CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall on new variant worry; Czech rate hike bets cool

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks fell on Friday, hurt by a global risk-off mood triggered by a newly identified coronavirus variant found in South Africa, which prompted Asian and European countries to rush to tighten restrictions.

Stock markets in the CEE region plunged, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses, dropping 3.11%. Budapest .BUX was 2.03% lower, while Prague .PX lost 1.37%. Bucharest .BETI fell 2%.

Among currencies, the Czech crown EURCZK= led losses, down 0.86% and trading at 25.732 per euro.

The crown was pressured by the negative market mood globally as well as by dovish comments from the central bank governor on Thursday, a currency trader in Prague said.

The Czech National Bank is in a comfortable position with interest rates now and it can tighten policy further at a more moderate pace, Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters on Thursday, while also adding a pause at the bank's December meeting was also possible.

Rate markets also scaled back expectations for a December rate hike, seeing a 25 basis point increase likely, down from earlier pricing in almost 75 bps.

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, which means he will not for the time being appoint centre-right opposition leader Petr Fiala as prime minister.

A new coronavirus outbreak in the CEE region was also worrying markets in the region. On Friday the Czech Republic reported 27,717 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally since the pandemic started.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.66% and was trading at 367.63 per euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session when it firmed after the central bank hiked its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9%.

"The hike could be enough to stop the forint from suffering heavy losses, but the weakening continues," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The central bank cannot do anything about outside factors, markets need to calm down for the forint to gain."

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields continued to drop on Friday after a fall in the previous session, while liquidity was very low, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 5-year bond was 4.25%, while the 10-year yield was 4.20%. The yield on the 20-year bond was 4.10%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.33% lower and was trading at 4.6880 per euro.

Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday that the bank is ready to hike interest rates further to prevent persistent elevated inflation.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7320

25.5110

-0.86%

+1.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.6300

365.2000

-0.66%

-1.34%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6880

4.6734

-0.31%

-2.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9497

4.9492

-0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5225

-0.03%

+0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5800

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1355.99

1374.7700

-1.37%

+32.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51303.52

52364.37

-2.03%

+21.84%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2160.03

2229.44

-3.11%

+8.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12353.26

12607.30

-2.02%

+25.98%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1249.61

1250.09

-0.04%

+38.71%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1987.79

2004.90

-0.85%

+14.29%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

807.52

812.33

-0.59%

+7.87%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.77

627.19

-0.86%

+38.93%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.1050

-0.1330

+387bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8480

-0.0940

+347bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6710

-0.0540

+298bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0300

-0.0440

+380bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.4350

-0.1500

+406bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4690

0.0000

+377bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.28

4.26

4.10

3.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.61

4.76

4.70

3.29

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.05

3.37

3.37

1.82

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

