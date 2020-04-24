CEE MARKETS-Stocks ease as mood sours over economic woes, forint regains some ground

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased on Friday as investor sentiment deteriorated on doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and fears over the scale of the economic meltdown caused by the pandemic.

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund to help recover from the pandemic but leaving a decision on divisive details until the summer.

"We can see the earlier problems resurfacing in EU crisis management, there is no agreement among member states, the response is slow and not the most efficient," CIB Bank analysts said in a morning note.

This has weighed on mood in the region's stock markets with Prague.PX and Warsaw.WIG20 leading losses, easing by more than 1%.

Currencies were rangebound, with the Hungarian forintEURHUF=, the region's underperformer this year, recouping some of its losses, and trading 0.2% higher at 0858 GMT, in line with the Polish zlotyEURPLN=.

"The technical picture has not changed in any meaningful way," brokerage Equilor said in a note, adding that the forint could edge towards 360 versus the euro and 335 versus the dollar in the coming days.

"It is the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary that could bring about any substantial moves in the forint," Equilor analysts added.

The Hungarian central bank has been navigating a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the currency by keeping interest rates up while supporting the shrinking economy with other tools.

A Reuters poll on Thursday showed analysts expect the bank to leave its key rates unchanged next Tuesday after an unexpected increase in lending rates early this month.

Hungary's central bank governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, told the Figyelo weekly on Thursday the bank was ready to take more steps to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic. It will begin its bond-buying programme early next month, he said.

Next Tuesday the NBH will decide about the scale and terms of its planned asset-purchasing programme, which investors will eye closely after Hungary's government increased the budget deficit, and on Thursday it issued eurobonds to help finance the higher funding need.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3550

27.5040

+0.54%

-7.03%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.1900

356.7500

+0.16%

-7.03%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5320

4.5426

+0.23%

-6.08%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8450

4.8420

-0.06%

-1.17%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5677

7.5750

+0.10%

-1.62%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6400

+0.04%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

845.59

855.1900

-1.12%

-24.21%

Budapest

.BUX

32648.20

32805.50

-0.48%

-29.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1608.91

1626.10

-1.06%

-25.17%

Bucharest

.BETI

7902.45

7921.89

-0.25%

-20.80%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

778.32

777.37

+0.12%

-15.94%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1559.83

1562.12

-0.15%

-22.68%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

672.66

679.51

-1.01%

-16.09%

Sofia

.SOFIX

444.60

442.63

+0.45%

-21.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.8230

0.1380

+152bps

+14bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0130

0.0470

+165bps

+7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5080

0.1790

+197bps

+21bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6030

-0.0020

+130bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9670

-0.0370

+161bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3620

0.0150

+182bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.31

0.35

0.95

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.21

1.14

1.10

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.30

0.29

0.31

0.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

