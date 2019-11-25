CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu outperforms on presidential election, deficit risks ahead

The Romanian leu outperformed other currencies in Central Europe on Monday after centrist President Klaus Iohannis won a second term on Sunday, but analysts expect the country's swelling deficits might put pressure on the leu going ahead.

By 0847 GMT, the leu traded 0.1% higher on the day against

the euro at 4.7715, while other currencies were flat. The unit has fallen 2.5% this year so far, the region's second-worst performer after the Hungarian forint.

The forint EURHUF= has lost 4% so far this year and is also drifting just off record lows past 336 versus the euro hit in September, as the central bank sticks to its loose monetary policy at home, and global jitters over trade wars and Brexit continue to weigh on the currency.

"On Friday, the EUR/HUF exchange rate again approached 336 but bounced off from there and firmed to 334.40 this morning," Erste analysts said in a note. The forint has been see-sawing as it has settled in its new, weaker ranges.

Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone - the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant economies - lifted the mood on Friday but the region's fast-growing economies are still expected to slow next year.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, could decelerate to around 3% in 2020 from a robust 4.3% estimated for 2019, Commerzbank analysts said.

"On this outlook, we find it reasonable that the central bank expects inflation to remain tame and expects not to have to tighten monetary policy through 2020. Such a policy stance is neutral for the zloty, and would even turn supportive if the ECB were to loosen its own stance," they added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0947 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4860

25.5000

+0.05%

+0.87%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.4000

334.4900

+0.03%

-3.98%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2980

4.2969

-0.03%

-0.20%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7715

4.7770

+0.12%

-2.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4330

7.4345

+0.02%

-0.31%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5300

+0.05%

+0.71%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1086.09

1081.9000

+0.39%

+10.09%

Budapest

.BUX

44000.91

44053.95

-0.12%

+12.42%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2196.95

2188.24

+0.40%

-3.50%

Bucharest

.BETI

9753.01

9718.49

+0.36%

+32.09%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

900.18

902.31

-0.24%

+11.93%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2004.46

2003.27

+0.06%

+14.62%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

762.09

764.32

-0.29%

+0.05%

Sofia

.SOFIX

549.29

551.22

-0.35%

-7.60%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3860

-0.0520

+201bps

-6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2650

0.0570

+186bps

+5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4900

0.0140

+184bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4030

0.0040

+203bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8090

0.0170

+240bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0800

0.0330

+243bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.30

0.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.73

1.71

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com; https://twitter.com/szakacsg; +36 1 882 3606; Reuters Messaging: https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

