CEE MARKETS-Relief: FX rebounds after turbulent week
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rebounded on Thursday in what traders said was a correction after a week in which concerns over Europe's energy security sent the region's FX tumbling.
On Wednesday, moods were negative after an announcement by Russian energy company Gazprom that it was halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, cranking up retaliation for Western sanctions imposed for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"When we have had several days of really strong sell-off and really negative mood, then we have some positive wave which must come," a Warsaw-based trader said. "You may call it profit-taking, you may call it just a correction of the negative mood."
A second trader said the market was "seeing some relief".
At 0944 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.28% firmer against the euro at 4.6897. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.24% stronger at 376.94.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate NBHK by 30 basis points to 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday, extending its tightening campaign after the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine fuelled further inflation pressures.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged higher, trading 0.17% firmer at 24.4900, but remained stuck in the middle of its range seen in April, trading near pre-war levels.
"A stronger U.S. dollar and hesitant comments from (Czech) central bankers are weighing on the crown," CSOB said in a market note.
Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky was quoted as saying in an interview with Ekonom magazine on Thursday that the bank board was likely to debate a 25-50 basis-point hike at its May 5 meeting, as it fine-tunes its policy after rapid tightening.
Stocks were mainly higher across the region. In Poland, the utility PGE PGE.WA and mining company JSW JSW.WA were the top performers, rising over 3.5%.
"What happened on the topic of gas from Russia, the coal sector rose on that," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1144 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4900
24.5320
+0.17%
+1.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.9400
377.8500
+0.24%
-2.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6897
4.7030
+0.28%
-2.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9485
+0.02%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5645
-0.03%
-0.65%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6900
+0.09%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1366.92
1366.7500
+0.01%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43418.74
42116.04
+3.09%
-14.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1898.42
1883.09
+0.81%
-16.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12885.91
12721.42
+1.29%
-1.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1168.54
1172.60
-0.35%
-6.92%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2126.55
2117.56
+0.42%
+2.27%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.87
823.43
+2.00%
+2.33%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.15
613.46
+0.11%
-3.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.0880
-0.2670
+496bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6660
-0.1030
+412bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3690
0.0300
+355bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5060
-0.0500
+638bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6060
-0.0260
+606bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1390
-0.0210
+532bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.02
6.00
5.96
5.43
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.84
8.14
8.18
6.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.30
7.31
7.27
5.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey
)
