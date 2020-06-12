CEE MARKETS-Shares, currencies mixed in global risk-off mood, Warsaw stocks plunge

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies were mixed on Friday, following steep losses in U.S. equities overnight amid a risk-off mood fuelled by worries about rising coronavirus infections.
Shares in Budapest and Prague rebounded, with the main indices jumping almost 2%.
But Warsaw .WIG20 plunged 3.5%, with banks leading losses. The Warsaw stock market was closed for a holiday on Thursday when its regional peers suffered losses.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's gloomy projections about the pace of recovery in the Unites States battered stock markets globally on Thursday, reversing some of the sharp gains of recent weeks.
"Concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections is making market participants anxious. But the appetite for economies to enact a second round of lockdown – even if the infections rise again – seems limited and it is the economic impact of lockdowns that the market seems to care about," Citigroup said in a note.
"The extent of pullback in risk assets is sharp, but perhaps not misplaced in the context of the rally over past several weeks."
Currencies in the region were mixed but stayed near the levels that they have stuck to since their gains in May.
Most CEE currencies plunged in March and April due to the lockdowns but have regained a significant share of their losses since then.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were mostly stable while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.6% and was trading at 4.455 to the euro.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at around 346 to the common currency.
"When the Fed said that it would not tighten policy, that should have been good news for the forint," a Budapest-based currency trader said.
"But it was not, because if the Fed does not believe in swift economic recovery, that means the future is uncertain."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1117 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6850
26.7300
+0.17%
-4.70%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.9000
345.7000
-0.06%
-4.27%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4549
4.4800
+0.56%
-4.46%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8380
4.8370
-0.02%
-1.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5695
+0.06%
-1.58%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5800
+0.05%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
923.87
907.8400
+1.77%
-17.19%
Budapest
.BUX
37296.08
36640.64
+1.79%
-19.07%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1797.38
1841.18
-2.38%
-16.40%
Bucharest
.BETI
8559.20
8527.32
+0.37%
-14.21%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
868.41
870.40
-0.23%
-6.21%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1638.31
1658.98
-1.25%
-18.79%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
677.42
680.05
-0.39%
-15.50%
Sofia
.SOFIX
448.56
452.47
-0.86%
-21.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1420
0.0000
+080bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5190
-0.0220
+116bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9230
0.0210
+134bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2290
-0.0350
+089bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8000
-0.0400
+144bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3460
-0.0690
+177bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.33
0.37
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.70
0.66
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.28
0.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)
