CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease as mood sours over economic woes, forint regains some ground
BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased on Friday as investor sentiment deteriorated on doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and fears over the scale of the economic meltdown caused by the pandemic.
European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the pandemic but leaving a decision on divisive details until the summer.
"We can see the earlier problems resurfacing in EU crisis management, there is no agreement among member states, the response is slow and not the most efficient," CIB Bank analysts said in a morning note.
This has weighed on mood in the region's stock markets with Prague.PX and Warsaw.WIG20 leading losses, easing by more than 1%.
Currencies were rangebound, with the Hungarian forintEURHUF=, the region's underperformer this year, recouping some of its losses, and trading 0.2% higher at 0858 GMT, in line with the Polish zlotyEURPLN=.
"The technical picture has not changed in any meaningful way," brokerage Equilor said in a note, adding that the forint could edge towards 360 versus the euro and 335 versus the dollar in the coming days.
"It is the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary that could bring about any substantial moves in the forint," Equilor analysts added.
The Hungarian central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month.
Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said.
Next Tuesday the NBH will decide about the scale and terms of its planned asset-purchasing programme, which investors will eye closely after Hungary's government increased the budget deficit, and on Thursday it issued eurobonds to help finance the higher funding need.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3550
27.5040
+0.54%
-7.03%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.1900
356.7500
+0.16%
-7.03%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5320
4.5426
+0.23%
-6.08%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8450
4.8420
-0.06%
-1.17%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5677
7.5750
+0.10%
-1.62%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6400
+0.04%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
845.59
855.1900
-1.12%
-24.21%
Budapest
.BUX
32648.20
32805.50
-0.48%
-29.15%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1608.91
1626.10
-1.06%
-25.17%
Bucharest
.BETI
7902.45
7921.89
-0.25%
-20.80%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
778.32
777.37
+0.12%
-15.94%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1559.83
1562.12
-0.15%
-22.68%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
672.66
679.51
-1.01%
-16.09%
Sofia
.SOFIX
444.60
442.63
+0.45%
-21.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.8230
0.1380
+152bps
+14bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0130
0.0470
+165bps
+7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5080
0.1790
+197bps
+21bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6030
-0.0020
+130bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9670
-0.0370
+161bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3620
0.0150
+182bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.31
0.35
0.95
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.21
1.14
1.10
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.30
0.29
0.31
0.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Nick Macfie)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
