CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop, crown retreats after temporary breach of key level

PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The crown retreated on Thursday as the region mostly weakened on the back of global equities sell-off, with the Czech currency shedding gains after it tested the psychological 26-per-euro level for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

The crown broke through the key level on Wednesday to hit a 10-month high, boosted by prospects the Czech National Bank could begin hiking interest rates this year, with up to two increases possible.

But dealers and analysts saw the breach as a temporary move with central Europe still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. Markets soured on Thursday with further pandemic worries and following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October due to concerns about valuations.

The crown EURCZK= was a touch down at 26.09 to the euro by 1055 GMT.

"We are counting on gradual gains for the Czech currency this year, but given the continuing uncertainty connected to new coronavirus (variants) and also vaccinations, we belive we will have to wait for more significant gains," CSOB analysts said.

The Czech government is due on Thursday to discuss tightening its already strict measures - like shop and restaurant closures - in place to combat the virus's spread. The country, like many others in Europe, is also dealing with low vaccine supply.

Hungary said it would extend its lockdown restrictions on Thursday until March 1 and avoid easing restrictions.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dipped less than 0.1%, but was weaker than its 30-day moving average for a second straight session, bid at 360.20 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romanian leu EURRON= both edged up less than 0.1%.

Stock markets took the brunt of the worsening global mood, losing up to 1.4%. Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell for a second straight day and Prague .PX was down for a third session in a row.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1155 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0900

26.0850

-0.02%

+0.53%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.2000

359.9750

-0.06%

+0.70%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5456

4.5478

+0.05%

+0.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8775

+0.07%

-0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5590

7.5585

-0.01%

-0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4100

117.6000

+0.16%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1021.31

1035.7800

-1.40%

-0.57%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42814.64

43077.24

-0.61%

+1.68%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1915.34

1929.21

-0.72%

-3.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10310.13

10322.04

-0.12%

+5.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

935.37

938.58

-0.34%

+3.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1788.60

1798.60

-0.56%

+2.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

730.35

730.67

-0.04%

-2.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

500.42

506.98

-1.29%

+11.82%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2540

-0.0140

+100bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7990

-0.0280

+155bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2650

-0.0430

+182bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0050

-0.0520

+075bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3780

-0.0410

+113bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1530

0.0000

+171bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.44

0.56

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.79

0.84

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.18

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

