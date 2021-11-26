CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall on new variant worry; Czech rate hike bets cool
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Friday, hurt by a global risk-off mood triggered by a newly identified coronavirus variant found in South Africa, which prompted Asian and European countries to rush to tighten restrictions.
Stock markets in the CEE region plunged, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses, dropping 3.11%. Budapest .BUX was 2.03% lower, while Prague .PX lost 1.37%. Bucharest .BETI fell 2%.
Among currencies, the Czech crown EURCZK= led losses, down 0.86% and trading at 25.732 per euro.
The crown was pressured by the negative market mood globally as well as by dovish comments from the central bank governor on Thursday, a currency trader in Prague said.
The Czech National Bank is in a comfortable position with interest rates now and it can tighten policy further at a more moderate pace, Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters on Thursday, while also adding a pause at the bank's December meeting was also possible.
Rate markets also scaled back expectations for a December rate hike, seeing a 25 basis point increase likely, down from earlier pricing in almost 75 bps.
Czech President Milos Zeman was taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, which means he will not for the time being appoint centre-right opposition leader Petr Fiala as prime minister.
A new coronavirus outbreak in the CEE region was also worrying markets in the region. On Friday the Czech Republic reported 27,717 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally since the pandemic started.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.66% and was trading at 367.63 per euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session when it firmed after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9%.
"The hike could be enough to stop the forint from suffering heavy losses, but the weakening continues," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The central bank cannot do anything about outside factors, markets need to calm down for the forint to gain."
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields continued to drop on Friday after a fall in the previous session, while liquidity was very low, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 5-year bond was 4.25%, while the 10-year yield was 4.20%. The yield on the 20-year bond was 4.10%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.33% lower and was trading at 4.6880 per euro.
Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday that the bank is ready to hike interest rates further to prevent persistent elevated inflation.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7320
25.5110
-0.86%
+1.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.6300
365.2000
-0.66%
-1.34%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6880
4.6734
-0.31%
-2.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9497
4.9492
-0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5225
-0.03%
+0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5800
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1355.99
1374.7700
-1.37%
+32.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51303.52
52364.37
-2.03%
+21.84%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2160.03
2229.44
-3.11%
+8.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12353.26
12607.30
-2.02%
+25.98%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1249.61
1250.09
-0.04%
+38.71%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1987.79
2004.90
-0.85%
+14.29%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
807.52
812.33
-0.59%
+7.87%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.77
627.19
-0.86%
+38.93%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.1050
-0.1330
+387bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8480
-0.0940
+347bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6710
-0.0540
+298bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0300
-0.0440
+380bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.4350
-0.1500
+406bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4690
0.0000
+377bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.28
4.26
4.10
3.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.61
4.76
4.70
3.29
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.05
3.37
3.37
1.82
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
