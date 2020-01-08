CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall on fears over Mideast conflict, rate decisions in focus
By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Central European stocks fell on Wednesday as fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East cut risk appetite, while industrial output data in Hungary sent a warning sign that economic slowdown could be around the corner.
Output in Hungary grew 3.6% in November in annual unadjusted terms, below analyst forecasts for 6.5%, and declined for a second straight month in month-on-month terms.
"The main question is whether this is a temporary slowdown, or the unfavourable turnaround that we have seen in developed markets has reached Hungary as well," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note.
He said slowing growth in Germany posed a risk to Hungary's economy but added that the output slowdown was not yet broad-based. Hungary's finance ministry has forecast 4% growth in gross domestic product this year, against 4.9% last year.
Central Europe's fast-growing economies have outpaced the euro zone in the past few years, but the slowdown in western export markets is expected to take its toll on the region this year.
Raiffeisen said in a note that recent Czech manufacturing data points to a severe contraction, with earlier data from December confirming the picture of a slowdown. It said a recent firming trend in the crown currency was not sustainable.
The crown has reached a 23-month high this year and on Wednesday hung around the 25.240 per euro level that dealers said would act as key resistance in the recent firming trend.
The Czech central bank sent hawkish messages late last year which have supported the crown.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was a shade weaker ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold and maintain a dovish stance.
Investors will be watching the bank's comments after inflation came in at a higher-than-expected 3.4% in December, above market expectations of 2.9%.
The bank's governor has repeatedly said he expects rates to remain on hold until his term ends in 2022, but in November he added that if there was a change, it would likely be a cut.
"It will be crucial whether Governor Glapinski will continue to play down the fact that CPI is running above the target," analysts at Santander Bank Polska said.
Romania's central bank is also expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.50% on Wednesday, while continuing to sterilize excess liquidity from the money market in the coming months.
"Given the increase of macroeconomic imbalances as well as fiscal uncertainty, the central bank should not have reasons to switch to any dovish rhetoric, despite the improvement in the inflation outlook," Raiffeisen said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2430
25.2450
+0.01%
+0.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.1400
331.4900
+0.11%
+0.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2455
4.2404
-0.12%
+0.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7775
4.7780
+0.01%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4480
7.4485
+0.01%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.5400
+0.12%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1112.50
1117.6400
-0.46%
-0.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44472.66
44490.80
-0.04%
-3.49%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2121.82
2145.01
-1.08%
-1.31%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9859.71
9885.48
-0.26%
-1.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
937.72
933.45
+0.46%
+1.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2019.71
2028.47
-0.43%
+0.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
799.55
801.69
-0.27%
-0.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.09
566.17
+0.69%
+0.34%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7100
0.0250
+234bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4160
-0.0900
+197bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6220
-0.0180
+190bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5420
0.0010
+217bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9030
0.0130
+246bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1970
0.0100
+248bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.19
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.25
0.32
0.43
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.74
1.75
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Crown at 23-month highhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R9hue7
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
