CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on strong Chinese manufacturing

By Joanna Plucinska

WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets largely gained, tracking their global peers, and some regional currencies strengthened after an upbeat China manufacturing survey offset discouraging signals in the region's PMI results.

China's factory activity showed a surprising rise for November, increasing risk appetite in Asia and Europe.

In Central Europe, the PX index .PX in Prague rose 0.45% and Budapest's main index .BUX 0.40%. Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.11%.

Czech lender Moneta Money Bank's MONET.PR shares roses over 2% after it announced late Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the Czech building savings and mortgage business of Germany's Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG.

Most central European currencies gained as well.

"I think the stronger data in China is something which should benefit Europe and European currencies ... that's supportive for the euro bloc and euro equivalents like the zloty," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.

The zloty had gained 0.3% by 1016 GMT, with a Santander note saying they expect the momentum of the EURPLN to continue towards 4.34. The Hungarian forint also rebounded, gaining 0.39% to 333.18 per euro, after sinking to a record low on Thursday.

CIB Bank analysts said in a note no positive correction was in sight that would lead to lasting gains for the forint. "One of the main drivers behind the exchange rate could continue to be expectations for a continuation of loose monetary policy," CIB Bank analysts said.

HPMI data in the region mostly remained negative, following continued shrinking in euro zone factory activity. The exception was Hungary, where the PMI rose in November.

Polish manufacturing activity continued its decline, albeit at a slower pace than the month before. New orders fell, but more slowly.

Czech manufacturing activity saw a drop to 43.5 in November, closer to July's 10-year low of 43.1.

In Hungary, production volumes and new orders declined but still remained above 50 points, with PMI rising to 53.0 in November.

Bond yields also rose in the region, with 10-year yields in Poland up 5 basis points to 2.064% and in the Czech Republic up 2.9 basis points to 1.493%.

"We follow the core market ... risk appetite is related to macro figures in the euro zone and expectations for the Fed policy meeting next week. Markets are afraid that the Fed's rhetoric may be less dovish than expected," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, an economist at Bank Pekao SA.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5460

25.5570

+0.04%

+0.63%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

333.1800

334.4850

+0.39%

-3.63%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3030

4.3158

+0.30%

-0.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7770

4.7829

+0.12%

-2.57%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4390

7.4375

-0.02%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.6000

+0.11%

+0.71%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1085.60

1080.7500

+0.45%

+10.04%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43878.58

43704.85

+0.40%

+12.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2156.59

2158.94

-0.11%

-5.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9897.36

9886.93

+0.11%

+34.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

898.35

896.10

+0.25%

+11.70%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2002.01

1995.61

+0.32%

+14.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

771.50

770.92

+0.08%

+1.29%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

547.41

546.57

+0.15%

-7.91%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5070

0.0240

+212bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2320

0.0060

+177bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4930

0.0290

+178bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3830

-0.0060

+200bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7670

0.0210

+231bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0640

0.0500

+235bps

-2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.24

2.24

2.20

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.30

0.37

0.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.66

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Larry King)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.