CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop, crown retreats after temporary breach of key level
PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The crown retreated on Thursday as the region mostly weakened on the back of global equities sell-off, with the Czech currency shedding gains after it tested the psychological 26-per-euro level for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.
The crown broke through the key level on Wednesday to hit a 10-month high, boosted by prospects the Czech National Bank could begin hiking interest rates this year, with up to two increases possible.
But dealers and analysts saw the breach as a temporary move with central Europe still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. Markets soured on Thursday with further pandemic worries and following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October due to concerns about valuations.
The crown EURCZK= was a touch down at 26.09 to the euro by 1055 GMT.
"We are counting on gradual gains for the Czech currency this year, but given the continuing uncertainty connected to new coronavirus (variants) and also vaccinations, we belive we will have to wait for more significant gains," CSOB analysts said.
The Czech government is due on Thursday to discuss tightening its already strict measures - like shop and restaurant closures - in place to combat the virus's spread. The country, like many others in Europe, is also dealing with low vaccine supply.
Hungary said it would extend its lockdown restrictions on Thursday until March 1 and avoid easing restrictions.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dipped less than 0.1%, but was weaker than its 30-day moving average for a second straight session, bid at 360.20 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Romanian leu EURRON= both edged up less than 0.1%.
Stock markets took the brunt of the worsening global mood, losing up to 1.4%. Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell for a second straight day and Prague .PX was down for a third session in a row.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1155 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0900
26.0850
-0.02%
+0.53%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.2000
359.9750
-0.06%
+0.70%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5456
4.5478
+0.05%
+0.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8775
+0.07%
-0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5590
7.5585
-0.01%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4100
117.6000
+0.16%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1021.31
1035.7800
-1.40%
-0.57%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42814.64
43077.24
-0.61%
+1.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1915.34
1929.21
-0.72%
-3.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10310.13
10322.04
-0.12%
+5.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
935.37
938.58
-0.34%
+3.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1788.60
1798.60
-0.56%
+2.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
730.35
730.67
-0.04%
-2.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
500.42
506.98
-1.29%
+11.82%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2540
-0.0140
+100bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7990
-0.0280
+155bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2650
-0.0430
+182bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0050
-0.0520
+075bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3780
-0.0410
+113bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1530
0.0000
+171bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.44
0.56
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.79
0.84
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.18
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
