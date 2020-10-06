CEE MARKETS-Risk appetite boosts CEE stocks, FX stuck

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly climbed on Tuesday, with Warsaw at a two-week high, as U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House boosted risk appetite although currencies moved sideways with worries over the COVID-19 pandemic still dominant.

The Warsaw blue-chip index .WIG20 gained half a percent and Prague .PX was up a similar amount.

Trump's return from a three-night stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital outside Washington eased nerves about possible disruption to next month's presidential election, lifting global stocks, including most in central Europe.

Currencies, though, backed off of Monday gains, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= each ticking down 0.1% to 360.60 and 4.494, respectively, to the euro by 0927 GMT.

"With Monday's euphoria cooling down and investors switching to wait-and-see mode, the EUR/PLN will have a difficult task of breaking away from 4.50 and going down to lower levels," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said.

Markets were watching a Polish rate decision due on Wednesday, although no change was expected as policymakers largely sit in wait-and-see mode.

In the Czech Republic, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora told Seznam Zpravy news server the bank's board was not dealing with any acute problem that would require a policy response at the moment. However, the board would have to look at policy options if the epidemiological situation and public mood get worse.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 27.08 per euro, sticking on the weak side of 27 for a second day.

"The main topic is COVID-19, but without any strong news it is difficult to expect any bigger move (to stronger levels)," a Prague trader said.

The Czech Republic has seen Europe's second-fastest increase in coronavirus cases in the past month, when adjusted for population size, and reported its fourth-highest daily tally - of over 3,000 cases - on Monday. Poland reported a record number of daily deaths on Tuesday.

Governments in central Europe are aiming to keep businesses open despite facing a bigger surge in cases now than in the first wave - when lockdowns controlled the spread but hammered economies.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0800

27.1090

+0.11%

-6.09%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.6000

360.2900

-0.09%

-8.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4935

4.4906

-0.07%

-5.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8755

4.8751

-0.01%

-1.79%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5673

-0.02%

-1.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5800

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

868.89

862.9300

+0.69%

-22.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33388.06

33468.11

-0.24%

-27.55%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1740.19

1731.85

+0.48%

-19.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8887.86

8869.35

+0.21%

-10.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

848.27

847.36

+0.11%

-8.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1615.78

1612.59

+0.20%

-19.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

694.75

694.30

+0.06%

-13.34%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

422.15

421.91

+0.06%

-25.70%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0630

-0.0650

+077bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4980

-0.0340

+121bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8820

-0.0010

+140bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0400

-0.0070

+074bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6030

0.0110

+131bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3580

-0.0050

+187bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.37

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.00

1.06

1.10

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.22

0.23

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

