CEE MARKETS-Romania's leu firms slightly ahead of central bank rate decision

By Luiza Ilie and Pawel Florkiewicz

BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu EURRON= firmed 0.1% in morning trade ahead of a rate-setting meeting by the National Bank of Romania, where policy makers are unanimously expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold at 7% for the second month in a row.

Economists expect the NBR to leave borrowing costs unchanged throughout 2023, though some analysts say the bank could strike a hawkish tone after Tuesday's meeting amid the Romanian economy's resilience compared with its central European peers.

Policymakers across the region are counting on a gradual slowdown in price growth in the first half before a sharper drop later this year and are guiding steady interest rates for now.

"The RON has come under pressure recently, reaching NBR intervention levels for the first time since the beginning of the year. It is possible that the central bank will have to return to hawkish communication and be more aggressive in the FX market," economists at ING said in a note.

Central bank Governor Isarescu has said rate cuts will likely not happen before interest rate levels and inflation meet. He also said a firmer leu would not help lower inflation sustainably and that Romania's soaring external deficit needed to be corrected gradually, possibly through a weaker currency.

In February, the central bank forecast inflation will reach 7% in December. Since then, inflation has slightly exceeded expectations. Analysts see inflation at 7.4% in December.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, the region's most liquid currency, was a touch weaker in rangebound trade, with investors focusing on comments by central bank Governor Adam Glapinski on the policy outlook following March inflation figures.

Polish headline inflation slowed to 16.2% year-on-year in March, falling from a likely peak but not as fast as expected, according to preliminary data published last week.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Poland to leave its main rate steady at 6.75% at a policy meeting on Wednesday.

"A. Glapinski's comments will be particularly interesting in the light of recent inflation data, and thus the prospects for monetary policy in Poland," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0959 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.1500

377.5000

+0.09%

+5.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6765

4.6740

-0.05%

+0.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9335

4.9385

+0.10%

+0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2650

+0.06%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1364.24

1354.8500

+0.69%

+13.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43718.88

42991.44

+1.69%

-0.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1779.52

1775.99

+0.20%

-0.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12252.64

12232.26

+0.17%

+5.05%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1196.21

1194.67

+0.13%

+14.06%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2232.43

2236.13

-0.17%

+749.58%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

885.07

888.04

-0.33%

+7.33%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.10

610.93

-0.30%

+1.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7940

0.0380

+311bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0140

-0.0060

+272bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6020

-0.0160

+233bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0450

-0.1020

+337bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9900

-0.0030

+369bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0700

0.0190

+380bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.16

6.82

6.19

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.08

13.28

11.94

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.78

6.35

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Luiza Ilie and Krisztina Than; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.