CEE MARKETS-Stocks firm as GDP data across the region surprises on the upside
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were stable and regional stocks extended gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected economic growth data showed that the region managed to keep key industries operational despite the second wave of the pandemic.
Hungary's economy shrank by an annual 3.7% in the fourth quarter, better than forecasts for a 6% contraction. In 2020, the economy shrank by 5.1% in unadjusted terms, less than anticipated.
"Industry and the construction sector got back on their feet sooner than we expected last year," David Nemeth, senior analyst at K&H Bank wrote in a note.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.06% to trade at 357.70.
"The forint slid slightly in the morning, but stabilized after the GDP data were published," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
Romania's economy contracted 1.5% on the year in the fourth quarter, significantly less than market expectations. The economy contracted 3.9% overall in 2020.
The positive surprise was "due to milder restrictions compared to other countries," Erste Group wrote.
The leu was stable on Tuesday.
Slovakia's economy increased by 0.2% in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months, growing on the back of the automobile sector. GDP data published earlier in Poland and the Czech Republic also came in above forecasts.
Better-than-expected GDP data helped the Czech crown EURCZK= rally at the beginning of this month. It edged up 00.8% on the day, trading at 25.660 per euro.
Czech central bank governor Marek Mora said on Monday that the bank is not ruling out a June interest rate hike if a solid post-COVID economic recovery takes hold.
Czech bond yields were mixed on Tuesday after the Finance Ministry planned to raise the 2021 budget deficit target to 500 billion crowns ($24 billion), from 320 billion crowns, a bigger increase than many in the market had expected.
Stocks in the region firmed thanks to the global risk-on mood, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.64%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6600
25.6800
+0.08%
+2.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7000
357.5000
-0.06%
+1.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4890
4.4806
-0.19%
+1.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8749
4.8745
-0.01%
-0.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5715
+0.02%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5600
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1074.37
1071.5100
+0.27%
+4.60%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44191.73
43823.57
+0.84%
+4.95%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2007.25
1974.82
+1.64%
+1.17%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10595.31
10500.70
+0.90%
+8.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
937.76
931.54
+0.67%
+4.10%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1830.04
1822.36
+0.42%
+5.22%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
739.48
739.48
+0.00%
-1.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
497.06
494.79
+0.46%
+11.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4540
0.0230
+114bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0720
-0.0420
+172bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4970
-0.0350
+188bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1220
-0.0180
+081bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7040
-0.0180
+135bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3610
0.0120
+174bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.47
0.67
0.90
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.89
1.05
1.11
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.29
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))
