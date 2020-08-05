CEE MARKETS-Romania central bank cuts rates, stocks rise on stimulus hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to continue providing liquidity as the economy reels under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold fire this month. The Romanian central bank has so far delivered three rate cuts worth 1 percentage point overall since March.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat versus the euro after the decision.

Elsewhere, Central European stock indices gained as global markets looked forward to further stimulus measures in the United States and better-than-expected European earnings reports lifted investor sentiment.

Budapest's stock index .BUX gained 2% and Prague's .PX rose 1%. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.2% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.8%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.36% and was trading at 26.080 versus the euro before the central bank's rate meeting on Thursday. The bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.43% to trade at 344.70 per euro.

Yields on the longest-dated Hungarian government bonds have come down substantially, by around 40 basis points, since the central bank last month resumed its quantitative-easing programme, which began in early May but was suspended after a few weeks.

The Hungarian central bank bought $34.09 million worth of 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday. Yields edged higher at that auction, which one trader said was a normal correction after the falls since the July rate meeting.

"There was a significant drop in yields on the two longest-dated bonds (15-year and 20-year) after the announcement of the central bank," an FI trader in Budapest said.

"Yields on 10-year bonds are also down, but that was also affected by international trends, by 10-year yields dropping in the U.S. and Germany."

According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management Agency HUBONDFIX, the yield on the 20-year bond was 2.76% and 2.60% on the 15-year bond, each more than 40 basis points lower than before the announcement of the National Bank of Hungary in July.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1756 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0800

26.1730

+0.36%

-2.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.7000

346.2500

+0.45%

-3.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4023

4.3965

-0.13%

-3.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8335

4.8335

+0.00%

-0.94%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4658

7.4683

+0.03%

-0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5600

+0.04%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

906.41

897.7700

+0.96%

-18.75%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35103.39

34407.20

+2.02%

-23.83%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1833.20

1811.46

+1.20%

-14.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8559.45

8493.41

+0.78%

-14.21%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

842.54

850.22

-0.90%

-9.00%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1581.13

1581.13

+0.00%

-21.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

666.75

664.62

+0.32%

-16.83%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.56

436.91

-0.54%

-23.51%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0640

0.0080

+076bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3570

-0.0200

+105bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8140

0.0070

+132bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1340

0.0060

+083bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7020

0.0160

+140bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2990

0.0000

+181bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.35

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.62

0.60

0.60

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

