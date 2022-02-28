CEE MARKETS-Russia sanctions hit central European bank stocks, forint hits record low

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European bank stocks took the biggest hit on Monday and Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer ground after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia.

Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.

Analysts and some central bankers have already said earlier trade sanctions will have limited impact on economies in central Europe, where countries like Poland or Hungary border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing the invasion.

Sanctions targeting Russian banking hit financial stocks on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP OTPB.BU losing over 9% early and dual-listed Austrian bank Erste ERST.PR, ERST.VI falling over 10% in Prague.

Benchmark indexes in Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX led losses among major peers in the region at 1008 GMT, down 3.1% each.

Currencies were calmer but were still down around 1% versus Friday close after losses outside of market hours on Sunday.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was the main mover on Monday, falling as much as 1.7% from Friday to hit a record low of 372.40 to the euro. It was down 1.1% at 369.80 by late morning.

"Investors are still considering this a temporary situation. While the Russia-Ukraine picture may not look the same for some time, the situation in our region and in Europe could still consolidate," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both lost 0.9% each, clawing back some of the losses seen in early trade.

Bond yields climbed, with the 10-year Czech benchmark yield up 10 basis points. CZ10YT=RR

Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague, said there was no panic yet but there would continue to be a flight to safety for investors.

"The main risks are still geopolitics... We will see a financial crisis in Russia now," he said.

The sharp falls in Russian markets were weighing on sentiment. At the same time, markets will watch for possible policy reaction in central Europe, where rate setters have been sharply tightening monetary conditions to battle surging inflation.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent harsh sanctions of Western countries threaten to fuel inflation by jeopardizing the flows of key commodities," analysts at Erste wrote in a trading note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1108 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.9340 24.7030 -0.93% -0.25% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 369.8500 365.8950 -1.07% -0.12% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6892 4.6467 -0.91% -2.09% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9485 4.9480 -0.01% -0.01% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5630 7.5525 -0.14% -0.60% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.6500 +0.09% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1339.79 1382.6600 -3.10% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 44362.69 45769.16 -3.07% -12.54% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1981.81 1970.78 +0.56% -12.58% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12693.39 12891.69 -1.54% -2.82% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1078.55 1162.13 -7.19% -14.09% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1984.84 2042.24 -2.81% -4.55% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 817.98 841.05 -2.74% -0.34% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 603.63 607.24 -0.59% -5.04% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 4.2380 0.3180 +468bps +39bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.3620 0.1060 +342bps +17bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.1290 0.1060 +295bps +15bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 4.0810 0.0960 +453bps +17bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 4.3060 0.1310 +437bps +19bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 4.1090 0.0600 +393bps +10bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.72 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 6.10 6.29 6.15 4.92 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.11 5.12 5.08 3.59 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

