CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies ease as optimism over stimulus measures loses steam

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 30 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes fell and currencies eased on Monday, as massive economic support packages aiming to shore up economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic failed to reassure markets.

"The negative mood could last until the number of cases starts dropping globally," a trader in Budapest said. "More liquidity could be a solution in the short term but in the long term it will not be able to fix the problem that people simply cannot go to work."

There were more than 720,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide by Monday, and governments around the world kept announcing stricter lockdown measures to combat the spread of the virus, further halting economic activity.

"The CEE region looks so far more vulnerable than many other EM economies amid the corona recession," Nordea said in a note.

The reason for this, the note adds, is that economies of these countries are based on exports to the European Union, which has become the epicentre of the spread of the virus.

Budapest's equities .BUX led losses by dropping 2.8% by 0758 GMT. Warsaw's stock market .WIG20 was down 1.8% and Bucharest .BETI lost 1.5%.

Czech stocks .PX slipped with the rest of the region and were down 2.1%. Prague-listed banking shares were under pressure after the finance ministry said it was preparing a bill that could mean a six-month blanket moratorium on mortgage, consumer and business loan payments.

J&T Banka analysts said it was still difficult to assess the exact impact and that benefits from the measures could also come.

Regional central banks and governments have taken several emergency steps recently to help their economies.

The Polish and the Romanian central banks have delivered emergency rate cuts, and the Czech central bank cut rates on Thursday for the second time in two weeks.

In Poland, another interest rate cut might be considered to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, Polish rate-setter Eryk Lon said on Monday.

The central bank in Hungary left its benchmark lending rate at 0.9% last week and introduced a fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity, in addition to other liquidity-supporting measures.

Regional currencies eased, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading losses by dropping 0.69% and trading at 358.03 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.46% at 27.425 to the euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.16% to 4.537 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.4250

27.3000

-0.46%

-7.27%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.0300

355.5500

-0.69%

-7.51%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5373

4.5299

-0.16%

-6.19%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8366

4.8375

+0.02%

-1.00%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6120

7.6145

+0.03%

-2.19%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.4300

-0.03%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

764.98

781.2300

-2.08%

-31.43%

Budapest

.BUX

31170.63

32065.14

-2.79%

-32.36%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1449.98

1475.90

-1.76%

-32.56%

Bucharest

.BETI

7414.22

7528.93

-1.52%

-25.69%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

722.60

726.82

-0.58%

-21.95%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1447.90

1457.57

-0.66%

-28.23%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

640.79

637.63

+0.50%

-20.07%

Sofia

.SOFIX

418.07

421.68

-0.86%

-26.41%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.0600

0.0800

+178bps

+11bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2240

-0.1460

+192bps

-11bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5540

0.1370

+209bps

+18bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9720

-0.1900

+170bps

-16bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3940

0.0080

+209bps

+5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8210

-0.0090

+235bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.57

0.47

0.48

1.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.36

0.35

0.39

0.45

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.70

0.54

0.47

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.