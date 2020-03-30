CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies ease as optimism over stimulus measures loses steam

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes fell and currencies eased on Monday, as massive economic support packages aiming to shore up economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic failed to reassure markets.
"The negative mood could last until the number of cases starts dropping globally," a trader in Budapest said. "More liquidity could be a solution in the short term but in the long term it will not be able to fix the problem that people simply cannot go to work."
There were more than 720,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide by Monday, and governments around the world kept announcing stricter lockdown measures to combat the spread of the virus, further halting economic activity.
"The CEE region looks so far more vulnerable than many other EM economies amid the corona recession," Nordea said in a note.
The reason for this, the note adds, is that economies of these countries are based on exports to the European Union, which has become the epicentre of the spread of the virus.
Budapest's equities .BUX led losses by dropping 2.8% by 0758 GMT. Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 was down 1.8% and Bucharest .BETI lost 1.5%.
Czech stocks .PX slipped with the rest of the region and were down 2.1%. Prague-listed banking shares were under pressure after the finance ministry said it was preparing a bill that could mean a six-month blanket moratorium on mortgage, consumer and business loan payments.
J&T Banka analysts said it was still difficult to assess the exact impact and that benefits from the measures could also come.
Regional central banks and governments have taken several emergency steps recently to help their economies.
The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on Thursday for the second time in two weeks.
In Poland, another interest rate cut might be considered to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, Polish rate-setter Eryk Lon said on Monday.
The central bank in Hungary left its benchmark lending rate at 0.9% last week and introduced a fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity, in addition to other liquidity-supporting measures.
Regional currencies eased, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading losses by dropping 0.69% and trading at 358.03 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.46% at 27.425 to the euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.16% to 4.537 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.4250
27.3000
-0.46%
-7.27%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.0300
355.5500
-0.69%
-7.51%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5373
4.5299
-0.16%
-6.19%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8366
4.8375
+0.02%
-1.00%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6120
7.6145
+0.03%
-2.19%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.4300
-0.03%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
764.98
781.2300
-2.08%
-31.43%
Budapest
.BUX
31170.63
32065.14
-2.79%
-32.36%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1449.98
1475.90
-1.76%
-32.56%
Bucharest
.BETI
7414.22
7528.93
-1.52%
-25.69%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
722.60
726.82
-0.58%
-21.95%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1447.90
1457.57
-0.66%
-28.23%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
640.79
637.63
+0.50%
-20.07%
Sofia
.SOFIX
418.07
421.68
-0.86%
-26.41%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.0600
0.0800
+178bps
+11bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2240
-0.1460
+192bps
-11bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5540
0.1370
+209bps
+18bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9720
-0.1900
+170bps
-16bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3940
0.0080
+209bps
+5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8210
-0.0090
+235bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.57
0.47
0.48
1.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.36
0.35
0.39
0.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.70
0.54
0.47
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
