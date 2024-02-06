News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Sharp fall in Hungary's industry hits forint, crown hovers around 25 per euro

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

February 06, 2024 — 04:56 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet, Boldizsar Gyori, Pawel Florkiewicz for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with a sharp drop in industrial output in December showing the economy ending last year in a rough condition.

Central Europe's currencies have already been facing a firming U.S. dollar that is cutting risk appetite in the region and knocked the forint and Polish zloty off of recent firming paths.

The Czech crown, however, has been around 21-month lows as markets weigh how quickly the country's central bank will ease monetary policy when it meets this week for the first time since it delivered the first interest rate cut in over three years in December.

Poland's central bank, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to extend a pause in its own easing cycle for a fourth month.

The zloty EURPLN=, which was flat at 4.34 to the euro on Tuesday, has fared better than peers in the region on expectations of the extended rate-cut pause. It has hovered just off a high beyond 4.30 hit in December, which was its strongest level since early 2020.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= continued a recent slide, easing 0.1% to 386.95 to the euro.

Data on Tuesday showed industrial output fell more than 13% in December, its sharpest pace since 2020, and gave another signal the Hungarian economy's recovery from recession will not be quick.

"Weaker than expected performance implies that the contribution of the sector to GDP was probably negative in 4Q23," Erste Group Bank said. "The outlook for a revival in the short-term has remained rather unfavourable."

Central Europe's economies are counting on rebounding consumer demand - now that inflation is easing back to targets - to bolster growth this year and make up for manufacturing weakness.

Central banks in the region, with the exception of Romania, have started easing their monetary policies.

Markets are betting the Czech National Bank will follow up December's 25 basis-point cut with a heftier 50 basis-point move, although a slight majority of analysts forecast a tamer move.

The crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1% on the day, to 24.986 per euro, staying on the firm side of the psychological 25 level that it weakened past on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9860

24.9650

-0.08%

-1.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.9500

386.5500

-0.10%

-0.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3410

4.3410

+0.00%

+0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9755

4.9750

-0.01%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1100

117.1650

+0.05%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1457.92

1460.4600

-0.17%

+3.10%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

64921.09

64830.41

+0.14%

+7.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2336.18

2329.72

+0.28%

-0.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15697.75

15697.30

+0.00%

+2.13%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7870

0.0050

+119bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6180

-0.0100

+140bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7900

-0.0130

+148bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9850

-0.0210

+238bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2040

-0.0140

+298bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3130

-0.0450

+301bps

-3bps

FORWARD

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
