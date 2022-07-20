CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain on positive news about Russian gas flows

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks gained on Wednesday as energy supply worries eased following news that Russian gas flows could re-start on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday, as scheduled.

Stocks in the region rose, tracking European peers that scaled six-week highs on positive news about gas shipments.

Equities in Prague .PX led gains as they added 0.91%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.36% higher. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX added 0.43%, while Bucharest .BETI climbed 0.42%.

Nord Stream 1, currently under annual maintenance, is expected to resume gas exports on Thursday but at reduced capacity, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, while Russia said that capacity of the pipeline could be further reduced due to slow progress in maintenance.

"The rate of the euro and regional currencies could be significantly influenced by whether gas flows re-start on Nord Stream," Gergely Suppan, a senior analyst at Takarekbank, wrote.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.11% and trading at 396.95 per euro, adding to gains seen earlier this week.

The forint started to firm last week after the government raised taxes on small businesses and announced the end to a years-long utility price cap for high-usage households, which analysts said could help balance the budget.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% to trade at 24.4690 versus the common currency, while the Romanian leu was flat.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.03% to 4.7550 as data showed that industrial output rose by 10.4% year-on-year in June, below forecasts.

Financial markets were also waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank's meeting schedule for Thursday, Bank Millennium wrote.

"Yesterday's media reports about the possibility of a more aggressive interest rate hike than 25 bps triggered an increase in the euro/dollar and a strengthening of the region's currencies, including the zloty."

European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at their meeting, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1038 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4690

24.5050

+0.15%

+1.65%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.9500

397.4000

+0.11%

-6.94%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7550

4.7565

+0.03%

-3.45%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9400

+0.00%

+0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5095

-0.01%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4100

117.3700

-0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1259.42

1248.0400

+0.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40913.90

40740.51

+0.43%

-19.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1685.28

1679.27

+0.36%

-25.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12124.55

12073.84

+0.42%

-7.17%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1119.18

1121.03

-0.17%

-10.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1946.08

1941.80

+0.22%

-6.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.16

839.43

-0.51%

+1.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.74

602.58

+1.19%

-4.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5710

-0.0530

+598bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3290

0.0090

+436bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5400

-0.0040

+331bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7050

0.0540

+712bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9480

-0.0510

+598bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5960

-0.0530

+536bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.90

8.02

7.69

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.23

13.28

13.13

11.56

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.46

7.56

7.46

7.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.