CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rally as markets eye U.S. election

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets continued their rally and most Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday with the zloty, the crown and the forint each strengthening around 1 percent as markets turned their attention to the U.S. presidential election.

Stocks in the region tracked their European peers, which were extending a recovery rally, with investors putting coronavirus worries on the back burner for now and investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden.

Budapest's stock index .BUX rose 1.85% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 strengthened 1.3%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up 0.5% and Bucharest .BETI gained 1.02%.

Currencies in the CEE region gained. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 1.01% to 26.848 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.97% to trade at 363.20 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.91% to 4.5670 per euro.

"Regional currencies tested the high exchange rates seen during the first wave of the pandemic but did not break them, which led to this strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"CEE currencies were oversold recently, and this is a positive correction that was suggested by the technical picture, helped by the weakening of the dollar versus the euro."

Currencies have been under pressure in the past month as coronavirus cases soared, but many economists think the situation will have improved in 12 months' time.

A Reuters poll of analysts sees the zloty gaining 5.3%, the crown firming 4.7% and the forint gaining 2.2% in a year.

The Romanian leu is seen weakening 1.6% to 4.940 against the euro as analysts expect the large twin deficits and weak ratings to put it under pressure.

The leu EURRON= was little moved on Tuesday and did not firm along with its peers, edging down 0.05% to 4.8675 per euro.

Investors are looking ahead to central bank rate decisions in the region, with the Czech central bank meeting on Nov 5. Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.8480 27.1200 +1.01% -5.27% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 363.2000 366.7300 +0.97% -8.83% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5670 4.6085 +0.91% -6.80% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8675 4.8653 -0.05% -1.63% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5640 7.5685 +0.06% -1.57% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5300 117.5600 +0.03% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 849.63 845.4400 +0.50% -23.84% .BUX Budapest .BUX 33688.76 33077.55 +1.85% -26.90% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1576.30 1556.14 +1.30% -26.69% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8653.15 8566.02 +1.02% -13.27% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 804.20 803.58 +0.08% -13.14% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1570.11 1566.63 +0.22% -22.17% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 701.16 702.36 -0.17% -12.54% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 428.85 429.38 -0.12% -24.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0450 0.0090 +085bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5710 -0.0150 +138bps -3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0030 -0.0330 +162bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0030 -0.0110 +080bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.3930 0.0040 +120bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2020 0.0130 +182bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.28 0.22 0.24 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.92 0.96 0.98 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.16 0.14 0.13 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.