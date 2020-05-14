CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall for a second day, FX drop on economic worries

PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell for a second day on Thursday and currencies retreated slightly as investors backtracked due to worries the global economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak would last longer than expected.

Bourses in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell around 1% while the Polish zloty EURPLN= tested a one-month low. Bond markets stayed stronger, though, with Czech yields falling further to multi-year lows.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday played down chances of a swift recovery from the economic effects of the coronavirus and quelled any speculation it would adopt negative interest rates to combat the downturn, pushing global markets generally lower.

Central European markets were bracing for Friday releases of preliminary gross domestic product data from the first quarter for the region.

However, that will only be a small snapshot of the hit the pandemic has taken on the region's export-driven economies after lockdowns started in mid-March and which will push economies into deep contractions this year.

Analysts at Czech bank CSOB forecast the economy could show a 3-4% quarter-on-quarter drop but that for investors the March and April falls are a "done deal".

"They are far more sensitive to news on the speed or slowness of preventive measures and news on the current reopening," the bank said.

By 0930 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= dropped 0.35% to 27.570 to the euro and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= nudged down less than 0.1% to 354.50. The zloty was off 0.1% at 4.573.

Equilor bank said the 355 level would provide resistance to further weakening.

The Hungarian central bank also holds a one-week deposit tender on Thursday. The new tool has helped the forint rebound from record lows since the start of April.

On bond markets, Czech yields edged lower although the market calmed somewhat after an auction on Wednesday that saw the Finance Ministry limit the amount sold compared to previous auctions it has held amid a record borrowing spree to finance a record deficit target this year.

The lower supply pushed demand in secondary markets, sending 2-year bond yields CZ1001945= to their lowest since September 2017, at below 0.20%.

"It is quieter today...but still bonds are very firmly bid," a dealer said.

In Poland, the central bank bought around 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.22 billion) of bonds on Wednesday as part of its quantitative easing programme. The bonds were mainly issued by state fund PFR and state bank BGK to raise money for the government's economic rescue plan.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1130 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5700

27.4740

-0.35%

-7.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.5000

354.3750

-0.04%

-6.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5730

4.5669

-0.13%

-6.92%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8370

4.8348

-0.05%

-1.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5705

7.5700

-0.01%

-1.65%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

869.96

881.6700

-1.33%

-22.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34272.09

34518.75

-0.71%

-25.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1592.94

1614.32

-1.32%

-25.91%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8175.58

8229.08

-0.65%

-18.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

806.51

808.55

-0.25%

-12.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1539.34

1540.40

-0.07%

-23.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

663.55

678.61

-2.22%

-17.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

449.82

452.98

-0.70%

-20.83%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1200

-0.0640

+086bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3380

-0.0540

+108bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8450

0.1010

+138bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5070

-0.0070

+125bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9050

-0.0440

+165bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2680

-0.0650

+181bps

-5bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.92

0.88

0.83

1.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.29

0.30

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.