CEE MARKETS-Romania's leu firms slightly ahead of central bank rate decision

By Luiza Ilie and Pawel Florkiewicz
BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu EURRON= firmed 0.1% in morning trade ahead of a rate-setting meeting by the National Bank of Romania, where policy makers are unanimously expected to keep the benchmark interest rate on hold at 7% for the second month in a row.
Economists expect the NBR to leave borrowing costs unchanged throughout 2023, though some analysts say the bank could strike a hawkish tone after Tuesday's meeting amid the Romanian economy's resilience compared with its central European peers.
Policymakers across the region are counting on a gradual slowdown in price growth in the first half before a sharper drop later this year and are guiding steady interest rates for now.
"The RON has come under pressure recently, reaching NBR intervention levels for the first time since the beginning of the year. It is possible that the central bank will have to return to hawkish communication and be more aggressive in the FX market," economists at ING said in a note.
Central bank Governor Isarescu has said rate cuts will likely not happen before interest rate levels and inflation meet. He also said a firmer leu would not help lower inflation sustainably and that Romania's soaring external deficit needed to be corrected gradually, possibly through a weaker currency.
In February, the central bank forecast inflation will reach 7% in December. Since then, inflation has slightly exceeded expectations. Analysts see inflation at 7.4% in December.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, the region's most liquid currency, was a touch weaker in rangebound trade, with investors focusing on comments by central bank Governor Adam Glapinski on the policy outlook following March inflation figures.
Polish headline inflation slowed to 16.2% year-on-year in March, falling from a likely peak but not as fast as expected, according to preliminary data published last week.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Poland to leave its main rate steady at 6.75% at a policy meeting on Wednesday.
"A. Glapinski's comments will be particularly interesting in the light of recent inflation data, and thus the prospects for monetary policy in Poland," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0959 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.1500
377.5000
+0.09%
+5.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6765
4.6740
-0.05%
+0.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9335
4.9385
+0.10%
+0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2650
+0.06%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1364.24
1354.8500
+0.69%
+13.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43718.88
42991.44
+1.69%
-0.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1779.52
1775.99
+0.20%
-0.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12252.64
12232.26
+0.17%
+5.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1196.21
1194.67
+0.13%
+14.06%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2232.43
2236.13
-0.17%
+749.58%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
885.07
888.04
-0.33%
+7.33%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.10
610.93
-0.30%
+1.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7940
0.0380
+311bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0140
-0.0060
+272bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6020
-0.0160
+233bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0450
-0.1020
+337bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9900
-0.0030
+369bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0700
0.0190
+380bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.16
6.82
6.19
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.08
13.28
11.94
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.78
6.35
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Luiza Ilie and Krisztina Than; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu Writing by Gergely Szakacs Editing by)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.