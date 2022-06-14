CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies recover some losses as markets await Fed meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - Most central European stocks and currencies firmed on Tuesday in a correction after heavy losses in the previous session, when a negative market mood and a strengthening dollar hurt appetite for emerging market assets in Central Europe.

Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike on Wednesday, which hit stock markets on Monday and drove the dollar higher.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 1.21%, in what traders called a correction, and was trading at 397.70 per euro after plunging to a historic low of 402.95 in the previous session, when a negative global market mood added to local pressures.

"It is obvious that the forint is still the most vulnerable in Central Europe because it was the most strongly affected in yesterday's sour mood," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"When U.S. markets open later today, the forint could easily weaken past the 400-level again, that was when we saw the big slide yesterday."

The currency has traded near the 400-level in the past two weeks as it was weighed down by a high budget deficit, a lack of agreement on EU recovery funds, a low level of FX reserves and soaring inflation, traders and analysts have said.

"Although the central bank has started a rate hike cycle, the market thinks that tightening should be faster," David Nemeth of K&H bank wrote in a note.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9% at its last meeting on May 31, halving the pace of rate rises from the preceding two months.

The forint has lost more than 7% versus the euro since the start of the year, underperforming its CEE peers.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after a jump of about 50 basis points in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.20%.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.22% and was trading at 4.6425 versus the common currency.

Most stocks were higher, tracking European peers, with Budapest's equities .BUX adding 1.47%. Prague .PX was 0.37% higher, while Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.79%. Bucharest .BETI slid 1.35%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7450

24.7440

-0.00%

+0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.7000

402.5000

+1.21%

-7.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6425

4.6525

+0.22%

-1.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9430

4.9451

+0.04%

+0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5180

7.5215

+0.05%

-0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4200

+0.06%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1299.39

1294.5400

+0.37%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38499.34

37942.09

+1.47%

-24.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1694.97

1681.75

+0.79%

-25.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12187.49

12354.35

-1.35%

-6.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1148.08

1149.76

-0.15%

-8.55%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2055.35

2061.20

-0.28%

-1.15%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.17

826.64

-2.84%

-2.15%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.87

615.09

-0.04%

-3.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3430

0.0460

+519bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.6720

0.0090

+420bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6620

-0.0320

+404bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7430

0.0750

+659bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.8580

-0.0010

+639bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.6740

-0.0160

+606bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.49

7.56

7.53

6.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.70

9.58

10.01

7.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.95

8.12

8.12

6.78

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

