CEE MARKETS-Stocks extend gains on vaccine hopes, currencies mixed

By 0855, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% at 352.1500, fuelled by the positive mood in international markets. The Czech crown EURCZK= was also 0.2% stronger on the day. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Romania's central bank said in a statement that policymakers aimed to further ensure the market liquidity needed to finance state spending and the real economy while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates.

The bank had bought 3.1 billion lei ($695.68 million) worth of treasuries from the secondary market by mid-May, while the daily average stock of bilateral repo transactions was roughly 13 billion lei ($2.92 billion) during April 1-May 15.

"Based on the statement, the central bank might slash the base rate by a cumulative 50 basis points to 1.50% - in line with our long-held view," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1109 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5350

27.6080

+0.27%

-7.64%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.7600

352.7000

+0.27%

-5.86%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5618

4.5600

-0.04%

-6.69%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8415

4.8391

-0.05%

-1.10%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5610

7.5580

-0.04%

-1.53%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5700

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

882.22

878.6500

+0.41%

-20.92%

Budapest

.BUX

35452.49

35307.51

+0.41%

-23.07%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1640.59

1639.08

+0.09%

-23.70%

Bucharest

.BETI

8358.44

8298.02

+0.73%

-16.23%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

820.64

819.44

+0.15%

-11.36%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1572.10

1565.20

+0.44%

-22.07%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

674.01

672.19

+0.27%

-15.93%

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.18

449.75

+0.32%

-20.59%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1260

-0.0210

+082bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3840

-0.0430

+106bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8410

0.0420

+132bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5410

0.0420

+123bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8980

0.0450

+158bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3740

0.0650

+185bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.20

0.21

0.23

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.92

0.87

0.81

1.03

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.37

0.35

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

