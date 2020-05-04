CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on U.S.-China tensions, PMI shows economies in freefall in April
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell on Monday as global markets avoided risk after U.S.-China tensions flared up, while fresh PMI data in the region showed a dismal picture about the economic damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
April PMI data in Central Europe showed the effects of lockdowns on regional economies, with the indices well below the 50-point mark that divides expansions from contractions in activity.
Czech factory activity dropped to 35.1 in April from 41.3 in March, to the lowest level since March 2009. In Poland the IHS Markit PMI for manufacturing fell to 31.9 from March's 42.4, the lowest since the survey started in June 1998.
"The market is a little bit still soaking in the bad PMI," a currency dealer in Prague said.
Regional stock markets gave up some of last week's gains that were fuelled by plans to gradually open economies, as tensions between China and the US strengthened, putting investors on the edge again.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
Budapest's stock index .BUX was down 1% by 0739 GMT and Warsaw .WIG20 lost more than 2%. Bucharest's .BETI blue chip index slid 0.1%.
Most currencies in the CEE region rose on Monday, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading gains, up 0.41% on the day and trading at 352.72 versus the euro.
"The market is now in this band between 350 and 360 versus the euro, and the upper level is protected by the central bank," a trader in Budapest said.
"I do not expect big moves in the exchange rate because now the NBH can react immediately with its new tools and that keeps speculators at bay," he added.
Action by the National Bank of Hungary in April has helped the forint rebound from a record low near 370 to the euro.
The NBH introduced a new one-week deposit tool for banks at 0.9% at the start of the month. The bank can raise the 0.9% rate if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor said earlier in April.
The bank is also launching a bond-buying programme as it tries to balance giving the economy a boost and preventing a sell-off in the currency, which has been the most vulnerable to investor mood in the region in recent years.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 33.6 in April from an historic low of 29.1 in March, still below the 50-point mark. According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the Hungarian economy is expected to shrink by about 4% this year. The government is expected to revise its own 3% recession forecast soon.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0939 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1780
27.2250
+0.17%
-6.42%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.7200
354.1500
+0.41%
-6.12%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5600
4.5618
+0.04%
-6.66%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8370
-0.06%
-1.07%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5717
7.5758
+0.05%
-1.67%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5800
+0.05%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Budapest
.BUX
34819.20
35180.90
-1.03%
-24.44%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1613.71
1648.68
-2.12%
-24.95%
Bucharest
.BETI
7970.53
7978.64
-0.10%
-20.11%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
801.06
801.85
-0.10%
-13.48%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1537.04
1544.30
-0.47%
-23.81%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
655.41
655.41
+0.00%
-18.25%
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.45
447.45
+0.00%
-21.24%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5210
-0.1310
+129bps
-12bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8460
-0.0630
+160bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3120
0.0300
+187bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5750
-0.0120
+135bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0420
0.0600
+180bps
+6bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5020
0.0380
+206bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.29
0.33
0.90
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.18
1.12
1.09
1.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)
