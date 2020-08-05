CEE MARKETS-Romania central bank cuts rates, stocks rise on stimulus hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to continue providing liquidity as the economy reels under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to hold fire this month. The Romanian central bank has so far delivered three rate cuts worth 1 percentage point overall since March.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat versus the euro after the decision.
Elsewhere, Central European stock indices gained as global markets looked forward to further stimulus measures in the United States and better-than-expected European earnings reports lifted investor sentiment.
Budapest's stock index .BUX gained 2% and Prague's .PX rose 1%. Warsaw .WIG20 was up 1.2% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.8%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.36% and was trading at 26.080 versus the euro before the central bank's rate meeting on Thursday. The bank is likely to keep interest rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.43% to trade at 344.70 per euro.
Yields on the longest-dated Hungarian government bonds have come down substantially, by around 40 basis points, since the central bank last month resumed its quantitative-easing programme, which began in early May but was suspended after a few weeks.
The Hungarian central bank bought $34.09 million worth of 15-year and 20-year government bonds from local banks on Tuesday. Yields edged higher at that auction, which one trader said was a normal correction after the falls since the July rate meeting.
"There was a significant drop in yields on the two longest-dated bonds (15-year and 20-year) after the announcement of the central bank," an FI trader in Budapest said.
"Yields on 10-year bonds are also down, but that was also affected by international trends, by 10-year yields dropping in the U.S. and Germany."
According to the Eikon page of the Hungarian Debt Management Agency HUBONDFIX, the yield on the 20-year bond was 2.76% and 2.60% on the 15-year bond, each more than 40 basis points lower than before the announcement of the National Bank of Hungary in July.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1756 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0800
26.1730
+0.36%
-2.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.7000
346.2500
+0.45%
-3.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4023
4.3965
-0.13%
-3.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8335
4.8335
+0.00%
-0.94%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4658
7.4683
+0.03%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5600
+0.04%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
906.41
897.7700
+0.96%
-18.75%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35103.39
34407.20
+2.02%
-23.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1833.20
1811.46
+1.20%
-14.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8559.45
8493.41
+0.78%
-14.21%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
842.54
850.22
-0.90%
-9.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1581.13
1581.13
+0.00%
-21.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
666.75
664.62
+0.32%
-16.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.56
436.91
-0.54%
-23.51%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0640
0.0080
+076bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3570
-0.0200
+105bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8140
0.0070
+132bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1340
0.0060
+083bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7020
0.0160
+140bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2990
0.0000
+181bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.60
0.60
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
