CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rally as markets eye U.S. election
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets continued their rally and most Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday with the zloty, the crown and the forint each strengthening around 1 percent as markets turned their attention to the U.S. presidential election.
Stocks in the region tracked their European peers, which were extending a recovery rally, with investors putting coronavirus worries on the back burner for now and investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden.
Budapest's stock index .BUX rose 1.85% while Warsaw's equities .WIG20 strengthened 1.3%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up 0.5% and Bucharest .BETI gained 1.02%.
Currencies in the CEE region gained. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 1.01% to 26.848 versus the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.97% to trade at 363.20 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.91% to 4.5670 per euro.
"Regional currencies tested the high exchange rates seen during the first wave of the pandemic but did not break them, which led to this strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"CEE currencies were oversold recently, and this is a positive correction that was suggested by the technical picture, helped by the weakening of the dollar versus the euro."
Currencies have been under pressure in the past month as coronavirus cases soared, but many economists think the situation will have improved in 12 months' time.
A Reuters poll of analysts sees the zloty gaining 5.3%, the crown firming 4.7% and the forint gaining 2.2% in a year.
The Romanian leu is seen weakening 1.6% to 4.940 against the euro as analysts expect the large twin deficits and weak ratings to put it under pressure.
The leu EURRON= was little moved on Tuesday and did not firm along with its peers, edging down 0.05% to 4.8675 per euro.
Investors are looking ahead to central bank rate decisions in the region, with the Czech central bank meeting on Nov 5. Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting was moved to Friday from Wednesday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.8480
27.1200
+1.01%
-5.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.2000
366.7300
+0.97%
-8.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5670
4.6085
+0.91%
-6.80%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8675
4.8653
-0.05%
-1.63%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5685
+0.06%
-1.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
849.63
845.4400
+0.50%
-23.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33688.76
33077.55
+1.85%
-26.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1576.30
1556.14
+1.30%
-26.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8653.15
8566.02
+1.02%
-13.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
804.20
803.58
+0.08%
-13.14%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1570.11
1566.63
+0.22%
-22.17%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
701.16
702.36
-0.17%
-12.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.85
429.38
-0.12%
-24.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0450
0.0090
+085bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5710
-0.0150
+138bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0030
-0.0330
+162bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0030
-0.0110
+080bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3930
0.0040
+120bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2020
0.0130
+182bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.22
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.92
0.96
0.98
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.14
0.13
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)
