CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on optimism over economies re-opening from virus freeze

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies firmed on Monday, helped by a risk-on mood in global markets and further easing of lockdown measures in the region, raising hopes for economic recovery.
The Hungarian government started easing restrictions in the capital on Monday morning. The government will submit a proposal to parliament on May 26 to end its special coronavirus emergency powers.
"There is a modest optimism in markets due to the re-openings," a currency trader in Budapest said. "Economies could re-start a little bit, which could calm down markets."
Regional currencies edged higher. The Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.15% and was trading at 4.563 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.11% and was trading at 354.100 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.22%.
Czech health officials announced on Friday the country will take major steps to relax lockdown measures from May 25, opening restaurants, hotels and pools and allowing gatherings of hundreds of people.
Poland has been steadily loosening some coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday that miners in Silesia will be able to return to work this week.
Some analysts said caution was still justified given the German economic data posted at the end of last week which signalled a gloomy outlook for the second quarter.
"Given the revision to Germany's fourth quarter performance, Europe's largest economy is in a recession," Raiffeisen bank said in a note. "This is only an indication of the dire economic picture we will see in the second quarter. Hence, we remain cautious in the short-term with respect to CEE FX."
Preliminary first-quarter GDP data on Friday showed that CEE economies, which have close trade links with the euro zone, primarily Germany, fell as much as 5% on a quarterly basis, indicating the initial impact of the lockdown measures.
The numbers showed that the COVID-19 pandemic will undo several years of solid growth in a region with economies highly tuned to the car industry and exports.
CEE stock markets firmed, with Budapest .BUX leading gains by adding 2.6% by 0919 GMT, helped by a rally of OTP Bank OTPB.BU shares which jumped 5%. OTP executive chairman Sandor Csanyi said on Inforadio late on Friday that OTP would be profitable this year and the bank sector was stable, while the stock was undervalued.
Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.7% at 0800 GMT, Prague .PX equities firmed 1.2% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI gained 0.9%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0956 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.6550
27.7150
+0.22%
-8.04%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.1000
354.5000
+0.11%
-6.48%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5630
4.5700
+0.15%
-6.72%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8415
+0.03%
-1.07%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5590
7.5622
+0.04%
-1.50%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5900
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
877.90
867.4400
+1.21%
-21.31%
Budapest
.BUX
34692.35
34046.13
+1.90%
-24.72%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1599.29
1572.55
+1.70%
-25.62%
Bucharest
.BETI
8248.49
8174.10
+0.91%
-17.33%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
821.11
815.47
+0.69%
-11.31%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1553.34
1546.46
+0.44%
-23.00%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
662.86
667.14
-0.64%
-17.32%
Sofia
.SOFIX
448.54
450.13
-0.35%
-21.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1120
-0.0420
+086bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3830
-0.0470
+113bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9280
0.1470
+148bps
+17bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4970
-0.0020
+125bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8540
0.0010
+160bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3030
-0.0060
+185bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.19
0.20
0.20
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.91
0.87
1.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.33
0.30
0.28
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
