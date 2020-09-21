CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall, forint plunges to five-month low as coronavirus worries rise

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Central Europe fell on Monday with the Hungarian forint leading losses and plunging to a five-month low versus the euro as a second wave of coronavirus infections renewed investors' worries.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.72% to 362.60 versus the euro with markets also looking to the Hungarian central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday when it will publish new economic forecasts, including a likely sharp downgrade to its 2020 GDP outlook.

The NBH is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said.

"All emerging currencies that were hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic started weakening again," a Budapest-based trader said. "The forint is at its weakest since April."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.48% weaker, trading at 4.4786 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.63% to 26.895 per euro, the lowest since the end of June.

"We are continuing with the same negative sentiment, and there is a lack of liquidity," a Prague dealer said.

Regional stock markets were also being battered by the global negative sentiment as coronavirus cases rise. Budapest's equities .BUX led losses, down 2.13%, with OTP Bank's .OTPB.BU shares dropping 3.3% by 0855 GMT.

Shares of the bank fell after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday that Hungary would extend a moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies until the middle of 2021.

Prague's blue chip index .PX fell 1.64% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.58%.

Romania's bluechip index .BETI fell 0.72% despite the Bucharest Stock Exchange being upgraded to "secondary emerging market" status from "frontier" by FTSE Russell, which analysts expect to lead to an influx of capital.

The upgrade is overshadowed by concerns that Romanian lawmakers will approve a bigger pension hike than the budget can sustain ahead of elections. The same concerns are keeping a lid on the leu EURRON=, which was flat on Monday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1039 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.8950 26.7250 -0.63% -5.44% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 362.6000 360.0000 -0.72% -8.67% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4786 4.4573 -0.48% -4.96% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8590 4.8580 -0.02% -1.46% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5420 7.5425 +0.01% -1.28% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.08% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 859.35 873.6600 -1.64% -22.97% .BUX Budapest .BUX 32874.82 33591.51 -2.13% -28.66% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1721.77 1731.76 -0.58% -19.92% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9050.39 9115.88 -0.72% -9.29% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 846.07 837.93 +0.97% -8.62% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1608.76 1612.09 -0.21% -20.26% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 686.58 688.45 -0.27% -14.36% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 423.55 424.97 -0.33% -25.45% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1550 -0.0250 +086bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5680 -0.0570 +127bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8730 -0.0890 +138bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0220 -0.0120 +072bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.6600 -0.0210 +137bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3410 -0.0110 +185bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.34 0.34 0.36 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.75 0.79 0.84 0.63 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

