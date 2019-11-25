CEE MARKETS-Romanian leu outperforms on presidential election, deficit risks ahead

By 0847 GMT, the leu traded 0.1% higher on the day against

the euro at 4.7715, while other currencies were flat. The unit has fallen 2.5% this year so far, the region's second-worst performer after the Hungarian forint.

The forint EURHUF= has lost 4% so far this year and is also drifting just off record lows past 336 versus the euro hit in September, as the central bank sticks to its loose monetary policy at home, and global jitters over trade wars and Brexit continue to weigh on the currency.

"On Friday, the EUR/HUF exchange rate again approached 336 but bounced off from there and firmed to 334.40 this morning," Erste analysts said in a note. The forint has been see-sawing as it has settled in its new, weaker ranges.

Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone - the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant economies - lifted the mood on Friday but the region's fast-growing economies are still expected to slow next year.

Poland, the region's biggest economy, could decelerate to around 3% in 2020 from a robust 4.3% estimated for 2019, Commerzbank analysts said.

"On this outlook, we find it reasonable that the central bank expects inflation to remain tame and expects not to have to tighten monetary policy through 2020. Such a policy stance is neutral for the zloty, and would even turn supportive if the ECB were to loosen its own stance," they added.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0947 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown EURCZK= 25.4860 25.5000 +0.05% +0.87% Hungary forint EURHUF= 334.4000 334.4900 +0.03% -3.98% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.2980 4.2969 -0.03% -0.20% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.7715 4.7770 +0.12% -2.46% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4330 7.4345 +0.02% -0.31% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4700 117.5300 +0.05% +0.71% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague .PX 1086.09 1081.9000 +0.39% +10.09% Budapest .BUX 44000.91 44053.95 -0.12% +12.42% Warsaw .WIG20 2196.95 2188.24 +0.40% -3.50% Bucharest .BETI 9753.01 9718.49 +0.36% +32.09% Ljubljana .SBITOP 900.18 902.31 -0.24% +11.93% Zagreb .CRBEX 2004.46 2003.27 +0.06% +14.62% Belgrade .BELEX15 762.09 764.32 -0.29% +0.05% Sofia .SOFIX 549.29 551.22 -0.35% -7.60% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.3860 -0.0520 +201bps -6bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.2650 0.0570 +186bps +5bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.4900 0.0140 +184bps +0bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4030 0.0040 +203bps +0bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.8090 0.0170 +240bps +1bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 2.0800 0.0330 +243bps +2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.25 2.24 2.18 2.18 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.24 0.27 0.30 0.18 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.73 1.73 1.71 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

