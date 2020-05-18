CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on optimism over economies re-opening from virus freeze

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies firmed on Monday, helped by a risk-on mood in global markets and further easing of lockdown measures in the region, raising hopes for economic recovery.

The Hungarian government started easing restrictions in the capital on Monday morning. The government will submit a proposal to parliament on May 26 to end its special coronavirus emergency powers.

"There is a modest optimism in markets due to the re-openings," a currency trader in Budapest said. "Economies could re-start a little bit, which could calm down markets."

Regional currencies edged higher. The Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.15% and was trading at 4.563 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.11% and was trading at 354.100 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.22%.

Czech health officials announced on Friday the country will take major steps to relax lockdown measures from May 25, opening restaurants, hotels and pools and allowing gatherings of hundreds of people.

Poland has been steadily loosening some coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday that miners in Silesia will be able to return to work this week.

Some analysts said caution was still justified given the German economic data posted at the end of last week which signalled a gloomy outlook for the second quarter.

"Given the revision to Germany's fourth quarter performance, Europe's largest economy is in a recession," Raiffeisen bank said in a note. "This is only an indication of the dire economic picture we will see in the second quarter. Hence, we remain cautious in the short-term with respect to CEE FX."

Preliminary first-quarter GDP data on Friday showed that CEE economies, which have close trade links with the euro zone, primarily Germany, fell as much as 5% on a quarterly basis, indicating the initial impact of the lockdown measures.

The numbers showed that the COVID-19 pandemic will undo several years of solid growth in a region with economies highly tuned to the car industry and exports.

CEE stock markets firmed, with Budapest .BUX leading gains by adding 2.6% by 0919 GMT, helped by a rally of OTP Bank OTPB.BU shares which jumped 5%. OTP executive chairman Sandor Csanyi said on Inforadio late on Friday that OTP would be profitable this year and the bank sector was stable, while the stock was undervalued.

Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.7% at 0800 GMT, Prague .PX equities firmed 1.2% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI gained 0.9%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0956 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.6550

27.7150

+0.22%

-8.04%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.1000

354.5000

+0.11%

-6.48%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5630

4.5700

+0.15%

-6.72%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8415

+0.03%

-1.07%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5590

7.5622

+0.04%

-1.50%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5900

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

877.90

867.4400

+1.21%

-21.31%

Budapest

.BUX

34692.35

34046.13

+1.90%

-24.72%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1599.29

1572.55

+1.70%

-25.62%

Bucharest

.BETI

8248.49

8174.10

+0.91%

-17.33%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

821.11

815.47

+0.69%

-11.31%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1553.34

1546.46

+0.44%

-23.00%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

662.86

667.14

-0.64%

-17.32%

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.54

450.13

-0.35%

-21.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1120

-0.0420

+086bps

-2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3830

-0.0470

+113bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9280

0.1470

+148bps

+17bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4970

-0.0020

+125bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8540

0.0010

+160bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3030

-0.0060

+185bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.19

0.20

0.20

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

0.91

0.87

1.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.33

0.30

0.28

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.