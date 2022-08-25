CEE MARKETS-Shares firm, weaker dollar lifts forint, zloty
By 0940 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% against the euro at 407.9000, adding to gains from the previous session and stepping further away from a six-week low, while the Polish zloty was up 0.3% at 4.7560.
"The dollar is weakening against the euro and major currencies this morning, markets are waiting for the Fed symposium on Friday ... markets have probably already priced in the more strict policy … so now markets are being repositioned," Takarekbank wrote in a note.
"With the firming of the euro, the forint and the zloty are strengthening while the Czech crown is easing slightly."
The forint was also supported by expectations of further rate tightening at the Hungarian central bank's meeting next Tuesday.
Last month, the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, and flagged more rate hikes to come.
On Thursday, Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate on hold at 10.75% at a weekly tender.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.
Stocks were higher across the region, with Prague's .PX up 0.9%, Budapest's .BUX 0.8%, Warsaw's .WIG20 0.7%, while Bucharest's .BETI added 0.3%.
Market focus was also on minutes from the European Central Bank's last policy meeting in July to be released later in the day, when the bank hiked its interest rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points.
The Polish central bank will also publish the minutes of its last meeting, with Millennium Bank writing in a note neither should "constitute a source of volatility in the valuation of assets."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1159 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6560
24.6690
+0.05%
+0.88%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
407.9000
409.9000
+0.49%
-9.44%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7550
4.7705
+0.33%
-3.45%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8765
4.8735
-0.06%
+1.47%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5150
7.5125
-0.03%
+0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3500
+0.06%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1192.24
1184.1600
+0.68%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
43453.92
43097.98
+0.83%
-14.33%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1625.78
1620.63
+0.32%
-28.28%
Bucharest
.BETI
12312.23
12306.58
+0.05%
-5.74%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1152.76
1155.50
-0.24%
-8.18%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1997.87
2007.24
-0.47%
-3.92%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
851.54
851.58
-0.00%
+3.75%
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.62
617.07
-0.56%
-3.47%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1660
-0.1110
+531bps
-6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0170
0.0440
+393bps
+8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5820
0.0080
+325bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.2450
-0.0510
+639bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6710
-0.0560
+558bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2720
-0.1130
+494bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.35
7.36
7.11
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.38
14.49
14.18
12.28
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.60
7.66
7.50
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.