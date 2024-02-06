CEE MARKETS-Sharp fall in Hungary's industry hits forint, crown hovers around 25 per euro

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with a sharp drop in industrial output in December showing the economy ending last year in a rough condition.
Central Europe's currencies have already been facing a firming U.S. dollar that is cutting risk appetite in the region and knocked the forint and Polish zloty off of recent firming paths.
The Czech crown, however, has been around 21-month lows as markets weigh how quickly the country's central bank will ease monetary policy when it meets this week for the first time since it delivered the first interest rate cut in over three years in December.
Poland's central bank, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to extend a pause in its own easing cycle for a fourth month.
The zloty EURPLN=, which was flat at 4.34 to the euro on Tuesday, has fared better than peers in the region on expectations of the extended rate-cut pause. It has hovered just off a high beyond 4.30 hit in December, which was its strongest level since early 2020.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= continued a recent slide, easing 0.1% to 386.95 to the euro.
Data on Tuesday showed industrial output fell more than 13% in December, its sharpest pace since 2020, and gave another signal the Hungarian economy's recovery from recession will not be quick.
"Weaker than expected performance implies that the contribution of the sector to GDP was probably negative in 4Q23," Erste Group Bank said. "The outlook for a revival in the short-term has remained rather unfavourable."
Central Europe's economies are counting on rebounding consumer demand - now that inflation is easing back to targets - to bolster growth this year and make up for manufacturing weakness.
Central banks in the region, with the exception of Romania, have started easing their monetary policies.
Markets are betting the Czech National Bank will follow up December's 25 basis-point cut with a heftier 50 basis-point move, although a slight majority of analysts forecast a tamer move.
The crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1% on the day, to 24.986 per euro, staying on the firm side of the psychological 25 level that it weakened past on Monday.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1019 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9860
24.9650
-0.08%
-1.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.9500
386.5500
-0.10%
-0.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3410
4.3410
+0.00%
+0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9755
4.9750
-0.01%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1100
117.1650
+0.05%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1457.92
1460.4600
-0.17%
+3.10%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
64921.09
64830.41
+0.14%
+7.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2336.18
2329.72
+0.28%
-0.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15697.75
15697.30
+0.00%
+2.13%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7870
0.0050
+119bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6180
-0.0100
+140bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7900
-0.0130
+148bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9850
-0.0210
+238bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2040
-0.0140
+298bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3130
-0.0450
+301bps
-3bps
FORWARD
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
