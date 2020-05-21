CEE MARKETS-Stocks fall as new data reveals scale of virus hit
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 21 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets eased on Thursday as markets around the world switched into risk-off mood and fresh data in the region showed the devastating effects of the pandemic, with Polish industrial output dropping 24.7% year-on-year in April.
The export-driven economies of the CEE region have been hit hard by the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The International Monetary Fund forecast that economies in the region will contract by 3% to 7% this year due to the pandemic.
Equities in the region were down with Prague's blue chip index .PX leading losses by dropping 0.74% by 0726 GMT. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.4% while Budapest .BUX eased 0.3%. Bucharest's stock market .BETI was down 0.2%.
Currencies were mostly stable with the Czech crown firming 0.3% to 27.230 versus the euro. The Polish zloty and the Romanian leu were little moved.
The Hungarian forint firmed 0.06% to 349.650 against the euro. The currency has been trading near the 350 level for the past few sessions.
"The international mood and possible further steps from the NBH could give a new direction to the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Many people expect policy loosening from the central bank sooner or later, a lowering of the interest rate on the one-week deposit tender, or that the bank accepts a smaller amount of bids to boost liquidity," he added.
The NBH holds its one-week deposit tender later today. The NBH has been offering the facility at the 0.9% since it was introduced.
In a Reuters poll some economists said the bank might lower the interest rate on the facility later this year if the forint remains stable and the scale of damage to the economy from the pandemic gets clearer.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0926 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2300
27.3200
+0.33%
-6.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.6500
349.8500
+0.06%
-5.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5349
4.5352
+0.01%
-6.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8440
4.8434
-0.01%
-1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5765
+0.02%
-1.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
872.10
878.5700
-0.74%
-21.83%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35535.48
35635.52
-0.28%
-22.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1646.26
1652.64
-0.39%
-23.43%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8403.91
8419.75
-0.19%
-15.77%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
809.74
809.74
+0.00%
-12.54%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1581.30
1581.30
+0.00%
-21.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
673.50
673.50
+0.00%
-15.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
448.91
449.45
-0.12%
-20.99%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1250
-0.0080
+080bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3750
-0.0770
+104bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8280
0.0370
+131bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5410
-0.0230
+122bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9330
0.0000
+160bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3850
0.0000
+186bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.23
0.24
0.25
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.87
0.83
0.79
1.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.37
0.37
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
