CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies regain some ground on signs Trump's health improving

Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, regaining some ground after last week's losses, as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's doctors saying he could soon be discharged from hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. [nL1N2GW02N]

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, regaining some ground after last week's losses, as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's doctors saying he could soon be discharged from hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Trump's announcement on Friday that he had contracted the coronavirus had prompted risk aversion and a selloff on markets globally which also hit Central European assets.

Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 led gains on Monday, firming 1.59%. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.52% while Budapest .BUX strengthened 0.11%. Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI was up 0.23%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% on the day, trading at 27.100 per euro, just hovering off a 4-month low of 27.26 hit last week.

"The crown is staying under pressure because of the domestic pandemic situation and global tensions," CSOB Bank said in a note.

"August data for industry and trade this week will not change the mood even if it shows a nice recovery for the third quarter - it will be old figures."

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.15% to 357.95 versus the common currency. The forint managed to regain some of its strength last week after hitting five-month lows prompted by increased worries about the second wave of the pandemic.

The currency rebounded last week helped by technical factors and comments by central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag in a Reuters interview in which he said that the bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment.

"The technical correction that started on Thursday could continue," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

"However, there have not been any changes in the fundamentals when it comes to the euro-forint exchange rate," they added, seeing a possible weakening of the forint in the mid-term.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.25% at 4.4922 per euro.

Analysts in a Reuters poll last week said that central and eastern European currencies could bounce back over the next 12 months from recent losses on hopes of improvement in the global pandemic situation.

In September the crown, the zloty and the forint lost 2-3% as rising numbers of coronavirus cases stoked fears of a damaging second wave. L8N2GS4QT

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1000

27.1200

+0.07%

-6.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.9500

358.5000

+0.15%

-7.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4922

4.5034

+0.25%

-5.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8655

4.8670

+0.03%

-1.59%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5660

7.5635

-0.03%

-1.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

862.17

857.7200

+0.52%

-22.72%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33486.65

33449.84

+0.11%

-27.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1724.33

1697.39

+1.59%

-19.80%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8900.01

8879.96

+0.23%

-10.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.08

845.36

+0.32%

-8.40%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1608.12

1608.86

-0.05%

-20.29%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

693.88

694.84

-0.14%

-13.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

420.63

420.33

+0.07%

-25.96%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0890

-0.0060

+080bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4880

-0.0280

+122bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8590

0.0010

+139bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0360

0.0000

+075bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5780

-0.0100

+131bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3370

0.0090

+187bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.35

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.00

1.05

1.10

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra)

