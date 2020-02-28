CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies plummet as coronavirus fears rise

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks plunged on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global recession.

World stock markets were on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis as the global spread of the virus led to big sell-offs. New infections reported around the world now surpass those in China.

At 0905 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 3.81%, Budapest's main index .BUX was down 5.22% and Prague's PX index .PX was down 4.93%.

Currencies also posted sharp losses. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.33% against the euro at 4.3347, while the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.60% to 25.46.

"The situation on financial markets is more and more like panic," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.

"It is currently difficult to find information that could reverse current adverse moods, hence we assume a continuation of the sell-off of the zloty to the euro."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a new record low after a large Hungarian bank heavily sold the currency in the morning, two dealers in Budapest said.

It touched 340.60 against the euro before recovering to trade at 339.92 at 0905 GMT, down 0.22% on the day.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency had staged a recovery earlier this month after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation, but coronavirus fears have pushed it back towards record-low territory.

Hungary's economic growth HUGDPP=ECI slowed to an annual 4.5% in the fourth quarter from 5.0% in the third quarter, its slowest in almost two years, final unadjusted data confirmed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Poland's statistics office said on Friday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) PLGDPP=ECI, PLGDQP=ECI reached 3.2% y/y in the fourth quarter, above its first estimate of 3.1%.

Government bond yields continued to fall with Polish benchmark 10-year yields PL10YT=RR down almost 8 basis points at 1.695% and Czech 10-year yields down 10 basis points at 1.313%.

"On the one hand,the price and yield dynamics are not surprising – Polish fixed income follows core markets closely most of the time and core markets keep printing new yield all-time lows," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.

"On the other hand markets are pricing in quite a lot of a recessionary scenario already."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1005 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4600

25.3060

-0.60%

-0.11%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

339.9200

339.1650

-0.22%

-2.58%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3347

4.3204

-0.33%

-1.81%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8120

4.8093

-0.06%

-0.49%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4650

7.4610

-0.05%

-0.26%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5000

-0.01%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

981.34

1032.2500

-4.93%

-12.04%

Budapest

.BUX

41249.13

43521.91

-5.22%

-10.49%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1780.08

1850.61

-3.81%

-17.21%

Bucharest

.BETI

9340.69

9562.63

-2.32%

-6.38%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

903.77

929.42

-2.76%

-2.39%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1854.28

1900.43

-2.43%

-8.09%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.03

802.13

-0.01%

+0.04%

Sofia

.SOFIX

541.85

548.71

-1.25%

-4.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7440

0.0780

+252bps

+11bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4720

-0.1350

+224bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3130

-0.1010

+192bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4380

-0.0290

+221bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4740

-0.0890

+224bps

-5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6950

-0.0780

+230bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.36

2.28

2.01

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.85

0.94

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.63

1.55

1.46

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in warsaw and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

