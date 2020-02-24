CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies fall as coronavirus fears rattle markets

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stocks plunged on Monday, mirroring Western markets, after the number of new coronavirus cases outside China jumped over the weekend, adding to worries the epidemic will cause disruptions to the global economy.

Warsaw's main index .WIG20 led losses, falling 3%, while both Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI lost more than 2% by 0950 GMT. Budapest's stock market .BUX fell 1.8%.

"Markets are ruled by fear as it seems more and more likely that the virus has broken out of its quarantine," Erste Bank in Hungary said in a note on Monday.

Coronavirus has killed nearly 2,500 people in China, slamming the brakes on the world's second-largest economy, and spread to about 29 countries and territories worldwide, with sharp rises in infections seen in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= traded at 338.31 to the euro, 0.34% lower on the day.

"The forint is weakening just like all emerging currencies from Mexico to India. Europe is starting to tremble because of the coronavirus, which might cause more trouble than we had expected," a dealer in Budapest said.

The forint has firmed from record lows since a vice governor of the central bank said on Feb. 13 that the NBH was ready to deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation, and hit 334 per euro last week. Inflation accelerated to 4.7% year-on-year in January, above the NBH's tolerance range.

The hawkish turn in the central bank's tone also led to a hike in interbank rates, with the three-month Bubor rate rising about 20 basis points in a week.

The steep rise in Bubor rates stopped and the forint gave up its gains after the central bank last week indicated to local banks it was uneasy with the pace of increases in interbank rates.

On Monday, the three-month Bubor was quoted at 0.60%.

The NBH will hold its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts showed the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.

The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool.

"If the virus has a serious economic impact, the NBH will have to forget liquidity tightening and there will be no talk about raising interest rates," the dealer in Budapest added.

"In that case we will have bigger problems and markets will not pay attention to liquidity."

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= lost 0.27% and traded at 4.302 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.19%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= dropped 0.41% and traded at 25.170 to the euro, its lowest in more than two weeks, despite January inflation data above market expectations. Confidence data was mixed, with the composite index slightly lower.

"Overall, the message from the sentiment survey is that the Czech economy slowed down in the end of last year and the situation is not getting better at the start of this year," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1700

25.0660

-0.41%

+1.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.3100

337.1600

-0.34%

-2.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3020

4.2903

-0.27%

-1.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8080

4.7990

-0.19%

-0.41%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4600

7.4490

-0.15%

-0.20%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5800

-0.02%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1064.12

1089.3200

-2.31%

-4.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44948.82

45781.35

-1.82%

-2.46%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2026.44

2088.53

-2.97%

-5.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9853.01

10097.21

-2.42%

-1.25%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

950.22

979.57

-3.00%

+2.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1952.68

2021.72

-3.41%

-3.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.70

809.59

-0.85%

+0.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

550.49

552.24

-0.32%

-3.11%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.9250

-0.1660

+260bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5660

-0.0040

+224bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4800

-0.0360

+198bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5330

-0.0150

+221bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6980

-0.0550

+237bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9990

-0.0690

+249bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.32

2.24

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.87

0.97

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.71

1.70

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.