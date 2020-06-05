CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies higher despite dismal economic data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies rose on Friday as optimism returned to markets after the European Central Bank announced a boost of its stimulus program to mitigate the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Assets firmed even as fresh data showed the lockdown measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus have hammered regional economies.

Hungary's industrial output plunged by an annual rate of 36.8% in April, with car factories virtually halting production. Czech retail sales slumped by 10.6% year-on-year in April, the worst result on record.

The crisis caused by the virus weakened currencies in the region as well, but the recent risk-on mood helped them regain a significant part of their losses.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= each gained more than 0.2% on Friday while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed that the Czech crown should gain the most among central European currencies over the next year as economies recover. Over the next 12 months, the crown was seen gaining 3.6% to 25.705 to the euro.

The forint was trading at 343.95 against the euro on Friday, up 0.23%.

"Since the unexpected rate cut of the Polish central bank, there has been a heavy trade flow in the zloty-forint pair, which keeps the forint at its current (firmer) level", an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The forint is also waiting to hear from the national bank about the policy direction they want to take," he said.

Marton Nagy, deputy governor of the NBH, unexpectedly resigned last week. The bank's managing director, Barnabas Virag, has been nominated to replace him, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Poland's nationalist government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday which it unexpectedly called to shore up its authority before a presidential election, prompting a slide in the zloty.

"The zloty managed to weaken as sharply as it had strengthened towards the beginning of the week," a note from Commerzbank said, adding that the currency simply could have entered a high volatility period.

The zloty was trading at 4.428 versus the euro on Friday, up 0.23% on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0954 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5800

26.6330

+0.20%

-4.32%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

343.9500

344.7500

+0.23%

-3.72%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4280

4.4383

+0.23%

-3.88%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8390

4.8380

-0.02%

-1.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5723

+0.04%

-1.63%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6100

+0.06%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

947.97

932.4200

+1.67%

-15.03%

Budapest

.BUX

37612.11

37260.06

+0.94%

-18.38%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.50

1786.58

+1.73%

-15.47%

Bucharest

.BETI

8979.02

9021.60

-0.47%

-10.01%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

879.38

873.24

+0.70%

-5.02%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1673.94

1673.10

+0.05%

-17.03%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

678.01

678.32

-0.05%

-15.43%

Sofia

.SOFIX

462.36

462.10

+0.06%

-18.62%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1150

0.0290

+071bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4940

0.0110

+104bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9130

0.0820

+121bps

+6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2390

0.0070

+083bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8150

0.0250

+136bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4140

0.0260

+171bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.33

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.76

0.71

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich)

