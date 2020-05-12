CEE MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, crown underperforms in wake of central bank rate cut

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable and stock markets mostly edged higher even though global investor sentiment suffered from worries of a second coronavirus wave as lockdown measures are being lifted.

Infection rates in Germany jumped and new clusters of infections appeared in China and South Korea.

Currencies in the region were mostly stable, with the Czech crown underperfoming peers and losing 0.17% of its value to the euro on the day, trading at 27.556 versus the common currency.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was weakened last week by the higher-than-expected 75-basis-point rate cut by the central bank, the third in a series of reductions aiming to mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic.

The CNB is not ruling out using any tool at its disposal if it can no longer lower rates despite needing to ease monetary conditions further, board member Tomas Holub said on Monday.

The Czech central bank on Monday cut its forecast for the 2020 public sector balance to a deficit of 4.8% of the GDP from an earlier estimate of a 0.3% surplus.

The crown was further weakened by the fresh CNB forecasts and Holub's comments on Monday, according to a Commerzbank analyst note.

"Further data is due for publication tomorrow (inflation) and on Friday (first Q1 GDP estimate), and once again things might get uncomfortable for koruna," the analysts added.

Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was trading at 350.10 versus the euro, down 0.07% on the day.

"The forint has settled on this narrow range between 348 and 352 to the euro in the past week," a trader in Budapest said.

"It is waiting for a new impetus to start going into either direction, this could be fresh data about the Hungarian economy or a step from the central bank," he added.

As economies are slowly starting to lift the lockdown measures, investors could start to be more influenced by national news besides developments in the pandemic, and differentiate between regions once again, the trader added.

The forint has recently outperformed its regional peers as it was strengthened by the central bank's policy tightening and by the slow start of the NBH's QE program last week.

The NBH is holding another tender today, and offered to buy additional amounts of the 2030/A, 2031/A and 2038/A government bond series from local lenders. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT.

The bank bought 79 billion forints ($243.8 million) worth of government bonds from local banks last week, including 50 billion worth of the same three series at the inaugural tender.

Most regional stock markets edged up by 0740 GMT. Budapest .BUX equities were up 0.18%, Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.33% while Bucharest .BETI lost 0.35%.

Prague's blue chip index .PX led gains, adding 1% as utility company CEZ CEZP.PR reported a jump in first-quarter net profit. Shares of CEZ were up 2.67% by 0900 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0940 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.5560

27.5100

-0.17%

-7.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.1000

349.8500

-0.07%

-5.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5570

4.5585

+0.03%

-6.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8300

4.8287

-0.03%

-0.86%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5623

-0.01%

-1.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

894.65

885.9400

+0.98%

-19.81%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34969.64

34908.12

+0.18%

-24.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1592.56

1587.31

+0.33%

-25.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8376.99

8406.04

-0.35%

-16.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

799.55

798.02

+0.19%

-13.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1543.33

1544.34

-0.07%

-23.50%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.62

667.62

+0.00%

-16.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

450.43

449.77

+0.15%

-20.72%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1550

-0.1950

+089bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3670

-0.2180

+107bps

-25bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0200

-0.0510

+152bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5720

0.0130

+131bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0510

-0.0180

+175bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5020

-0.0120

+200bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.29

0.30

0.87

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.00

0.96

0.94

1.07

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.33

0.37

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

