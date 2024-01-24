CEE MARKETS-Slipping dollar boosts Central Europe's FX

WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Wednesday, as a stronger euro and slipping dollar increased risk appetite among investors.
The euro rose slightly after purchasing managers' index surveys showed that the euro zone economy's downturn eased somewhat in January, although it remained sluggish.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.3% to 4.38 per euro by 1016 GMT, recouping some losses from earlier this week.
"Yesterday we had a nervous situation on the markets... Today slightly better PMI data from Europe was enough," said Piotr Poplawski, ING senior economist in Warsaw.
He pointed to Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision as the next big impulse for the zloty.
"I expect that the ECB will push back somewhat against aggressive rate cut expectations. If that happens, the eurodollar will go up and the currencies of our region will follow."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= also firmed 0.3% to 385.35 per euro, pulling back from over three-month lows hit on Tuesday after the central bank's deputy governor flagged the possibility of bigger rate cuts next week.
"The forint's positive correction downward is due to a weakening dollar," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= rebounded slightly from a 20-month low, gaining 0.2% to 24.817 per euro.
Bond markets will watch a midday auction, with demand for Czech paper staying solid recently.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest trade
Previous close
Daily change
Change in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8170
24.8650
+0.19%
-0.47%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.3500
386.3500
+0.26%
-0.56%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3800
4.3915
+0.26%
-0.81%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9766
4.9775
+0.02%
-0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.1850
+0.03%
+0.08%
Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET
Latest
Previous close
Daily change
Change in 2024
Prague
.PX
1438.73
1437.6000
+0.08%
+1.75%
Budapest
.BUX
63917.36
63825.73
+0.14%
+5.44%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2205.53
2196.27
+0.42%
-5.87%
Bucharest
.BETI
15234.98
15234.98
+0.00%
-0.89%
Spread vs Bund
Daily change in spread
Czech Republic
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2390
-0.1480
+155bps
-12bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7440
-0.0610
+150bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8990
-0.0380
+158bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0360
0.0060
+235bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1130
0.0360
+287bps
+6bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3270
0.0060
+300bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.67
4.57
3.73
6.59
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.07
5.62
5.16
9.44
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.68
5.34
4.95
5.86
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Varun H K)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.