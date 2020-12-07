CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks fall after election, investors jittery over EU budget standoff

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Stocks in Romania fell while the leu held steady on Monday after a parliamentary election in which Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, a fiscal conservative, claimed victory and looked likely to be asked to form a coalition government.

Investors in the region, however, were jittery over the dragging budget dispute between the European Union and Hungary and Poland. Markets were scrutinizing any signals from the two countries on whether they are ready to drop their veto threat with regard to the EU's budget and recovery fund. The row, with no clear solution in sight, has kept local markets on the edge.

Romania's opposition Social Democrats (PSD) have taken the lead in Sunday's election, according to partial results. Still, Orban is expected to get the nod to form a coalition government from President Klaus Iohannis, even if final results show him slightly behind the PSD, given the likelihood the leftist party would struggle to assemble a functioning majority.

Campaigning on a promise to bring Romania closer to the European mainstream, Orban and his Liberal party (PNL) have pledged to restore investor confidence. He faces a daunting task to contain public finances to avert the budget deficit ballooning into double-digits.

Romanian debt managers were to tender 300 million lei ($74.74 million) worth of Oct. 2034 treasury bonds on Monday.

"Today's auction is a litmus test in terms of how confident market participants are regarding the formation of a centrist government coalition," Raiffeisen said in a daily note.

Romanian stocks .BETI fell 0.78% by 0943 GMT while the leu EURRON= slid 0.05% to 4.8730 per euro. The leu has traded near record lows against the euro over the past year amid political turmoil and rating concerns.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.25%, trading at 26.536 per euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.13% to 4.4721. Both currencies are off recent highs that they hit in November.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= stayed within the 356-360 range seen in the past week amid the standoff with the EU regarding a Polish-Hungarian veto of rule of law conditions attached to accessing EU funds.

"The... continuous news flow about the blocking of the EU budget and recovery fund made them (the zloty and the forint) very volatile. This volatility could stay, depending on news regarding the standoff in the EU," Erste Bank said in a note.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague's index .PX sliding 0.21% while Polish equities .WIG20 were up 0.67%. Hungarian stocks .BUX were down 0.33%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1043 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= 26.5360 26.4700 -0.25% -4.16% EURHUF= 359.9600 358.5000 -0.41% -8.01% EURPLN= 4.4721 4.4662 -0.13% -4.82% EURRON= 4.8730 4.8705 -0.05% -1.74% EURHRK= 7.5400 7.5425 +0.03% -1.25% EURRSD= 117.4600 117.5600 +0.09% +0.09% calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX 970.48 972.5400 -0.21% -13.01% .BUX 39100.32 39227.87 -0.33% -15.15% .WIG20 1960.71 1947.68 +0.67% -8.81% .BETI 9476.41 9550.57 -0.78% -5.02% .SBITOP 892.75 893.28 -0.06% -3.58% .CRBEX 1753.12 1748.38 +0.27% -13.10% .BELEX15 717.13 715.40 +0.24% -10.55% .SOFIX 427.18 429.25 -0.48% -24.81% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in spread CZ2YT=RR 0.1040 -0.0440 +086bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 0.8330 -0.0460 +161bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 1.2870 -0.0350 +187bps +0bps PL2YT=RR 0.0450 -0.0810 +080bps -6bps PL5YT=RR 0.5440 -0.0630 +132bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 1.3870 -0.0240 +197bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.39 0.46 0.59 0.35 HUFFRABUBOR= 0.71 0.74 0.76 0.75 PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.21 0.22 0.25 0.22 are for ask prices (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

