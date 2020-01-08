CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears over Mideast conflict, rate decisions in focus

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East cut risk appetite, while industrial output data in Hungary sent a warning sign that economic slowdown could be around the corner.

Output in Hungary grew 3.6% in November in annual unadjusted terms, below analyst forecasts for 6.5%, and declined for a second straight month in month-on-month terms.

"The main question is whether this is a temporary slowdown, or the unfavourable turnaround that we have seen in developed markets has reached Hungary as well," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note.

He said slowing growth in Germany posed a risk to Hungary's economy but added that the output slowdown was not yet broad-based. Hungary's finance ministry has forecast 4% growth in gross domestic product this year, against 4.9% last year.

Central Europe's fast-growing economies have outpaced the euro zone in the past few years, but the slowdown in western export markets is expected to take its toll on the region this year.

Raiffeisen said in a note that recent Czech manufacturing data points to a severe contraction, with earlier data from December confirming the picture of a slowdown. It said a recent firming trend in the crown currency was not sustainable.

The crown has reached a 23-month high this year and on Wednesday hung around the 25.240 per euro level that dealers said would act as key resistance in the recent firming trend.

The Czech central bank sent hawkish messages late last year which have supported the crown.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a shade weaker ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold and maintain a dovish stance.

Investors will be watching the bank's comments after inflation came in at a higher-than-expected 3.4% in December, above market expectations of 2.9%.

The bank's governor has repeatedly said he expects rates to remain on hold until his term ends in 2022, but in November he added that if there was a change, it would likely be a cut.

"It will be crucial whether Governor Glapinski will continue to play down the fact that CPI is running above the target," analysts at Santander Bank Polska said.

Romania's central bank is also expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50% on Wednesday, while continuing to sterilize excess liquidity from the money market in the coming months.

"Given the increase of macroeconomic imbalances as well as fiscal uncertainty, the central bank should not have reasons to switch to any dovish rhetoric, despite the improvement in the inflation outlook," Raiffeisen said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2430

25.2450

+0.01%

+0.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.1400

331.4900

+0.11%

+0.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2455

4.2404

-0.12%

+0.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7775

4.7780

+0.01%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4480

7.4485

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5400

+0.12%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1112.50

1117.6400

-0.46%

-0.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44472.66

44490.80

-0.04%

-3.49%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2121.82

2145.01

-1.08%

-1.31%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9859.71

9885.48

-0.26%

-1.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

937.72

933.45

+0.46%

+1.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2019.71

2028.47

-0.43%

+0.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

799.55

801.69

-0.27%

-0.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.09

566.17

+0.69%

+0.34%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7100

0.0250

+234bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4160

-0.0900

+197bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6220

-0.0180

+190bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5420

0.0010

+217bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9030

0.0130

+246bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1970

0.0100

+248bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.19

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.25

0.32

0.43

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.74

1.75

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Crown at 23-month highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R9hue7

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

