CEE MARKETS-Russia sanctions hit central European bank stocks, forint hits record low
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Central European bank stocks took the biggest hit on Monday and Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer ground after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia.
Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.
Analysts and some central bankers have already said earlier trade sanctions will have limited impact on economies in central Europe, where countries like Poland or Hungary border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing the invasion.
Sanctions targeting Russian banking hit financial stocks on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP OTPB.BU losing over 9% early and dual-listed Austrian bank Erste ERST.PR, ERST.VI falling over 10% in Prague.
Benchmark indexes in Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX led losses among major peers in the region at 1008 GMT, down 3.1% each.
Currencies were calmer but were still down around 1% versus Friday close after losses outside of market hours on Sunday.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was the main mover on Monday, falling as much as 1.7% from Friday to hit a record low of 372.40 to the euro. It was down 1.1% at 369.80 by late morning.
"Investors are still considering this a temporary situation. While the Russia-Ukraine picture may not look the same for some time, the situation in our region and in Europe could still consolidate," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both lost 0.9% each, clawing back some of the losses seen in early trade.
Bond yields climbed, with the 10-year Czech benchmark yield up 10 basis points. CZ10YT=RR
Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague, said there was no panic yet but there would continue to be a flight to safety for investors.
"The main risks are still geopolitics... We will see a financial crisis in Russia now," he said.
The sharp falls in Russian markets were weighing on sentiment. At the same time, markets will watch for possible policy reaction in central Europe, where rate setters have been sharply tightening monetary conditions to battle surging inflation.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent harsh sanctions of Western countries threaten to fuel inflation by jeopardizing the flows of key commodities," analysts at Erste wrote in a trading note.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1108 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9340
24.7030
-0.93%
-0.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.8500
365.8950
-1.07%
-0.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6892
4.6467
-0.91%
-2.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9480
-0.01%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5525
-0.14%
-0.60%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1339.79
1382.6600
-3.10%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44362.69
45769.16
-3.07%
-12.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1981.81
1970.78
+0.56%
-12.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12693.39
12891.69
-1.54%
-2.82%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1078.55
1162.13
-7.19%
-14.09%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1984.84
2042.24
-2.81%
-4.55%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.98
841.05
-2.74%
-0.34%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.63
607.24
-0.59%
-5.04%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2380
0.3180
+468bps
+39bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3620
0.1060
+342bps
+17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1290
0.1060
+295bps
+15bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.0810
0.0960
+453bps
+17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.3060
0.1310
+437bps
+19bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1090
0.0600
+393bps
+10bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.72
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.10
6.29
6.15
4.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.11
5.12
5.08
3.59
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.