CEE MARKETS-Shares firm, forint erases gains over rule of law issues

BUCHAREST, July 18 (Reuters) - Central European shares tracked European indexes higher on Monday while the Hungarian forint erased most of the gains it made late last week, as EU rule of law concerns weighed against deficit-balancing measures and high interest rates.

The forint is the region's worst performing currency this year, losing 8.4% versus the euro. It has been kept down by soaring inflation, windfall taxes and a lack of agreement between the government and the European Union over the release of funds.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government fast-tracked legislation last week that sharply raised taxes for small firms and scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, moves that could help balance the budget.

The central bank has also hiked Hungary's main interest rate by 385 basis points in the space of just two weeks, and both fiscal and monetary policy measures helped lift the forint on Friday.

But by 0915 GMT on Monday, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.5% against the euro at 403.3500.

"The EU’s latest rule of law report weighed on the local currencies, as it advises Hungary and Poland to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards – conditions to unlock (pandemic recovery) funds," Erste Bank said in a research note.

"The Hungarian government will have a very hot summer during which it will need to seek a credible solution to get expenditure growth under control and fix the rule of law issues and relationship with EU institutions."

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.7780, with markets looking out for data releases to assess the economic outlook.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was also flat, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged 0.1% higher versus the euro.

In Prague, markets are largely looking toward the central bank's meeting on Aug. 4, its first with new Governor Ales Michl, who supports rate stability while other board member have said more hikes were needed.

"It appears that the stage is set for some dissent and drama at CNB's board meeting on 4 August," Commerzbank said in a note.

"The resulting remarks regarding the appetite for further rate hikes and the reliance on FX intervention could trigger rounds of heightened volatility."

Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led gains with a 2.3% advance on the day, while Budapest's .BUX was up 1.6%, Prague's .PX 1.4% and Bucharest's .BETI 0.8%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1240 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5180

24.5300

+0.05%

+1.44%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.4000

401.4500

-0.48%

-8.43%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7800

4.7770

-0.06%

-3.95%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9400

+0.00%

+0.17%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5095

-0.01%

+0.10%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3750

+0.10%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1242.20

1223.7600

+1.51%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

40296.12

39659.23

+1.61%

-20.55%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1654.61

1620.13

+2.13%

-27.01%

Bucharest

.BETI

12132.23

12033.40

+0.82%

-7.11%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1139.05

1140.77

-0.15%

-9.27%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1938.13

1937.30

+0.04%

-6.79%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

839.92

854.71

-1.73%

+2.33%

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.91

606.89

+0.00%

-4.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5930

0.0310

+608bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3520

0.0090

+444bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6840

0.1360

+348bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7580

-0.0700

+724bps

-13bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0620

-0.0480

+615bps

-13bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7090

-0.0410

+550bps

-12bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

8.02

8.19

7.83

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.00

14.27

14.22

11.54

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.67

7.73

7.66

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

( Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

