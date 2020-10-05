CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies regain some ground on signs Trump's health improving
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, regaining some ground after last week's losses, as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's doctors saying he could soon be discharged from hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.
Trump's announcement on Friday that he had contracted the coronavirus had prompted risk aversion and a selloff on markets globally which also hit Central European assets.
Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 led gains on Monday, firming 1.59%. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.52% while Budapest .BUX strengthened 0.11%. Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI was up 0.23%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% on the day, trading at 27.100 per euro, just hovering off a 4-month low of 27.26 hit last week.
"The crown is staying under pressure because of the domestic pandemic situation and global tensions," CSOB Bank said in a note.
"August data for industry and trade this week will not change the mood even if it shows a nice recovery for the third quarter - it will be old figures."
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.15% to 357.95 versus the common currency. The forint managed to regain some of its strength last week after hitting five-month lows prompted by increased worries about the second wave of the pandemic.
The currency rebounded last week helped by technical factors and comments by central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag in a Reuters interview in which he said that the bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment.
"The technical correction that started on Thursday could continue," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
"However, there have not been any changes in the fundamentals when it comes to the euro-forint exchange rate," they added, seeing a possible weakening of the forint in the mid-term.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.25% at 4.4922 per euro.
Analysts in a Reuters poll last week said that central and eastern European currencies could bounce back over the next 12 months from recent losses on hopes of improvement in the global pandemic situation.
In September the crown, the zloty and the forint lost 2-3% as rising numbers of coronavirus cases stoked fears of a damaging second wave. L8N2GS4QT
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1000
27.1200
+0.07%
-6.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.9500
358.5000
+0.15%
-7.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4922
4.5034
+0.25%
-5.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8655
4.8670
+0.03%
-1.59%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5660
7.5635
-0.03%
-1.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
862.17
857.7200
+0.52%
-22.72%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33486.65
33449.84
+0.11%
-27.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1724.33
1697.39
+1.59%
-19.80%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8900.01
8879.96
+0.23%
-10.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.08
845.36
+0.32%
-8.40%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1608.12
1608.86
-0.05%
-20.29%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.88
694.84
-0.14%
-13.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
420.63
420.33
+0.07%
-25.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0890
-0.0060
+080bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4880
-0.0280
+122bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8590
0.0010
+139bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0360
0.0000
+075bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5780
-0.0100
+131bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3370
0.0090
+187bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.35
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.00
1.05
1.10
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
