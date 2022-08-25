CEE MARKETS-Shares firm, weaker dollar lifts forint, zloty

By 0940 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% against the euro at 407.9000, adding to gains from the previous session and stepping further away from a six-week low, while the Polish zloty was up 0.3% at 4.7560.

"The dollar is weakening against the euro and major currencies this morning, markets are waiting for the Fed symposium on Friday ... markets have probably already priced in the more strict policy … so now markets are being repositioned," Takarekbank wrote in a note.

"With the firming of the euro, the forint and the zloty are strengthening while the Czech crown is easing slightly."

The forint was also supported by expectations of further rate tightening at the Hungarian central bank's meeting next Tuesday.

Last month, the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, and flagged more rate hikes to come.

On Thursday, Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate on hold at 10.75% at a weekly tender.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.

Stocks were higher across the region, with Prague's .PX up 0.9%, Budapest's .BUX 0.8%, Warsaw's .WIG20 0.7%, while Bucharest's .BETI added 0.3%.

Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points.

The Polish central bank will also publish the minutes of its last meeting, with Millennium Bank writing in a note neither should "constitute a source of volatility in the valuation of assets."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1159 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6560

24.6690

+0.05%

+0.88%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

407.9000

409.9000

+0.49%

-9.44%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7550

4.7705

+0.33%

-3.45%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8765

4.8735

-0.06%

+1.47%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5150

7.5125

-0.03%

+0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2800

117.3500

+0.06%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1192.24

1184.1600

+0.68%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

43453.92

43097.98

+0.83%

-14.33%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1625.78

1620.63

+0.32%

-28.28%

Bucharest

.BETI

12312.23

12306.58

+0.05%

-5.74%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1152.76

1155.50

-0.24%

-8.18%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1997.87

2007.24

-0.47%

-3.92%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

851.54

851.58

-0.00%

+3.75%

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.62

617.07

-0.56%

-3.47%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1660

-0.1110

+531bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0170

0.0440

+393bps

+8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5820

0.0080

+325bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.2450

-0.0510

+639bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6710

-0.0560

+558bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2720

-0.1130

+494bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.35

7.36

7.11

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.38

14.49

14.18

12.28

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.60

7.66

7.50

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

