CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall, forint plunges to five-month low as coronavirus worries rise

Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Stocks and currencies in Central Europe fell on Monday with the Hungarian forint leading losses and plunging to a five-month low versus the euro as a second wave of coronavirus infections renewed investors' worries.

BUDAPEST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Central Europe fell on Monday with the Hungarian forint leading losses and plunging to a five-month low versus the euro as a second wave of coronavirus infections renewed investors' worries.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.72% to 362.60 versus the euro with markets also looking to the Hungarian central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday when it will publish new economic forecasts, including a likely sharp downgrade to its 2020 GDP outlook.

The NBH is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said.

"All emerging currencies that were hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic started weakening again," a Budapest-based trader said. "The forint is at its weakest since April."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.48% weaker, trading at 4.4786 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.63% to 26.895 per euro, the lowest since the end of June.

"We are continuing with the same negative sentiment, and there is a lack of liquidity," a Prague dealer said.

Regional stock markets were also being battered by the global negative sentiment as coronavirus cases rise. Budapest's equities .BUX led losses, down 2.13%, with OTP Bank's .OTPB.BU shares dropping 3.3% by 0855 GMT.

Shares of the bank fell after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday that Hungary would extend a moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies until the middle of 2021.

Prague's blue chip index .PX fell 1.64% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.58%.

Romania's bluechip index .BETI fell 0.72% despite the Bucharest Stock Exchange being upgraded to "secondary emerging market" status from "frontier" by FTSE Russell, which analysts expect to lead to an influx of capital.

The upgrade is overshadowed by concerns that Romanian lawmakers will approve a bigger pension hike than the budget can sustain ahead of elections. The same concerns are keeping a lid on the leu EURRON=, which was flat on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.8950

26.7250

-0.63%

-5.44%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

362.6000

360.0000

-0.72%

-8.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4786

4.4573

-0.48%

-4.96%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8590

4.8580

-0.02%

-1.46%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5420

7.5425

+0.01%

-1.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

859.35

873.6600

-1.64%

-22.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32874.82

33591.51

-2.13%

-28.66%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1721.77

1731.76

-0.58%

-19.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9050.39

9115.88

-0.72%

-9.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

846.07

837.93

+0.97%

-8.62%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1608.76

1612.09

-0.21%

-20.26%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

686.58

688.45

-0.27%

-14.36%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

423.55

424.97

-0.33%

-25.45%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1550

-0.0250

+086bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5680

-0.0570

+127bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8730

-0.0890

+138bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0220

-0.0120

+072bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6600

-0.0210

+137bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3410

-0.0110

+185bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.34

0.34

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.79

0.84

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.19

0.18

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

