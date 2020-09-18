CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall as rising virus cases weigh
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most Central European stock markets and currencies slid on Friday, as rising coronavirus cases both globally and in the region, with Hungary and the Czech Republic reporting record numbers of new infections, weighed on investor sentiment.
Instead of lockdowns earlier that led to massive economic contractions, governments in the region are tightening mask-wearing rules and curtailing opening hours of bars and restaurants.
The Czech Republic reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day on Friday. The country has seen one of the biggest spikes in new coronavirus infections in Europe.
Hungary also reported its highest ever daily tally of 941 infections.
Meanwhile, the crown EURCZK=, under pressure from pandemic worries in recent days, firmed 0.21% and was trading at 26.675 versus the common currency, as it was getting some technical bounce from recent lows hit earlier this week.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.15% to 360.95 per euro as markets were also eyeing the central bank's rate-setting meeting next Tuesday when it will also publish its next inflation report.
The NBH is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, a Reuters poll of economists said.
"The market could be paying special attention to how the NBH's communication reacts to higher-than-expected inflation data," CIB Bank said in a note.
"The central bank will have to walk a fine line between keeping the credibility of the inflation target, protecting the forint and supporting the economy."
Hungary's central bank announced the details of its first euro/forint foreign exchange swap tender providing euro liquidity on Friday. The measure was announced earlier this month in order to reduce volatility in the domestic forex swap market.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved and the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% at 4.4555 per euro.
Most stocks in the region were down, with Budapest .BUX leading losses as it weakened 0.57%. Prague .PX lost 0.42% and Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.22%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and was up 0.27%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6750
26.7300
+0.21%
-4.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.9500
360.4200
-0.15%
-8.26%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4555
4.4525
-0.07%
-4.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8595
4.8592
-0.01%
-1.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5413
+0.04%
-1.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.5800
-0.01%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
879.88
883.6300
-0.42%
-21.13%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33694.66
33886.79
-0.57%
-26.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1741.86
1745.73
-0.22%
-18.99%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9235.59
9210.62
+0.27%
-7.43%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
842.07
839.82
+0.27%
-9.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1611.71
1610.57
+0.07%
-20.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
683.81
689.21
-0.78%
-14.70%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
429.89
429.60
+0.07%
-24.33%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1660
-0.0440
+086bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5840
-0.0670
+128bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9620
-0.0620
+145bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0450
-0.0190
+074bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6720
-0.0210
+136bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3640
-0.0070
+185bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.35
0.39
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.79
0.84
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
