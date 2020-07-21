CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rise on EU stimulus; focus on Hungarian cbank

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund at a summit that lasted almost five days.

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment.

CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 leading gains, up 0.9% by 0811 GMT. Prague's assets .PX strengthened 0.7% while Budapest .BUX was up 0.3%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI firmed 0.5%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.18% on the day, touching a one-month high, trading at 26.573 versus the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.08% to 4.452 to the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.17% to 351.900 to the euro as markets were eyeing the rate-setting meeting of the central bank later on Tuesday.

The bank is expected to cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6% at the meeting, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Markets will be watching whether the statement of the bank, to be published at 1300 GMT, will signal the possibility of further monetary easing in the long term, Equilor said in a client note.

"If there is only a rate cut, and no signs of further easing, then we expect only a small move in the forint's exchange rate," they added.

Market focus would be on forward guidance and odds for further cuts so any firm dovish hint in the MPC statement may surprise markets, Citibank said in a note.

"We believe the NBH's optimistic growth forecast projecting a strong rebound in H2 2020 poses downside risks to the interest rate outlook."

Hungarian annual headline inflation was 2.9% in June while core inflation came in at 4%. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

