CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall as new data reveals scale of virus hit

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets eased on Thursday as markets around the world switched into risk-off mood and fresh data in the region showed the devastating effects of the pandemic, with Polish industrial output dropping 24.7% year-on-year in April.

The export-driven economies of the CEE region have been hit hard by the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The International Monetary Fund forecast that economies in the region will contract by 3% to 7% this year due to the pandemic.

Equities in the region were down with Prague's blue chip index .PX leading losses by dropping 0.74% by 0726 GMT. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.4% while Budapest .BUX eased 0.3%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI was down 0.2%.

Currencies were mostly stable with the Czech crown firming 0.3% to 27.230 versus the euro. The Polish zloty and the Romanian leu were little moved.

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.06% to 349.650 against the euro. The currency has been trading near the 350 level for the past few sessions.

"The international mood and possible further steps from the NBH could give a new direction to the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Many people expect policy loosening from the central bank sooner or later, a lowering of the interest rate on the one-week deposit tender, or that the bank accepts a smaller amount of bids to boost liquidity," he added.

The NBH holds its one-week deposit tender later today. The NBH has been offering the facility at the 0.9% since it was introduced.

In a Reuters poll some economists said the bank might lower the interest rate on the facility later this year if the forint remains stable and the scale of damage to the economy from the pandemic gets clearer.

** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0926 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2300

27.3200

+0.33%

-6.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.6500

349.8500

+0.06%

-5.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5349

4.5352

+0.01%

-6.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8440

4.8434

-0.01%

-1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5765

+0.02%

-1.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

872.10

878.5700

-0.74%

-21.83%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35535.48

35635.52

-0.28%

-22.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1646.26

1652.64

-0.39%

-23.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8403.91

8419.75

-0.19%

-15.77%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

809.74

809.74

+0.00%

-12.54%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1581.30

1581.30

+0.00%

-21.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

673.50

673.50

+0.00%

-15.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.91

449.45

-0.12%

-20.99%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1250

-0.0080

+080bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3750

-0.0770

+104bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8280

0.0370

+131bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5410

-0.0230

+122bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9330

0.0000

+160bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3850

0.0000

+186bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.23

0.24

0.25

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.87

0.83

0.79

1.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.37

0.37

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Editing by Giles Elgood)

