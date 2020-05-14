CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall for a second day, FX drop on economic worries

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell for a second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak would last longer than expected.
Bourses in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell around 1% while the Polish zloty EURPLN= tested a one-month low. Bond markets stayed stronger, though, with Czech yields falling further to multi-year lows.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday played down chances of a swift recovery from the economic effects of the coronavirus and quelled any speculation it would adopt negative interest rates to combat the downturn, pushing global markets generally lower.
Central European markets were bracing for Friday releases of preliminary gross domestic product data from the first quarter for the region.
However, that will only be a small snapshot of the hit the pandemic has taken on the region's export-driven economies after lockdowns started in mid-March and which will push economies into deep contractions this year.
Analysts at Czech bank CSOB forecast the economy could show a 3-4% quarter-on-quarter drop but that for investors the March and April falls are a "done deal".
"They are far more sensitive to news on the speed or slowness of preventive measures and news on the current reopening," the bank said.
By 0930 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= dropped 0.35% to 27.570 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= nudged down less than 0.1% to 354.50. The zloty was off 0.1% at 4.573.
Equilor bank said the 355 level would provide resistance to further weakening.
The Hungarian central bank also holds a one-week deposit tender on Thursday. The new tool has helped the forint rebound from record lows since the start of April.
On bond markets, Czech yields edged lower although the market calmed somewhat after an auction on Wednesday that saw the Finance Ministry limit the amount sold compared to previous auctions it has held amid a record borrowing spree to finance a record deficit target this year.
The lower supply pushed demand in secondary markets, sending 2-year bond yields CZ1001945= to their lowest since September 2017, at below 0.20%.
"It is quieter today...but still bonds are very firmly bid," a dealer said.
In Poland, the central bank bought around 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.22 billion) of bonds on Wednesday as part of its quantitative easing programme. The bonds were mainly issued by state fund PFR and state bank BGK to raise money for the government's economic rescue plan.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1130 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5700
27.4740
-0.35%
-7.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.5000
354.3750
-0.04%
-6.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5730
4.5669
-0.13%
-6.92%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8370
4.8348
-0.05%
-1.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5705
7.5700
-0.01%
-1.65%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
869.96
881.6700
-1.33%
-22.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34272.09
34518.75
-0.71%
-25.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1592.94
1614.32
-1.32%
-25.91%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8175.58
8229.08
-0.65%
-18.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
806.51
808.55
-0.25%
-12.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1539.34
1540.40
-0.07%
-23.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
663.55
678.61
-2.22%
-17.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
449.82
452.98
-0.70%
-20.83%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1200
-0.0640
+086bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3380
-0.0540
+108bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8450
0.1010
+138bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5070
-0.0070
+125bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9050
-0.0440
+165bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2680
-0.0650
+181bps
-5bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.92
0.88
0.83
1.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.29
0.30
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.