CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies regain some ground on signs Trump's health improving

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Monday, regaining some ground after last week's losses, as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's doctors saying he could soon be discharged from hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Trump's announcement on Friday that he had contracted the coronavirus had prompted risk aversion and a selloff on markets globally which also hit Central European assets.

Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 led gains on Monday, firming 1.59%. Prague's equities .PX were up 0.52% while Budapest .BUX strengthened 0.11%. Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI was up 0.23%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.07% on the day, trading at 27.100 per euro, just hovering off a 4-month low of 27.26 hit last week.

"The crown is staying under pressure because of the domestic pandemic situation and global tensions," CSOB Bank said in a note.

"August data for industry and trade this week will not change the mood even if it shows a nice recovery for the third quarter - it will be old figures."

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.15% to 357.95 versus the common currency. The forint managed to regain some of its strength last week after hitting five-month lows prompted by increased worries about the second wave of the pandemic.

The currency rebounded last week helped by technical factors and comments by central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag in a Reuters interview in which he said that the bank will use its one-week deposit rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment.

"The technical correction that started on Thursday could continue," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

"However, there have not been any changes in the fundamentals when it comes to the euro-forint exchange rate," they added, seeing a possible weakening of the forint in the mid-term.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.25% at 4.4922 per euro.

Analysts in a Reuters poll last week said that central and eastern European currencies could bounce back over the next 12 months from recent losses on hopes of improvement in the global pandemic situation.

In September the crown, the zloty and the forint lost 2-3% as rising numbers of coronavirus cases stoked fears of a damaging second wave. L8N2GS4QT

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1053 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.1000 27.1200 +0.07% -6.15% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 357.9500 358.5000 +0.15% -7.49% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4922 4.5034 +0.25% -5.25% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8655 4.8670 +0.03% -1.59% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5660 7.5635 -0.03% -1.59% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.5800 +0.03% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 862.17 857.7200 +0.52% -22.72% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33486.65 33449.84 +0.11% -27.33% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1724.33 1697.39 +1.59% -19.80% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8900.01 8879.96 +0.23% -10.80% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 848.08 845.36 +0.32% -8.40% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1608.12 1608.86 -0.05% -20.29% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 693.88 694.84 -0.14% -13.45% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 420.63 420.33 +0.07% -25.96% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0890 -0.0060 +080bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.4880 -0.0280 +122bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8590 0.0010 +139bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0360 0.0000 +075bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.5780 -0.0100 +131bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3370 0.0090 +187bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.29 0.29 0.35 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.00 1.05 1.10 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

