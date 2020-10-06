CEE MARKETS-Risk appetite boosts CEE stocks, FX stuck
PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly climbed on Tuesday, with Warsaw at a two-week high, as U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House boosted risk appetite although currencies moved sideways with worries over the COVID-19 pandemic still dominant.
The Warsaw blue-chip index .WIG20 gained half a percent and Prague .PX was up a similar amount.
Trump's return from a three-night stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital outside Washington eased nerves about possible disruption to next month's presidential election, lifting global stocks, including most in central Europe.
Currencies, though, backed off of Monday gains, with Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= each ticking down 0.1% to 360.60 and 4.494, respectively, to the euro by 0927 GMT.
"With Monday's euphoria cooling down and investors switching to wait-and-see mode, the EUR/PLN will have a difficult task of breaking away from 4.50 and going down to lower levels," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said.
Markets were watching a Polish rate decision due on Wednesday, although no change was expected as policymakers largely sit in wait-and-see mode.
In the Czech Republic, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora told Seznam Zpravy news server the bank's board was not dealing with any acute problem that would require a policy response at the moment. However, the board would have to look at policy options if the epidemiological situation and public mood get worse.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.1% at 27.08 per euro, sticking on the weak side of 27 for a second day.
"The main topic is COVID-19, but without any strong news it is difficult to expect any bigger move (to stronger levels)," a Prague trader said.
The Czech Republic has seen Europe's second-fastest increase in coronavirus cases in the past month, when adjusted for population size, and reported its fourth-highest daily tally - of over 3,000 cases - on Monday. Poland reported a record number of daily deaths on Tuesday.
Governments in central Europe are aiming to keep businesses open despite facing a bigger surge in cases now than in the first wave - when lockdowns controlled the spread but hammered economies.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0800
27.1090
+0.11%
-6.09%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.6000
360.2900
-0.09%
-8.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4935
4.4906
-0.07%
-5.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8755
4.8751
-0.01%
-1.79%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5673
-0.02%
-1.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5800
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
868.89
862.9300
+0.69%
-22.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33388.06
33468.11
-0.24%
-27.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1740.19
1731.85
+0.48%
-19.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8887.86
8869.35
+0.21%
-10.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
848.27
847.36
+0.11%
-8.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1615.78
1612.59
+0.20%
-19.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
694.75
694.30
+0.06%
-13.34%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
422.15
421.91
+0.06%
-25.70%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0630
-0.0650
+077bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4980
-0.0340
+121bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8820
-0.0010
+140bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0400
-0.0070
+074bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6030
0.0110
+131bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3580
-0.0050
+187bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.37
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.00
1.06
1.10
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.22
0.23
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
