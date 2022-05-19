CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies ease as global mood sours; forint wobbly

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks dropped on Thursday as risk sentiment in global markets soured with investors fretting over the inflation storm, economic growth outlook and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was on a rollercoaster, weakening again to 385 versus the euro, after it posted gains the day before on comments by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag that Hungary needed positive real interest rates to wrestle down inflation.

"The forint extended gains but was stopped by an important resistance level ... and could not close the day firmer than 382.50 to the euro," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

"This is the level worth watching in coming days ... if the forint does not manage to firm past this level then it could start weakening again."

At 0727 GMT, the forint was down 0.4% trading at 385 versus the euro, leading losses in the region.

As expected, the Hungarian central bank kept its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. Late last month, the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% HUINT=ECI, as it fights surging inflation, along with its peers across Central Europe.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% lower at 24.692 against the euro. The central bank stepped into markets last week to intervene to stop a sharp decline as the country's interest rate outlook faces uncertainty.

Markets expect a hefty rate hike when the Czech bank meets again in June, sitting under the current board composition for the last time before a new governor, who, however, has called for an end to the sharp policy tightening seen over the past year.

Poland and Romania launched debt sales on Wednesday, restarting emerging market sovereign debt issuance on international markets after a month's hiatus.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% weaker at 4.646 to the euro.

Stock markets dropped along with global peers, with Budapest .BUX down 2% leading losses.

CEZ CEZP.PR shares pulled back on Thursday, falling over 1%, after rising 8% in the previous session on speculation of possible restructuring at the Czech majority state-owned utility.

The Czech Finance Ministry said on Wednesday a restructuring was one option being analysed for CEZ, dusting off an idea that a previous government shelved in 2018-19.

"Even though no detailed information was given, the fact that such possibility is being considered should support the stock price in the following days," J&T Banka said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0923 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6920

24.6600

-0.13%

+0.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.0000

383.5000

-0.39%

-4.05%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6460

4.6405

-0.12%

-1.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

n/a

4.9480

n/a

n/a

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5345

-0.01%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4100

117.4800

+0.06%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1331.76

1339.0700

-0.55%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42012.89

42896.59

-2.06%

-17.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1770.86

1801.68

-1.71%

-21.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11961.23

12093.12

-1.09%

-8.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1130.59

1135.97

-0.47%

-9.95%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2080.30

2080.30

+0.00%

+0.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.02

820.02

+0.00%

-0.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

616.05

616.05

+0.00%

-3.09%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6730

0.0910

+531bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2080

-0.1090

+450bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9130

0.0000

+394bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.2620

-0.0270

+590bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8090

-0.0050

+610bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6060

-0.0390

+563bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

6.78

6.46

6.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.91

8.35

8.34

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.18

7.27

7.24

6.45

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

