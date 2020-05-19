CEE MARKETS-Stocks extend gains on vaccine hopes, currencies mixed

By 0855, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% at 352.1500, fuelled by the positive mood in international markets. The Czech crown EURCZK= was also 0.2% stronger on the day. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Romania's central bank said in a statement that policymakers aimed to further ensure the market liquidity needed to finance state spending and the real economy while keeping the exchange rate relatively stable and gradually lowering interest rates.
The bank had bought 3.1 billion lei ($695.68 million) worth of treasuries from the secondary market by mid-May, while the daily average stock of bilateral repo transactions was roughly 13 billion lei ($2.92 billion) during April 1-May 15.
"Based on the statement, the central bank might slash the base rate by a cumulative 50 basis points to 1.50% - in line with our long-held view," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1109 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5350
27.6080
+0.27%
-7.64%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.7600
352.7000
+0.27%
-5.86%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5618
4.5600
-0.04%
-6.69%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8415
4.8391
-0.05%
-1.10%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5610
7.5580
-0.04%
-1.53%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5700
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
882.22
878.6500
+0.41%
-20.92%
Budapest
.BUX
35452.49
35307.51
+0.41%
-23.07%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1640.59
1639.08
+0.09%
-23.70%
Bucharest
.BETI
8358.44
8298.02
+0.73%
-16.23%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
820.64
819.44
+0.15%
-11.36%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1572.10
1565.20
+0.44%
-22.07%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
674.01
672.19
+0.27%
-15.93%
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.18
449.75
+0.32%
-20.59%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1260
-0.0210
+082bps
-6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3840
-0.0430
+106bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8410
0.0420
+132bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5410
0.0420
+123bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8980
0.0450
+158bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3740
0.0650
+185bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.20
0.21
0.23
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.92
0.87
0.81
1.03
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.37
0.35
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
