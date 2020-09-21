CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall, forint plunges to five-month low as coronavirus worries rise
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in Central Europe fell on Monday with the Hungarian forint leading losses and plunging to a five-month low versus the euro as a second wave of coronavirus infections renewed investors' worries.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.72% to 362.60 versus the euro with markets also looking to the Hungarian central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday when it will publish new economic forecasts, including a likely sharp downgrade to its 2020 GDP outlook.
The NBH is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said.
"All emerging currencies that were hit hard in the first wave of the pandemic started weakening again," a Budapest-based trader said. "The forint is at its weakest since April."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.48% weaker, trading at 4.4786 versus the common currency. The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.63% to 26.895 per euro, the lowest since the end of June.
"We are continuing with the same negative sentiment, and there is a lack of liquidity," a Prague dealer said.
Regional stock markets were also being battered by the global negative sentiment as coronavirus cases rise. Budapest's equities .BUX led losses, down 2.13%, with OTP Bank's .OTPB.BU shares dropping 3.3% by 0855 GMT.
Shares of the bank fell after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday that Hungary would extend a moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies until the middle of 2021.
Prague's blue chip index .PX fell 1.64% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were down 0.58%.
Romania's bluechip index .BETI fell 0.72% despite the Bucharest Stock Exchange being upgraded to "secondary emerging market" status from "frontier" by FTSE Russell, which analysts expect to lead to an influx of capital.
The upgrade is overshadowed by concerns that Romanian lawmakers will approve a bigger pension hike than the budget can sustain ahead of elections. The same concerns are keeping a lid on the leu EURRON=, which was flat on Monday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.8950
26.7250
-0.63%
-5.44%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.6000
360.0000
-0.72%
-8.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4786
4.4573
-0.48%
-4.96%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8590
4.8580
-0.02%
-1.46%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5425
+0.01%
-1.28%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
859.35
873.6600
-1.64%
-22.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32874.82
33591.51
-2.13%
-28.66%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1721.77
1731.76
-0.58%
-19.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9050.39
9115.88
-0.72%
-9.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
846.07
837.93
+0.97%
-8.62%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1608.76
1612.09
-0.21%
-20.26%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
686.58
688.45
-0.27%
-14.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.55
424.97
-0.33%
-25.45%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1550
-0.0250
+086bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5680
-0.0570
+127bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8730
-0.0890
+138bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0220
-0.0120
+072bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6600
-0.0210
+137bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3410
-0.0110
+185bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.34
0.34
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.79
0.84
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.19
0.18
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
