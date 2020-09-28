CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, Moody's outlook upgrade fails to lift forint

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Monday, with little reaction in the Hungarian forint after Moody's raised the country's ratings outlook to positive from stable late last week.
Stock markets firmed across the region, tracking positive market sentiment in the U.S. and Asia.
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday raised Hungary's sovereign rating outlook, citing the strong recent performance of the economy and improvements in the country's domestic and external debt position.
"The forint's exchange rate did not react to Moody's raising Hungary's outlook, it could move between 361-365 versus the euro," Equilor said in a note.
The forint EURHUF= lost 0.11% to trade at 364.00 per euro.
The currency came under pressure from a spike in coronavirus cases and fell to five-month lows last week. It recouped some of its losses on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility.
"The overbought trade and the central bank's announcement together were enough to temporarily consolidate the euro-forint exchange rate," Erste Bank wrote in a note, adding that it expects the forint to move sideways versus the euro this week.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.8770 versus the common currency. Analysts said Sunday's election result helped ease some of the political uncertainty that has weighed on Romanian assets.
Romania's ruling centrist Liberals emerged as the leading party in a municipal ballot on Sunday.
Raiffeisen said the results strengthen the prospect of centrist parties being able to secure a majority at parliamentary elections on Dec. 6 and "lay the foundations of a prudent fiscal policy path going forward."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.09% at 4.5485 per euro, helped by the broader risk-on mood, a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
"But basically the zloty is range-bound, we're going to trade in the 4.53-4.56 range for the next couple of days," he added.
Budapest's index .BUX led gains in the region, strengthening 1.83% by 0851 GMT. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 1.71% while Bucharest's stock market .BETI firmed 1.02%.
Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1790
27.1280
-0.19%
-6.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.0000
363.6100
-0.11%
-9.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5485
4.5525
+0.09%
-6.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8770
4.8780
+0.02%
-1.82%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5495
-0.01%
-1.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.6000
+0.00%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
863.93
863.9300
+0.00%
-22.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32518.89
31933.26
+1.83%
-29.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1702.81
1674.14
+1.71%
-20.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9053.06
8961.59
+1.02%
-9.26%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
859.92
845.24
+1.74%
-7.12%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1621.01
1618.76
+0.14%
-19.65%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.68
693.46
+0.03%
-13.47%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
422.60
422.58
+0.00%
-25.62%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0500
-0.0290
+075bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5570
-0.0080
+127bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8490
-0.0280
+136bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0800
-0.0050
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6180
-0.0230
+133bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3080
0.0040
+182bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.30
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.98
1.04
1.09
0.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.