CEE MARKETS-Shares, currencies mixed in global risk-off mood, Warsaw stocks plunge

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies were mixed on Friday, following steep losses in U.S. equities overnight amid a risk-off mood fuelled by worries about rising coronavirus infections.

Shares in Budapest and Prague rebounded, with the main indices jumping almost 2%.

But Warsaw .WIG20 plunged 3.5%, with banks leading losses. The Warsaw stock market was closed for a holiday on Thursday when its regional peers suffered losses.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's gloomy projections about the pace of recovery in the Unites States battered stock markets globally on Thursday, reversing some of the sharp gains of recent weeks.

"Concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 infections is making market participants anxious. But the appetite for economies to enact a second round of lockdown – even if the infections rise again – seems limited and it is the economic impact of lockdowns that the market seems to care about," Citigroup said in a note.

"The extent of pullback in risk assets is sharp, but perhaps not misplaced in the context of the rally over past several weeks."

Currencies in the region were mixed but stayed near the levels that they have stuck to since their gains in May.

Most CEE currencies plunged in March and April due to the lockdowns but have regained a significant share of their losses since then.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were mostly stable while the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.6% and was trading at 4.455 to the euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at around 346 to the common currency.

"When the Fed said that it would not tighten policy, that should have been good news for the forint," a Budapest-based currency trader said.

"But it was not, because if the Fed does not believe in swift economic recovery, that means the future is uncertain."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1117 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6850

26.7300

+0.17%

-4.70%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.9000

345.7000

-0.06%

-4.27%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4549

4.4800

+0.56%

-4.46%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8380

4.8370

-0.02%

-1.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5695

+0.06%

-1.58%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5800

+0.05%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

923.87

907.8400

+1.77%

-17.19%

Budapest

.BUX

37296.08

36640.64

+1.79%

-19.07%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1797.38

1841.18

-2.38%

-16.40%

Bucharest

.BETI

8559.20

8527.32

+0.37%

-14.21%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

868.41

870.40

-0.23%

-6.21%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1638.31

1658.98

-1.25%

-18.79%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

677.42

680.05

-0.39%

-15.50%

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.56

452.47

-0.86%

-21.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1420

0.0000

+080bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5190

-0.0220

+116bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9230

0.0210

+134bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2290

-0.0350

+089bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8000

-0.0400

+144bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3460

-0.0690

+177bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.33

0.37

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.70

0.66

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.28

0.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.