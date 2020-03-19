CEE MARKETS-Romania's central bank halts leu slide, forint hits new low

By Jason Hovet and Radu-Sorin Marinas
PRAGUE/BUCHAREST, March 19 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank jumped in to halt the leu's fall to new lows on Thursday, dealers said, and Hungary's forint also sank to a record low as a sell-off amid global coronavirus worries continued to hit central Europe hard.
The Czech crown stabilised slightly but has lost around 8% already in March to lead the region down, as long-held positions unwind. The forint and the Polish zloty are both down more than 5%.
The Romanian leu EURRON= touched a new low of 4.87 to the euro on Wednesday, leading the central bank to step into the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to dealers.
"It's been there to cushion the slide," one said.
The central bank declined to comment.
The leu fell as low as 4.8610 to the euro early, before trading 0.2% up on the day at 4.845 by 1323 GMT.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.7% at 356.90 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty EURPLN= lost 0.4% to 4.556 and the crown EURCZK= regained 0.5% on the day to 27.620 per euro after weakening to nearly 28 on Wednesday.
Stock markets also continued their wild ride, gaining up to 3% after sharp losses this week.
Central Europe's open economies are set to be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide.
In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies.
The Czech and Polish central banks have been delivered rate cuts and Hungary's on Thursday detailed more help to maintain banks' lending capacity.
On bond markets, Poland's central bank bought back bonds worth 2.66 billion zloty ($630.35 million) as part of a new programme.
The crown is at five-year lows, its sharp move lower in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said.
Dealers said liquidity was poor and spreads wide, leading to fiercer moves. "This is a stop-loss run," one dealer said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.6200
27.7565
+0.49%
-7.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.9000
354.4200
-0.69%
-7.22%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5557
4.5378
-0.39%
-6.57%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8450
4.8558
+0.22%
-1.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6110
7.6023
-0.11%
-2.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.5800
+0.00%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
715.05
690.3700
+3.57%
-35.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
29485.30
29464.28
+0.07%
-36.02%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1436.47
1401.29
+2.51%
-33.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7270.39
7292.72
-0.31%
-27.13%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
704.46
724.81
-2.81%
-23.91%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1369.76
1387.90
-1.31%
-32.10%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
620.73
652.51
-4.87%
-22.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
416.84
416.39
+0.11%
-26.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5140
0.1170
+221bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.8150
0.2140
+227bps
+18bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7350
0.0000
+195bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4470
0.2710
+214bps
+21bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7490
0.0120
+221bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2090
0.2270
+242bps
+21bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.82
0.43
0.41
1.80
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.61
0.63
0.63
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.86
0.79
0.72
1.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
