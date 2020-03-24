CEE MARKETS-Stocks and currencies rise after Fed unveils stimulus

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Central European shares bounced in early trade on Tuesday and currencies firmed, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out extraordinary measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy and as investors awaited a Hungarian rates decision.

On Monday the Fed said it would back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilise financial markets.

A Warsaw-based equity trader said all markets were rebounding, mostly because of the Fed's decision.

At 1018 GMT Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 3.79%, Prague's PX index .PX was up 7.08% and Budapest's main index .BUX was up 5.16%.

Currencies also got a boost, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= gaining 0.43% against the euro to 4.5913, the Czech crown EURCZK= rising 0.39% to 27.73, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gaining 0.65% at 350.05 and the Romanian leu EURRON= up 0.05% at 4.848.

"Tuesday morning trading on the FX market brings a slight improvement in the global mood, which is partly related to the Fed's decision yesterday," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko said.

In Hungary, the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is scheduled to announce its rates decision at 1300 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the cost of borrowing to remain unchanged at 0.90%.

Hungary's central bank had been under pressure to tighten policy because of rising inflation, but the coronavirus outbreak has changed the terms of the monetary policy debate, with central banks around the world cutting rates.

"We shall wait to see if policymakers will add any further monetary stimulus today, but if they do not, they could well do so at an inter-meeting as the situation evolves – hence, there is limited interest surrounding today's MPC meeting," said Tatha Ghose Senior EM Economist at Commerzbank.

Polish benchmark 10-year bond yields were down 8 basis points at 1.805%.

On Monday, Poland's central bank repurchased bonds worth 5.6 billion zlotys, the second such operation in as many weeks, to try to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Czech 10-year yields were down just under 2 basis points at 1.6420%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1118 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.7300

27.8395

+0.39%

-8.29%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.0500

352.3200

+0.65%

-5.40%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5913

4.6113

+0.43%

-7.29%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8480

4.8503

+0.05%

-1.23%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6125

7.6014

-0.15%

-2.20%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

790.52

738.2800

+7.08%

-29.14%

Budapest

.BUX

32441.60

30848.56

+5.16%

-29.60%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1458.75

1405.45

+3.79%

-32.15%

Bucharest

.BETI

7309.57

7038.95

+3.84%

-26.74%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

705.64

685.52

+2.93%

-23.79%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1395.80

1364.98

+2.26%

-30.81%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

618.78

606.62

+2.00%

-22.82%

Sofia

.SOFIX

414.63

406.90

+1.90%

-27.02%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4100

0.0540

+207bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3260

-0.2410

+187bps

-25bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6420

-0.0180

+200bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9570

0.0220

+162bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3480

-0.0740

+189bps

-8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8050

-0.0800

+217bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.72

0.34

0.27

1.76

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.44

0.38

0.32

0.55

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.51

0.39

0.35

1.18

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.