CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu outperforms on presidential election, deficit risks ahead
By 0847 GMT, the leu traded 0.1% higher on the day against
the euro at 4.7715, while other currencies were flat. The unit has fallen 2.5% this year so far, the region's second-worst performer after the Hungarian forint.
The forint EURHUF= has lost 4% so far this year and is also drifting just off record lows past 336 versus the euro hit in September, as the central bank sticks to its loose monetary policy at home, and global jitters over trade wars and Brexit continue to weigh on the currency.
"On Friday, the EUR/HUF exchange rate again approached 336 but bounced off from there and firmed to 334.40 this morning," Erste analysts said in a note. The forint has been see-sawing as it has settled in its new, weaker ranges.
Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone - the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant economies - lifted the mood on Friday but the region's fast-growing economies are still expected to slow next year.
Poland, the region's biggest economy, could decelerate to around 3% in 2020 from a robust 4.3% estimated for 2019, Commerzbank analysts said.
"On this outlook, we find it reasonable that the central bank expects inflation to remain tame and expects not to have to tighten monetary policy through 2020. Such a policy stance is neutral for the zloty, and would even turn supportive if the ECB were to loosen its own stance," they added.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0947 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4860
25.5000
+0.05%
+0.87%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.4000
334.4900
+0.03%
-3.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2980
4.2969
-0.03%
-0.20%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7715
4.7770
+0.12%
-2.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4330
7.4345
+0.02%
-0.31%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5300
+0.05%
+0.71%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1086.09
1081.9000
+0.39%
+10.09%
Budapest
.BUX
44000.91
44053.95
-0.12%
+12.42%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2196.95
2188.24
+0.40%
-3.50%
Bucharest
.BETI
9753.01
9718.49
+0.36%
+32.09%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
900.18
902.31
-0.24%
+11.93%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2004.46
2003.27
+0.06%
+14.62%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
762.09
764.32
-0.29%
+0.05%
Sofia
.SOFIX
549.29
551.22
-0.35%
-7.60%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.3860
-0.0520
+201bps
-6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2650
0.0570
+186bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4900
0.0140
+184bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4030
0.0040
+203bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8090
0.0170
+240bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0800
0.0330
+243bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.30
0.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.73
1.71
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com; https://twitter.com/szakacsg; +36 1 882 3606; Reuters Messaging: https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))
