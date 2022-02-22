CEE MARKETS-Rate hike supports forint as FX hit by Ukraine worry

Updates after Hungary rate hike

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A Hungarian interest rate hike boosted the forint on Tuesday, keeping it from the losses seen among other central European currencies as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine shook markets.

Tensions in eastern Europe have roiled central European assets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.

The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

The escalation hit markets early on Tuesday before nerves calmed somewhat. Stock markets clawed back early losses, with some investors hoping the deployment would be as far as Moscow goes.

The Budapest .BUXindex, which had earlier been on course for its biggest one-day loss since September 2020 for a second straight day, recouped losses by the afternoon, leaving it down 1.05% at 1520 GMT.

Lender OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, was down less than 3% after a fall of more than 9% in early trade. The bank said Tuesday it saw no operational problems but was monitoring developments.

Prague .PX stocks lost 0.4% while Warsaw's blue-chip index was able to add 1.5%.

Focus was turned also to Hungary's central bank, which was undeterred on Tuesday in its fight against surging inflation that has hit a 15-year high. The bank hiked its main interest by 50 basis points and said tightening would continue.

Interest rate hikes have given support to central Europe's currencies, and the forint has led gains so far in 2022, rising almost 4%. But analysts said the impact of Tuesday's rate hike might be short-lived.

"The forint's rate is now mostly moved by the geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the risk-off mood due to that," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank, said.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day at 355.67 to the euro in the afternoon, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.4% to 4.547 and the Czech crown EURCZK=dropped to 24.494 to the euro and touched a one-week low.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1620 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4940

24.3665

-0.52%

+1.54%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.6700

356.3900

+0.20%

+3.86%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5473

4.5293

-0.40%

+0.96%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9453

-0.03%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5345

-0.01%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.5800

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1397.04

1402.4100

-0.38%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47962.78

48470.72

-1.05%

-5.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2100.46

2069.53

+1.49%

-7.34%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13019.29

12977.85

+0.32%

-0.32%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1224.05

1254.32

-2.41%

-2.50%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2099.41

2125.62

-1.23%

+0.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

853.69

865.06

-1.31%

+4.01%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.11

621.37

-1.01%

-3.24%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9770

0.1380

+435bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2300

-0.0170

+320bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9270

-0.0150

+266bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6650

0.0510

+404bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0960

0.1450

+406bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9340

0.0860

+367bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.87

6.04

5.95

4.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.73

4.78

4.77

3.47

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alicja Ptak and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Heinrich)

