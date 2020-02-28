CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies plummet as coronavirus fears rise

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks plunged on Friday, as investors around the world offloaded risky assets as fears grew that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a global recession.
World stock markets were on track for their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis as the global spread of the virus led to big sell-offs. New infections reported around the world now surpass those in China.
At 0905 GMT Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 was down 3.81%, Budapest's main index .BUX was down 5.22% and Prague's PX index .PX was down 4.93%.
Currencies also posted sharp losses. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.33% against the euro at 4.3347, while the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.60% to 25.46.
"The situation on financial markets is more and more like panic," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note.
"It is currently difficult to find information that could reverse current adverse moods, hence we assume a continuation of the sell-off of the zloty to the euro."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a new record low after a large Hungarian bank heavily sold the currency in the morning, two dealers in Budapest said.
It touched 340.60 against the euro before recovering to trade at 339.92 at 0905 GMT, down 0.22% on the day.
Central Europe's worst-performing currency had staged a recovery earlier this month after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation, but coronavirus fears have pushed it back towards record-low territory.
Hungary's economic growth HUGDPP=ECI slowed to an annual 4.5% in the fourth quarter from 5.0% in the third quarter, its slowest in almost two years, final unadjusted data confirmed on Friday.
Meanwhile, Poland's statistics office said on Friday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) PLGDPP=ECI, PLGDQP=ECI reached 3.2% y/y in the fourth quarter, above its first estimate of 3.1%.
Government bond yields continued to fall with Polish benchmark 10-year yields PL10YT=RR down almost 8 basis points at 1.695% and Czech 10-year yields down 10 basis points at 1.313%.
"On the one hand,the price and yield dynamics are not surprising – Polish fixed income follows core markets closely most of the time and core markets keep printing new yield all-time lows," Santander Bank Polska analysts wrote in a note.
"On the other hand markets are pricing in quite a lot of a recessionary scenario already."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1005 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4600
25.3060
-0.60%
-0.11%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
339.9200
339.1650
-0.22%
-2.58%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3347
4.3204
-0.33%
-1.81%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8120
4.8093
-0.06%
-0.49%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4650
7.4610
-0.05%
-0.26%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5000
-0.01%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
981.34
1032.2500
-4.93%
-12.04%
Budapest
.BUX
41249.13
43521.91
-5.22%
-10.49%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1780.08
1850.61
-3.81%
-17.21%
Bucharest
.BETI
9340.69
9562.63
-2.32%
-6.38%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
903.77
929.42
-2.76%
-2.39%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1854.28
1900.43
-2.43%
-8.09%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.03
802.13
-0.01%
+0.04%
Sofia
.SOFIX
541.85
548.71
-1.25%
-4.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7440
0.0780
+252bps
+11bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4720
-0.1350
+224bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3130
-0.1010
+192bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4380
-0.0290
+221bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4740
-0.0890
+224bps
-5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6950
-0.0780
+230bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.36
2.28
2.01
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.85
0.94
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.63
1.55
1.46
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in warsaw and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.