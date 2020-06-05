CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies higher despite dismal economic data

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies rose on Friday as optimism returned to markets after the European Central Bank announced a boost of its stimulus program to mitigate the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.
Assets firmed even as fresh data showed the lockdown measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus have hammered regional economies.
Hungary's industrial output plunged by an annual rate of 36.8% in April, with car factories virtually halting production. Czech retail sales slumped by 10.6% year-on-year in April, the worst result on record.
The crisis caused by the virus weakened currencies in the region as well, but the recent risk-on mood helped them regain a significant part of their losses.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= each gained more than 0.2% on Friday while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed that the Czech crown should gain the most among central European currencies over the next year as economies recover. Over the next 12 months, the crown was seen gaining 3.6% to 25.705 to the euro.
The forint was trading at 343.95 against the euro on Friday, up 0.23%.
"Since the unexpected rate cut of the Polish central bank, there has been a heavy trade flow in the zloty-forint pair, which keeps the forint at its current (firmer) level", an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The forint is also waiting to hear from the national bank about the policy direction they want to take," he said.
Marton Nagy, deputy governor of the NBH, unexpectedly resigned last week. The bank's managing director, Barnabas Virag, has been nominated to replace him, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Poland's nationalist government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday which it unexpectedly called to shore up its authority before a presidential election, prompting a slide in the zloty.
"The zloty managed to weaken as sharply as it had strengthened towards the beginning of the week," a note from Commerzbank said, adding that the currency simply could have entered a high volatility period.
The zloty was trading at 4.428 versus the euro on Friday, up 0.23% on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0954 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5800
26.6330
+0.20%
-4.32%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
343.9500
344.7500
+0.23%
-3.72%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4280
4.4383
+0.23%
-3.88%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8390
4.8380
-0.02%
-1.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5723
+0.04%
-1.63%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.6100
+0.06%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
947.97
932.4200
+1.67%
-15.03%
Budapest
.BUX
37612.11
37260.06
+0.94%
-18.38%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.50
1786.58
+1.73%
-15.47%
Bucharest
.BETI
8979.02
9021.60
-0.47%
-10.01%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
879.38
873.24
+0.70%
-5.02%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1673.94
1673.10
+0.05%
-17.03%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
678.01
678.32
-0.05%
-15.43%
Sofia
.SOFIX
462.36
462.10
+0.06%
-18.62%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1150
0.0290
+071bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4940
0.0110
+104bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9130
0.0820
+121bps
+6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2390
0.0070
+083bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8150
0.0250
+136bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4140
0.0260
+171bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.33
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.76
0.71
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
