CEE MARKETS-Stocks and currencies rise after Fed unveils stimulus
WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Central European shares bounced in early trade on Tuesday and currencies firmed, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out extraordinary measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy and as investors awaited a Hungarian rates decision.
On Monday the Fed said it would back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilise financial markets.
A Warsaw-based equity trader said all markets were rebounding, mostly because of the Fed's decision.
At 1018 GMT Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 3.79%, Prague's PX index .PX was up 7.08% and Budapest's main index .BUX was up 5.16%.
Currencies also got a boost, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= gaining 0.43% against the euro to 4.5913, the Czech crown EURCZK= rising 0.39% to 27.73, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= gaining 0.65% at 350.05 and the Romanian leu EURRON= up 0.05% at 4.848.
"Tuesday morning trading on the FX market brings a slight improvement in the global mood, which is partly related to the Fed's decision yesterday," DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko said.
In Hungary, the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is scheduled to announce its rates decision at 1300 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting the cost of borrowing to remain unchanged at 0.90%.
Hungary's central bank had been under pressure to tighten policy because of rising inflation, but the coronavirus outbreak has changed the terms of the monetary policy debate, with central banks around the world cutting rates.
"We shall wait to see if policymakers will add any further monetary stimulus today, but if they do not, they could well do so at an inter-meeting as the situation evolves – hence, there is limited interest surrounding today's MPC meeting," said Tatha Ghose Senior EM Economist at Commerzbank.
Polish benchmark 10-year bond yields were down 8 basis points at 1.805%.
On Monday, Poland's central bank repurchased bonds worth 5.6 billion zlotys, the second such operation in as many weeks, to try to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.
Czech 10-year yields were down just under 2 basis points at 1.6420%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1118 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.7300
27.8395
+0.39%
-8.29%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.0500
352.3200
+0.65%
-5.40%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5913
4.6113
+0.43%
-7.29%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8480
4.8503
+0.05%
-1.23%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6125
7.6014
-0.15%
-2.20%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5500
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
790.52
738.2800
+7.08%
-29.14%
Budapest
.BUX
32441.60
30848.56
+5.16%
-29.60%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1458.75
1405.45
+3.79%
-32.15%
Bucharest
.BETI
7309.57
7038.95
+3.84%
-26.74%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
705.64
685.52
+2.93%
-23.79%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1395.80
1364.98
+2.26%
-30.81%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
618.78
606.62
+2.00%
-22.82%
Sofia
.SOFIX
414.63
406.90
+1.90%
-27.02%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4100
0.0540
+207bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3260
-0.2410
+187bps
-25bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6420
-0.0180
+200bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9570
0.0220
+162bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3480
-0.0740
+189bps
-8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8050
-0.0800
+217bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.72
0.34
0.27
1.76
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.44
0.38
0.32
0.55
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.51
0.39
0.35
1.18
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
