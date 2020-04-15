CEE MARKETS-Shares fall as optimism fades, currencies hold up

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets fell on Wednesday as optimism in global markets was dampened by a further drop in oil prices and corporate earnings reports that showed the extent of economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday predicted that the global economy will shrink by 3% in 2020 - the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Bucharest's stock index .BETI led the region's losses, shedding more than 2.7% while Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 slipped by 1.5%.
Prague's market .PX was down 2.2%, though shares of Czech state-controlled utility CEZ CEZP.PR jumped about 3% after management proposed a dividend of 34 crowns per share, up 42% from the previous payout.
Equities in Budapest .BUX were down 2.5%, with oil company MOL MOLB.BU plunging more than 6% in morning trade as oil prices continued to drop despite internationally agreed cuts to oil output.
Currencies in the region were stable, with the Czech crown and Hungarian forint both holding on to gains from the previous session.
The forint EURHUF= was at 351.350 against the euro after touching a record low near 370 two weeks ago.
The currency stabilised after the central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending for companies to help them negotiate the coronavirus crisis.
The NPH can also raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify such a move, the bank's deputy governor said last week.
"On the economic and political side, Hungary is facing headwinds that should limit the appreciation of the HUF going forward," Raiffeisien bank said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased by 0.3% and traded at 26.940 against the euro after hitting a four-week high in the previous session.
The currency has been boosted by central banker comments indicating that the bank would be in no rush to use wider asset-purchase powers from new legislation once parliament approves the bill.
The Czech Finance Ministry will hold another regular bond auction on Wednesday as it ramps up borrowing, with the state planning a fivefold increase in the budget deficit to a record 200 billion crowns ($8.15 billion).
Market participants say a question remains over whether that deficit target will hold, which could result in a slowing of bond issues.
"Should the final deficit be around this figure, the large supply of debt might soon dry up as the MoF would have already financed some 76% of its needs in that case," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.
Central bank policymakers in the region also indicated that further rate cuts are possible to help shore up their economies.
Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview with newspaper E15 on Wednesday that interest rates could go lower.
The Polish central bank could cut rates further, but the scope for lowering them is limited, PAP news agency quoted rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski as saying on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9400
26.8580
-0.30%
-5.60%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.3500
351.3300
-0.01%
-5.75%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5337
4.5330
-0.02%
-6.12%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8355
4.8350
-0.01%
-0.98%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6110
7.6107
-0.00%
-2.18%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5400
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
830.82
849.3800
-2.19%
-25.53%
Budapest
.BUX
33018.80
33849.13
-2.45%
-28.35%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1636.90
1662.40
-1.53%
-23.87%
Bucharest
.BETI
8069.50
8296.19
-2.73%
-19.12%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
810.48
812.11
-0.20%
-12.46%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1576.16
1585.75
-0.60%
-21.87%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
694.68
695.52
-0.12%
-13.35%
Sofia
.SOFIX
452.00
459.55
-1.64%
-20.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.7300
-0.1790
+142bps
-16bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1440
-0.0380
+177bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4000
0.0070
+181bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.7000
0.0180
+139bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0900
0.0210
+171bps
+5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3780
-0.0430
+179bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.41
0.44
1.00
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.23
1.11
1.06
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.44
0.34
0.30
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Goodman)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.