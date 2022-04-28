CEE MARKETS-Relief: FX rebounds after turbulent week

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rebounded on Thursday in what traders said was a correction after a week in which concerns over Europe's energy security sent the region's FX tumbling.

On Wednesday, moods were negative after an announcement by Russian energy company Gazprom that it was halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, cranking up retaliation for Western sanctions imposed for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"When we have had several days of really strong sell-off and really negative mood, then we have some positive wave which must come," a Warsaw-based trader said. "You may call it profit-taking, you may call it just a correction of the negative mood."

A second trader said the market was "seeing some relief".

At 0944 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.28% firmer against the euro at 4.6897. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.24% stronger at 376.94.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its tightening campaign after the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuelled further inflation pressures.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged higher, trading 0.17% firmer at 24.4900, but remained stuck in the middle of its range seen in April, trading near pre-war levels.

"A stronger U.S. dollar and hesitant comments from (Czech) central bankers are weighing on the crown," CSOB said in a market note.

Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky was quoted as saying in an interview with Ekonom magazine on Thursday that the bank board was likely to debate a 25-50 basis-point hike at its May 5 meeting, as it fine-tunes its policy after rapid tightening.

Stocks were mainly higher across the region. In Poland, the utility PGE PGE.WA and mining company JSW JSW.WA were the top performers, rising over 3.5%.

"What happened on the topic of gas from Russia, the coal sector rose on that," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.

