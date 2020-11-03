CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rally as markets eye U.S. election

Stock markets continued their rally and most Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday with the zloty, the crown and the forint each strengthening around 1 percent as markets turned their attention to the U.S. presidential election.

Stocks in the region tracked their European peers, which were extending a recovery rally, with investors putting coronavirus worries on the back burner for now and investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden.

Budapest's stock index .BUX rose 1.85% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 strengthened 1.3%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up 0.5% and Bucharest .BETI gained 1.02%.

Currencies in the CEE region gained. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 1.01% to 26.848 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.97% to trade at 363.20 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.91% to 4.5670 per euro.

"Regional currencies tested the high exchange rates seen during the first wave of the pandemic but did not break them, which led to this strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"CEE currencies were oversold recently, and this is a positive correction that was suggested by the technical picture, helped by the weakening of the dollar versus the euro."

Currencies have been under pressure in the past month as coronavirus cases soared, but many economists think the situation will have improved in 12 months' time.

A Reuters poll of analysts sees the zloty gaining 5.3%, the crown firming 4.7% and the forint gaining 2.2% in a year.

The Romanian leu is seen weakening 1.6% to 4.940 against the euro as analysts expect the large twin deficits and weak ratings to put it under pressure.

The leu EURRON= was little moved on Tuesday and did not firm along with its peers, edging down 0.05% to 4.8675 per euro.

Investors are looking ahead to central bank rate decisions in the region, with the Czech central bank meeting on Nov 5. Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.8480

27.1200

+1.01%

-5.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.2000

366.7300

+0.97%

-8.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5670

4.6085

+0.91%

-6.80%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8675

4.8653

-0.05%

-1.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5685

+0.06%

-1.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

849.63

845.4400

+0.50%

-23.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33688.76

33077.55

+1.85%

-26.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1576.30

1556.14

+1.30%

-26.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8653.15

8566.02

+1.02%

-13.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

804.20

803.58

+0.08%

-13.14%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1570.11

1566.63

+0.22%

-22.17%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

701.16

702.36

-0.17%

-12.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

428.85

429.38

-0.12%

-24.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0450

0.0090

+085bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5710

-0.0150

+138bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0030

-0.0330

+162bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0030

-0.0110

+080bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3930

0.0040

+120bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2020

0.0130

+182bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.22

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.92

0.96

0.98

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.14

0.13

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)

