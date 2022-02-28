PX

CEE MARKETS-Russia sanctions hit central European bank stocks, forint hits record low

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

Central European bank stocks took the biggest hit on Monday and Hungary's forint hit an all-time low as currencies opened sharply lower, with investors seeking safer ground after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia.

Markets braced for further volatility as the European Union and western allies ratcheted up sanctions against Russia, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, because of its invasion in Ukraine.

Analysts and some central bankers have already said earlier trade sanctions will have limited impact on economies in central Europe, where countries like Poland or Hungary border Ukraine and are taking in a rush of refugees fleeing the invasion.

Sanctions targeting Russian banking hit financial stocks on Monday, with banks including Budapest's OTP OTPB.BU losing over 9% early and dual-listed Austrian bank Erste ERST.PR, ERST.VI falling over 10% in Prague.

Benchmark indexes in Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX led losses among major peers in the region at 1008 GMT, down 3.1% each.

Currencies were calmer but were still down around 1% versus Friday close after losses outside of market hours on Sunday.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was the main mover on Monday, falling as much as 1.7% from Friday to hit a record low of 372.40 to the euro. It was down 1.1% at 369.80 by late morning.

"Investors are still considering this a temporary situation. While the Russia-Ukraine picture may not look the same for some time, the situation in our region and in Europe could still consolidate," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= both lost 0.9% each, clawing back some of the losses seen in early trade.

Bond yields climbed, with the 10-year Czech benchmark yield up 10 basis points. CZ10YT=RR

Michal Brozka, an economist at Komercni Banka in Prague, said there was no panic yet but there would continue to be a flight to safety for investors.

"The main risks are still geopolitics... We will see a financial crisis in Russia now," he said.

The sharp falls in Russian markets were weighing on sentiment. At the same time, markets will watch for possible policy reaction in central Europe, where rate setters have been sharply tightening monetary conditions to battle surging inflation.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent harsh sanctions of Western countries threaten to fuel inflation by jeopardizing the flows of key commodities," analysts at Erste wrote in a trading note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1108 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9340

24.7030

-0.93%

-0.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.8500

365.8950

-1.07%

-0.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6892

4.6467

-0.91%

-2.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9480

-0.01%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5525

-0.14%

-0.60%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1339.79

1382.6600

-3.10%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44362.69

45769.16

-3.07%

-12.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1981.81

1970.78

+0.56%

-12.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12693.39

12891.69

-1.54%

-2.82%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1078.55

1162.13

-7.19%

-14.09%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1984.84

2042.24

-2.81%

-4.55%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.98

841.05

-2.74%

-0.34%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.63

607.24

-0.59%

-5.04%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2380

0.3180

+468bps

+39bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3620

0.1060

+342bps

+17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1290

0.1060

+295bps

+15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.0810

0.0960

+453bps

+17bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.3060

0.1310

+437bps

+19bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1090

0.0600

+393bps

+10bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.72

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.10

6.29

6.15

4.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.11

5.12

5.08

3.59

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

