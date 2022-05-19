CEE MARKETS-Stocks, currencies ease as global mood sours; forint wobbly
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks dropped on Thursday as risk sentiment in global markets soured with investors fretting over the inflation storm, economic growth outlook and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was on a rollercoaster, weakening again to 385 versus the euro, after it posted gains the day before on comments by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag that Hungary needed positive real interest rates to wrestle down inflation.
"The forint extended gains but was stopped by an important resistance level ... and could not close the day firmer than 382.50 to the euro," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
"This is the level worth watching in coming days ... if the forint does not manage to firm past this level then it could start weakening again."
At 0727 GMT, the forint was down 0.4% trading at 385 versus the euro, leading losses in the region.
As expected, the Hungarian central bank kept its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. Late last month, the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% HUINT=ECI, as it fights surging inflation, along with its peers across Central Europe.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% lower at 24.692 against the euro. The central bank stepped into markets last week to intervene to stop a sharp decline as the country's interest rate outlook faces uncertainty.
Markets expect a hefty rate hike when the Czech bank meets again in June, sitting under the current board composition for the last time before a new governor, who, however, has called for an end to the sharp policy tightening seen over the past year.
Poland and Romania launched debt sales on Wednesday, restarting emerging market sovereign debt issuance on international markets after a month's hiatus.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% weaker at 4.646 to the euro.
Stock markets dropped along with global peers, with Budapest .BUX down 2% leading losses.
CEZ CEZP.PR shares pulled back on Thursday, falling over 1%, after rising 8% in the previous session on speculation of possible restructuring at the Czech majority state-owned utility.
The Czech Finance Ministry said on Wednesday a restructuring was one option being analysed for CEZ, dusting off an idea that a previous government shelved in 2018-19.
"Even though no detailed information was given, the fact that such possibility is being considered should support the stock price in the following days," J&T Banka said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0923 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6920
24.6600
-0.13%
+0.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.0000
383.5000
-0.39%
-4.05%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6460
4.6405
-0.12%
-1.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
n/a
4.9480
n/a
n/a
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5345
-0.01%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4100
117.4800
+0.06%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1331.76
1339.0700
-0.55%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42012.89
42896.59
-2.06%
-17.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1770.86
1801.68
-1.71%
-21.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11961.23
12093.12
-1.09%
-8.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1130.59
1135.97
-0.47%
-9.95%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2080.30
2080.30
+0.00%
+0.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.02
820.02
+0.00%
-0.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
616.05
616.05
+0.00%
-3.09%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6730
0.0910
+531bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2080
-0.1090
+450bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9130
0.0000
+394bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.2620
-0.0270
+590bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8090
-0.0050
+610bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6060
-0.0390
+563bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.78
6.46
6.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.91
8.35
8.34
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.18
7.27
7.24
6.45
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
