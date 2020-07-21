CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on EU stimulus; focus on Hungarian cbank

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund at a summit that lasted almost five days.
Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment.
CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 leading gains, up 0.9% by 0811 GMT. Prague's assets .PX strengthened 0.7% while Budapest .BUX was up 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 0.5%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.18% on the day, touching a one-month high, trading at 26.573 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.08% to 4.452 to the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.17% to 351.900 to the euro as markets were eyeing the rate-setting meeting of the central bank later on Tuesday.
The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Markets will be watching whether the statement of the bank, to be published at 1300 GMT, will signal the possibility of further monetary easing in the long term, Equilor said in a client note.
"If there is only a rate cut, and no signs of further easing, then we expect only a small move in the forint's exchange rate," they added.
Market focus would be on forward guidance and odds for further cuts so any firm dovish hint in the MPC statement may surprise markets, Citibank said in a note.
"We believe the NBH's optimistic growth forecast projecting a strong rebound in H2 2020 poses downside risks to the interest rate outlook."
Hungarian annual headline inflation was 2.9% in June while core inflation came in at 4%. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1011 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5730
26.6200
+0.18%
-4.29%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.9000
352.5000
+0.17%
-5.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4520
4.4555
+0.08%
-4.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8410
4.8415
+0.01%
-1.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5335
+0.05%
-1.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6200
+0.10%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
959.14
952.8500
+0.66%
-14.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35298.86
35181.69
+0.33%
-23.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1856.66
1840.60
+0.87%
-13.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8534.25
8489.21
+0.53%
-14.46%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
857.54
868.57
-1.27%
-7.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1602.67
1592.21
+0.66%
-20.56%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
658.88
658.88
+0.00%
-17.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
441.74
442.02
-0.06%
-22.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1340
0.0890
+080bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4210
-0.0580
+109bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9080
0.0580
+137bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1310
0.0050
+080bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7890
0.0050
+146bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3470
0.0070
+181bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.60
0.58
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.21
0.24
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.