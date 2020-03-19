CEE MARKETS-Romania's central bank halts leu slide, forint hits new low

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Romania's central bank jumped in to halt the leu's fall to new lows on Thursday, dealers said, and Hungary's forint also sank to a record low as a sell-off amid global coronavirus worries continued to hit central Europe hard.

The Czech crown stabilised slightly but has lost around 8% already in March to lead the region down, as long-held positions unwind. The forint and the Polish zloty are both down more than 5%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= touched a new low of 4.87 to the euro on Wednesday, leading the central bank to step into the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to dealers.

"It's been there to cushion the slide," one said.

The central bank declined to comment.

The leu fell as low as 4.8610 to the euro early, before trading 0.2% up on the day at 4.845 by 1323 GMT.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.7% at 356.90 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty EURPLN= lost 0.4% to 4.556 and the crown EURCZK= regained 0.5% on the day to 27.620 per euro after weakening to nearly 28 on Wednesday.

Stock markets also continued their wild ride, gaining up to 3% after sharp losses this week.

Central Europe's open economies are set to be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.

In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies.

The Czech and Polish central banks have been delivered rate cuts and Hungary's on Thursday detailed more help to maintain banks' lending capacity.

On bond markets, Poland's central bank bought back bonds worth 2.66 billion zloty ($630.35 million) as part of a new programme.

The crown is at five-year lows, its sharp move lower in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said.

Dealers said liquidity was poor and spreads wide, leading to fiercer moves. "This is a stop-loss run," one dealer said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.6200

27.7565

+0.49%

-7.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.9000

354.4200

-0.69%

-7.22%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5557

4.5378

-0.39%

-6.57%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8450

4.8558

+0.22%

-1.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6110

7.6023

-0.11%

-2.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.5800

+0.00%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

715.05

690.3700

+3.57%

-35.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

29485.30

29464.28

+0.07%

-36.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1436.47

1401.29

+2.51%

-33.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7270.39

7292.72

-0.31%

-27.13%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

704.46

724.81

-2.81%

-23.91%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1369.76

1387.90

-1.31%

-32.10%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

620.73

652.51

-4.87%

-22.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

416.84

416.39

+0.11%

-26.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5140

0.1170

+221bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.8150

0.2140

+227bps

+18bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7350

0.0000

+195bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4470

0.2710

+214bps

+21bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7490

0.0120

+221bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2090

0.2270

+242bps

+21bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.82

0.43

0.41

1.80

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.61

0.63

0.63

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.86

0.79

0.72

1.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)

