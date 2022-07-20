CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain on positive news about Russian gas flows
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks gained on Wednesday as energy supply worries eased following news that Russian gas flows could re-start on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday, as scheduled.
Stocks in the region rose, tracking European peers that scaled six-week highs on positive news about gas shipments.
Equities in Prague .PX led gains as they added 0.91%, while Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.36% higher. Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX added 0.43%, while Bucharest .BETI climbed 0.42%.
Nord Stream 1, currently under annual maintenance, is expected to resume gas exports on Thursday but at reduced capacity, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, while Russia said that capacity of the pipeline could be further reduced due to slow progress in maintenance.
"The rate of the euro and regional currencies could be significantly influenced by whether gas flows re-start on Nord Stream," Gergely Suppan, a senior analyst at Takarekbank, wrote.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.11% and trading at 396.95 per euro, adding to gains seen earlier this week.
The forint started to firm last week after the government raised taxes on small businesses and announced the end to a years-long utility price cap for high-usage households, which analysts said could help balance the budget.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.15% to trade at 24.4690 versus the common currency, while the Romanian leu was flat.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.03% to 4.7550 as data showed that industrial output rose by 10.4% year-on-year in June, below forecasts.
Financial markets were also waiting for the outcome of the European Central Bank's meeting schedule for Thursday, Bank Millennium wrote.
"Yesterday's media reports about the possibility of a more aggressive interest rate hike than 25 bps triggered an increase in the euro/dollar and a strengthening of the region's currencies, including the zloty."
European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at their meeting, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4690
24.5050
+0.15%
+1.65%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.9500
397.4000
+0.11%
-6.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7550
4.7565
+0.03%
-3.45%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9400
+0.00%
+0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5095
-0.01%
+0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4100
117.3700
-0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1259.42
1248.0400
+0.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40913.90
40740.51
+0.43%
-19.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1685.28
1679.27
+0.36%
-25.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12124.55
12073.84
+0.42%
-7.17%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1119.18
1121.03
-0.17%
-10.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1946.08
1941.80
+0.22%
-6.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.16
839.43
-0.51%
+1.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.74
602.58
+1.19%
-4.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5710
-0.0530
+598bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3290
0.0090
+436bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5400
-0.0040
+331bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7050
0.0540
+712bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9480
-0.0510
+598bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5960
-0.0530
+536bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.90
8.02
7.69
7.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.23
13.28
13.13
11.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.46
7.56
7.46
7.01
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
