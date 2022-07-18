CEE MARKETS-Shares firm, forint erases gains over rule of law issues
BUCHAREST, July 18 (Reuters) - Central European shares tracked European indexes higher on Monday while the Hungarian forint erased most of the gains it made late last week, as EU rule of law concerns weighed against deficit-balancing measures and high interest rates.
The forint is the region's worst performing currency this year, losing 8.4% versus the euro. It has been kept down by soaring inflation, windfall taxes and a lack of agreement between the government and the European Union over the release of funds.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government fast-tracked legislation last week that sharply raised taxes for small firms and scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, moves that could help balance the budget.
The central bank has also hiked Hungary's main interest rate by 385 basis points in the space of just two weeks, and both fiscal and monetary policy measures helped lift the forint on Friday.
But by 0915 GMT on Monday, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.5% against the euro at 403.3500.
"The EU’s latest rule of law report weighed on the local currencies, as it advises Hungary and Poland to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards – conditions to unlock (pandemic recovery) funds," Erste Bank said in a research note.
"The Hungarian government will have a very hot summer during which it will need to seek a credible solution to get expenditure growth under control and fix the rule of law issues and relationship with EU institutions."
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.7780, with markets looking out for data releases to assess the economic outlook.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was also flat, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% higher versus the euro.
In Prague, markets are largely looking toward the central bank's meeting on Aug. 4, its first with new Governor Ales Michl, who supports rate stability while other board member have said more hikes were needed.
"It appears that the stage is set for some dissent and drama at CNB's board meeting on 4 August," Commerzbank said in a note.
"The resulting remarks regarding the appetite for further rate hikes and the reliance on FX intervention could trigger rounds of heightened volatility."
Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led gains with a 2.3% advance on the day, while Budapest's .BUX was up 1.6%, Prague's .PX 1.4% and Bucharest's .BETI 0.8%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1240 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5180
24.5300
+0.05%
+1.44%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.4000
401.4500
-0.48%
-8.43%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7800
4.7770
-0.06%
-3.95%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9400
+0.00%
+0.17%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5095
-0.01%
+0.10%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3750
+0.10%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1242.20
1223.7600
+1.51%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
40296.12
39659.23
+1.61%
-20.55%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1654.61
1620.13
+2.13%
-27.01%
Bucharest
.BETI
12132.23
12033.40
+0.82%
-7.11%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1139.05
1140.77
-0.15%
-9.27%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1938.13
1937.30
+0.04%
-6.79%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.92
854.71
-1.73%
+2.33%
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.91
606.89
+0.00%
-4.53%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5930
0.0310
+608bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3520
0.0090
+444bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6840
0.1360
+348bps
+5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7580
-0.0700
+724bps
-13bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0620
-0.0480
+615bps
-13bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7090
-0.0410
+550bps
-12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
8.02
8.19
7.83
7.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.00
14.27
14.22
11.54
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.67
7.73
7.66
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
( Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
