CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on strong Chinese manufacturing

By Joanna Plucinska
WARSAW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets largely gained, tracking their global peers, and some regional currencies strengthened after an upbeat China manufacturing survey offset discouraging signals in the region's PMI results.
China's factory activity showed a surprising rise for November, increasing risk appetite in Asia and Europe.
In Central Europe, the PX index .PX in Prague rose 0.45% and Budapest's main index .BUX 0.40%. Poland's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 0.11%.
Czech lender Moneta Money Bank's MONET.PR shares roses over 2% after it announced late Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the Czech building savings and mortgage business of Germany's Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG.
Most central European currencies gained as well.
"I think the stronger data in China is something which should benefit Europe and European currencies ... that's supportive for the euro bloc and euro equivalents like the zloty," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.
The zloty had gained 0.3% by 1016 GMT, with a Santander note saying they expect the momentum of the EURPLN to continue towards 4.34. The Hungarian forint also rebounded, gaining 0.39% to 333.18 per euro, after sinking to a record low on Thursday.
CIB Bank analysts said in a note no positive correction was in sight that would lead to lasting gains for the forint. "One of the main drivers behind the exchange rate could continue to be expectations for a continuation of loose monetary policy," CIB Bank analysts said.
HPMI data in the region mostly remained negative, following continued shrinking in euro zone factory activity. The exception was Hungary, where the PMI rose in November.
Polish manufacturing activity continued its decline, albeit at a slower pace than the month before. New orders fell, but more slowly.
Czech manufacturing activity saw a drop to 43.5 in November, closer to July's 10-year low of 43.1.
In Hungary, production volumes and new orders declined but still remained above 50 points, with PMI rising to 53.0 in November.
Bond yields also rose in the region, with 10-year yields in Poland up 5 basis points to 2.064% and in the Czech Republic up 2.9 basis points to 1.493%.
"We follow the core market ... risk appetite is related to macro figures in the euro zone and expectations for the Fed policy meeting next week. Markets are afraid that the Fed's rhetoric may be less dovish than expected," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, an economist at Bank Pekao SA.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5460
25.5570
+0.04%
+0.63%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
333.1800
334.4850
+0.39%
-3.63%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3030
4.3158
+0.30%
-0.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7770
4.7829
+0.12%
-2.57%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4390
7.4375
-0.02%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.6000
+0.11%
+0.71%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1085.60
1080.7500
+0.45%
+10.04%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43878.58
43704.85
+0.40%
+12.11%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2156.59
2158.94
-0.11%
-5.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9897.36
9886.93
+0.11%
+34.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
898.35
896.10
+0.25%
+11.70%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2002.01
1995.61
+0.32%
+14.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
771.50
770.92
+0.08%
+1.29%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
547.41
546.57
+0.15%
-7.91%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5070
0.0240
+212bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2320
0.0060
+177bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4930
0.0290
+178bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3830
-0.0060
+200bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7670
0.0210
+231bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0640
0.0500
+235bps
-2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.24
2.24
2.20
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.30
0.37
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.66
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; editing by Larry King)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.