CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm as GDP data across the region surprises on the upside

BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were stable and regional stocks extended gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected economic growth data showed that the region managed to keep key industries operational despite the second wave of the pandemic.

Hungary's economy shrank by an annual 3.7% in the fourth quarter, better than forecasts for a 6% contraction. In 2020, the economy shrank by 5.1% in unadjusted terms, less than anticipated.

"Industry and the construction sector got back on their feet sooner than we expected last year," David Nemeth, senior analyst at K&H Bank wrote in a note.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.06% to trade at 357.70.

"The forint slid slightly in the morning, but stabilized after the GDP data were published," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

Romania's economy contracted 1.5% on the year in the fourth quarter, significantly less than market expectations. The economy contracted 3.9% overall in 2020.

The positive surprise was "due to milder restrictions compared to other countries," Erste Group wrote.

The leu was stable on Tuesday.

Slovakia's economy increased by 0.2% in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months, growing on the back of the automobile sector. GDP data published earlier in Poland and the Czech Republic also came in above forecasts.

Better-than-expected GDP data helped the Czech crown EURCZK= rally at the beginning of this month. It edged up 00.8% on the day, trading at 25.660 per euro.

Czech central bank governor Marek Mora said on Monday that the bank is not ruling out a June interest rate hike if a solid post-COVID economic recovery takes hold.

Czech bond yields were mixed on Tuesday after the Finance Ministry planned to raise the 2021 budget deficit target to 500 billion crowns ($24 billion), from 320 billion crowns, a bigger increase than many in the market had expected.

Stocks in the region firmed thanks to the global risk-on mood, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.64%.

