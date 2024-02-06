CEE MARKETS-Sharp fall in Hungary's industry hits forint, crown hovers around 25 per euro

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with a sharp drop in industrial output in December showing the economy ending last year in a rough condition.

Central Europe's currencies have already been facing a firming U.S. dollar that is cutting risk appetite in the region and knocked the forint and Polish zloty off of recent firming paths.

The Czech crown, however, has been around 21-month lows as markets weigh how quickly the country's central bank will ease monetary policy when it meets this week for the first time since it delivered the first interest rate cut in over three years in December.

Poland's central bank, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to extend a pause in its own easing cycle for a fourth month.

The zloty EURPLN=, which was flat at 4.34 to the euro on Tuesday, has fared better than peers in the region on expectations of the extended rate-cut pause. It has hovered just off a high beyond 4.30 hit in December, which was its strongest level since early 2020.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= continued a recent slide, easing 0.1% to 386.95 to the euro.

Data on Tuesday showed industrial output fell more than 13% in December, its sharpest pace since 2020, and gave another signal the Hungarian economy's recovery from recession will not be quick.

"Weaker than expected performance implies that the contribution of the sector to GDP was probably negative in 4Q23," Erste Group Bank said. "The outlook for a revival in the short-term has remained rather unfavourable."

Central Europe's economies are counting on rebounding consumer demand - now that inflation is easing back to targets - to bolster growth this year and make up for manufacturing weakness.

Central banks in the region, with the exception of Romania, have started easing their monetary policies.

Markets are betting the Czech National Bank will follow up December's 25 basis-point cut with a heftier 50 basis-point move, although a slight majority of analysts forecast a tamer move.

The crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1% on the day, to 24.986 per euro, staying on the firm side of the psychological 25 level that it weakened past on Monday.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1019 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change trade close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.9860 24.9650 -0.08% -1.14% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 386.9500 386.5500 -0.10% -0.97% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3410 4.3410 +0.00% +0.08% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9755 4.9750 -0.01% -0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1100 117.1650 +0.05% +0.12% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1457.92 1460.4600 -0.17% +3.10% .BUX Budapest .BUX 64921.09 64830.41 +0.14% +7.10% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2336.18 2329.72 +0.28% -0.29% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 15697.75 15697.30 +0.00% +2.13% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.7870 0.0050 +119bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.6180 -0.0100 +140bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.7900 -0.0130 +148bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 4.9850 -0.0210 +238bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.2040 -0.0140 +298bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.3130 -0.0450 +301bps -3bps

