CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm, Moody's outlook upgrade fails to lift forint

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Monday, with little reaction in the Hungarian forint after Moody's raised the country's ratings outlook to positive from stable late last week.

Stock markets firmed across the region, tracking positive market sentiment in the U.S. and Asia.

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday raised Hungary's sovereign rating outlook, citing the strong recent performance of the economy and improvements in the country's domestic and external debt position.

"The forint's exchange rate did not react to Moody's raising Hungary's outlook, it could move between 361-365 versus the euro," Equilor said in a note.

The forint EURHUF= lost 0.11% to trade at 364.00 per euro.

The currency came under pressure from a spike in coronavirus cases and fell to five-month lows last week. It recouped some of its losses on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility.

"The overbought trade and the central bank's announcement together were enough to temporarily consolidate the euro-forint exchange rate," Erste Bank wrote in a note, adding that it expects the forint to move sideways versus the euro this week.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.8770 versus the common currency. Analysts said Sunday's election result helped ease some of the political uncertainty that has weighed on Romanian assets.

Romania's ruling centrist Liberals emerged as the leading party in a municipal ballot on Sunday.

Raiffeisen said the results strengthen the prospect of centrist parties being able to secure a majority at parliamentary elections on Dec. 6 and "lay the foundations of a prudent fiscal policy path going forward."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.09% at 4.5485 per euro, helped by the broader risk-on mood, a Warsaw-based currency trader said.

"But basically the zloty is range-bound, we're going to trade in the 4.53-4.56 range for the next couple of days," he added.

Budapest's index .BUX led gains in the region, strengthening 1.83% by 0851 GMT. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 1.71% while Bucharest's stock market .BETI firmed 1.02%.

Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1790

27.1280

-0.19%

-6.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.0000

363.6100

-0.11%

-9.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5485

4.5525

+0.09%

-6.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8770

4.8780

+0.02%

-1.82%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5495

-0.01%

-1.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.6000

+0.00%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

863.93

863.9300

+0.00%

-22.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32518.89

31933.26

+1.83%

-29.43%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1702.81

1674.14

+1.71%

-20.80%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9053.06

8961.59

+1.02%

-9.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

859.92

845.24

+1.74%

-7.12%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1621.01

1618.76

+0.14%

-19.65%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.68

693.46

+0.03%

-13.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

422.60

422.58

+0.00%

-25.62%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0500

-0.0290

+075bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5570

-0.0080

+127bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8490

-0.0280

+136bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0800

-0.0050

+078bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6180

-0.0230

+133bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3080

0.0040

+182bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.30

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.98

1.04

1.09

0.74

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.19

0.18

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

