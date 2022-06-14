CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies recover some losses as markets await Fed meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - Most central European stocks and currencies firmed on Tuesday in a correction after heavy losses in the previous session, when a negative market mood and a strengthening dollar hurt appetite for emerging market assets in Central Europe.
Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike on Wednesday, which hit stock markets on Monday and drove the dollar higher.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 1.21%, in what traders called a correction, and was trading at 397.70 per euro after plunging to a historic low of 402.95 in the previous session, when a negative global market mood added to local pressures.
"It is obvious that the forint is still the most vulnerable in Central Europe because it was the most strongly affected in yesterday's sour mood," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"When U.S. markets open later today, the forint could easily weaken past the 400-level again, that was when we saw the big slide yesterday."
The currency has traded near the 400-level in the past two weeks as it was weighed down by a high budget deficit, a lack of agreement on EU recovery funds, a low level of FX reserves and soaring inflation, traders and analysts have said.
"Although the central bank has started a rate hike cycle, the market thinks that tightening should be faster," David Nemeth of K&H bank wrote in a note.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% at its last meeting on May 31, halving the pace of rate rises from the preceding two months.
The forint has lost more than 7% versus the euro since the start of the year, underperforming its CEE peers.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after a jump of about 50 basis points in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.20%.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.22% and was trading at 4.6425 versus the common currency.
Most stocks were higher, tracking European peers, with Budapest's equities .BUX adding 1.47%. Prague .PX was 0.37% higher, while Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.79%. Bucharest .BETI slid 1.35%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1007 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7450
24.7440
-0.00%
+0.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.7000
402.5000
+1.21%
-7.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6425
4.6525
+0.22%
-1.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9430
4.9451
+0.04%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5180
7.5215
+0.05%
-0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4200
+0.06%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1299.39
1294.5400
+0.37%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38499.34
37942.09
+1.47%
-24.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1694.97
1681.75
+0.79%
-25.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12187.49
12354.35
-1.35%
-6.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1148.08
1149.76
-0.15%
-8.55%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2055.35
2061.20
-0.28%
-1.15%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.17
826.64
-2.84%
-2.15%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.87
615.09
-0.04%
-3.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3430
0.0460
+519bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.6720
0.0090
+420bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6620
-0.0320
+404bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7430
0.0750
+659bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.8580
-0.0010
+639bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.6740
-0.0160
+606bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.49
7.56
7.53
6.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.70
9.58
10.01
7.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.95
8.12
8.12
6.78
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.