CEE MARKETS-Slipping dollar boosts Central Europe's FX

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, as a stronger euro and slipping dollar increased risk appetite among investors.

The euro rose slightly after purchasing managers' index surveys showed that the euro zone economy's downturn eased somewhat in January, although it remained sluggish.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.3% to 4.38 per euro by 1016 GMT, recouping some losses from earlier this week.

"Yesterday we had a nervous situation on the markets... Today slightly better PMI data from Europe was enough," said Piotr Poplawski, ING senior economist in Warsaw.

He pointed to Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision as the next big impulse for the zloty.

"I expect that the ECB will push back somewhat against aggressive rate cut expectations. If that happens, the eurodollar will go up and the currencies of our region will follow."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also firmed 0.3% to 385.35 per euro, pulling back from over three-month lows hit on Tuesday after the central bank's deputy governor flagged the possibility of bigger rate cuts next week.

"The forint's positive correction downward is due to a weakening dollar," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= rebounded slightly from a 20-month low, gaining 0.2% to 24.817 per euro.

Bond markets will watch a midday auction, with demand for Czech paper staying solid recently.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest trade

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8170

24.8650

+0.19%

-0.47%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.3500

386.3500

+0.26%

-0.56%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3800

4.3915

+0.26%

-0.81%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9766

4.9775

+0.02%

-0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.1850

+0.03%

+0.08%

Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET

Latest

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2024

Prague

.PX

1438.73

1437.6000

+0.08%

+1.75%

Budapest

.BUX

63917.36

63825.73

+0.14%

+5.44%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2205.53

2196.27

+0.42%

-5.87%

Bucharest

.BETI

15234.98

15234.98

+0.00%

-0.89%

Spread vs Bund

Daily change in spread

Czech Republic

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2390

-0.1480

+155bps

-12bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7440

-0.0610

+150bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8990

-0.0380

+158bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0360

0.0060

+235bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1130

0.0360

+287bps

+6bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3270

0.0060

+300bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.67

4.57

3.73

6.59

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.07

5.62

5.16

9.44

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.68

5.34

4.95

5.86

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

