CEE MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, crown underperforms in wake of central bank rate cut

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable and stock markets mostly edged higher even though global investor sentiment suffered from worries of a second coronavirus wave as lockdown measures are being lifted.
Infection rates in Germany jumped and new clusters of infections appeared in China and South Korea.
Currencies in the region were mostly stable, with the Czech crown underperfoming peers and losing 0.17% of its value to the euro on the day, trading at 27.556 versus the common currency.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was weakened last week by the higher-than-expected 75-basis-point rate cut by the central bank, the third in a series of reductions aiming to mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic.
The CNB is not ruling out using any tool at its disposal if it can no longer lower rates despite needing to ease monetary conditions further, board member Tomas Holub said on Monday.
The Czech central bank on Monday cut its forecast for the 2020 public sector balance to a deficit of 4.8% of the GDP from an earlier estimate of a 0.3% surplus.
The crown was further weakened by the fresh CNB forecasts and Holub's comments on Monday, according to a Commerzbank analyst note.
"Further data is due for publication tomorrow (inflation) and on Friday (first Q1 GDP estimate), and once again things might get uncomfortable for koruna," the analysts added.
Elsewhere, the forint EURHUF= was trading at 350.10 versus the euro, down 0.07% on the day.
"The forint has settled on this narrow range between 348 and 352 to the euro in the past week," a trader in Budapest said.
"It is waiting for a new impetus to start going into either direction, this could be fresh data about the Hungarian economy or a step from the central bank," he added.
As economies are slowly starting to lift the lockdown measures, investors could start to be more influenced by national news besides developments in the pandemic, and differentiate between regions once again, the trader added.
The forint has recently outperformed its regional peers as it was strengthened by the central bank's policy tightening and by the slow start of the NBH's QE program last week.
The NBH is holding another tender today, and offered to buy additional amounts of the 2030/A, 2031/A and 2038/A government bond series from local lenders. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT.
The bank bought 79 billion forints ($243.8 million) worth of government bonds from local banks last week, including 50 billion worth of the same three series at the inaugural tender.
Most regional stock markets edged up by 0740 GMT. Budapest .BUX equities were up 0.18%, Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.33% while Bucharest .BETI lost 0.35%.
Prague's blue chip index .PX led gains, adding 1% as utility company CEZ CEZP.PR reported a jump in first-quarter net profit. Shares of CEZ were up 2.67% by 0900 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0940 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.5560
27.5100
-0.17%
-7.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.1000
349.8500
-0.07%
-5.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5570
4.5585
+0.03%
-6.60%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8300
4.8287
-0.03%
-0.86%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5623
-0.01%
-1.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
894.65
885.9400
+0.98%
-19.81%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34969.64
34908.12
+0.18%
-24.12%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1592.56
1587.31
+0.33%
-25.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8376.99
8406.04
-0.35%
-16.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
799.55
798.02
+0.19%
-13.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1543.33
1544.34
-0.07%
-23.50%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.62
667.62
+0.00%
-16.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
450.43
449.77
+0.15%
-20.72%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1550
-0.1950
+089bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3670
-0.2180
+107bps
-25bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0200
-0.0510
+152bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5720
0.0130
+131bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0510
-0.0180
+175bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5020
-0.0120
+200bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.29
0.30
0.87
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.00
0.96
0.94
1.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.33
0.37
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
