CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu stable after rate hike, zloty and forint edge lower

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu briefly firmed on Tuesday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to tackle rising inflation, but soon gave up gains as markets had already priced in the policy tightening.

The central bank raised its main rate by a quarter point to 1.50% for the first time since the pandemic, as rising inflation outweighed a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and an ongoing government crisis.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up after the rate hike, then retreated to earlier levels and was up 0.4% on the day, trading at 4.95 versus the euro.

"The market appears to have priced it in," said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at Romania's BCR Bank. "The early hike should be positive for the long-end of the yield curve."

Investors also eyed a vote in Romania's parliament that toppled the nine-month old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu by a large majority in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday.

"The backdrop of rising inflation, large twin deficits and currency weakness means that further rate hikes are likely to be delivered over the next 12 months or so," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.01% to 4.5975 per euro, giving up some recent gains fuelled by growing rate hike expectations as data last week showed higher-than-expected inflation in September.

The National Bank of Poland holds its next rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, where analysts expect no change in the base rate. However, some economists think there could be a hike before the end of the year.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.04% to 356.90 per euro, retreating after gains that started on Friday when Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag flagged further 15-basis-point rate hikes.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after rising about 10 basis points on Monday.

Yields on the long end of the curve started to rise on Friday after Virag's comments that signalled the bank would continue to exit from its quantitative easing program, fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 3.48%.

Prague's equities outperformed the region and added 1.4% as Czech utility CEZ's shares CEZP.PR continued to soar, hitting a fresh 9-year high as European wholesale power prices surge. CEZ shares were up 4.44% by 1300 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1459 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3020

25.3590

+0.23%

+3.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.9000

356.7400

-0.04%

+1.63%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5975

4.5970

-0.01%

-0.83%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9520

+0.04%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.4923

-0.22%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5800

+0.07%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1360.65

1341.8700

+1.40%

+32.47%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53125.14

53234.94

-0.21%

+26.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2349.86

2338.09

+0.50%

+18.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12625.87

12611.18

+0.12%

+28.76%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1164.79

1167.41

-0.22%

+29.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2033.99

2027.35

+0.33%

+16.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.65

800.88

+0.22%

+7.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

570.79

570.68

+0.02%

+27.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.0970

0.0850

+281bps

+9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.1450

0.0330

+272bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.1410

0.0150

+236bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9950

-0.1000

+171bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7040

0.0010

+228bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2540

-0.0270

+247bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.73

2.98

3.13

1.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.34

2.59

2.81

1.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.74

1.16

1.52

0.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.