CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu stable after rate hike, zloty and forint edge lower
By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu briefly firmed on Tuesday after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to tackle rising inflation, but soon gave up gains as markets had already priced in the policy tightening.
The central bank raised its main rate by a quarter point to 1.50% for the first time since the pandemic, as rising inflation outweighed a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and an ongoing government crisis.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up after the rate hike, then retreated to earlier levels and was up 0.4% on the day, trading at 4.95 versus the euro.
"The market appears to have priced it in," said Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at Romania's BCR Bank. "The early hike should be positive for the long-end of the yield curve."
Investors also eyed a vote in Romania's parliament that toppled the nine-month old minority government of Prime Minister Florin Citu by a large majority in a vote of no-confidence on Tuesday.
"The backdrop of rising inflation, large twin deficits and currency weakness means that further rate hikes are likely to be delivered over the next 12 months or so," Capital Economics wrote in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.01% to 4.5975 per euro, giving up some recent gains fuelled by growing rate hike expectations as data last week showed higher-than-expected inflation in September.
The National Bank of Poland holds its next rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, where analysts expect no change in the base rate. However, some economists think there could be a hike before the end of the year.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.04% to 356.90 per euro, retreating after gains that started on Friday when Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag flagged further 15-basis-point rate hikes.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Tuesday after rising about 10 basis points on Monday.
Yields on the long end of the curve started to rise on Friday after Virag's comments that signalled the bank would continue to exit from its quantitative easing program, fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 3.48%.
Prague's equities outperformed the region and added 1.4% as Czech utility CEZ's shares CEZP.PR continued to soar, hitting a fresh 9-year high as European wholesale power prices surge. CEZ shares were up 4.44% by 1300 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1459 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3020
25.3590
+0.23%
+3.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.9000
356.7400
-0.04%
+1.63%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5975
4.5970
-0.01%
-0.83%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9520
+0.04%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.4923
-0.22%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5800
+0.07%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1360.65
1341.8700
+1.40%
+32.47%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53125.14
53234.94
-0.21%
+26.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2349.86
2338.09
+0.50%
+18.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12625.87
12611.18
+0.12%
+28.76%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1164.79
1167.41
-0.22%
+29.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2033.99
2027.35
+0.33%
+16.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.65
800.88
+0.22%
+7.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
570.79
570.68
+0.02%
+27.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.0970
0.0850
+281bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.1450
0.0330
+272bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.1410
0.0150
+236bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9950
-0.1000
+171bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7040
0.0010
+228bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2540
-0.0270
+247bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.73
2.98
3.13
1.83
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.34
2.59
2.81
1.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.74
1.16
1.52
0.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)
