CEE MARKETS-Rate hike supports forint as FX hit by Ukraine worry
PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A Hungarian interest rate hike boosted the forint on Tuesday, keeping it from the losses seen among other central European currencies as a Russian order to send troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine shook markets.
Tensions in eastern Europe have roiled central European assets in recent weeks as Russia massed troops around Ukraine's borders, raising Western fears of an invasion.
The crisis escalated on Monday evening when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
The escalation hit markets early on Tuesday before nerves calmed somewhat. Stock markets clawed back early losses, with some investors hoping the deployment would be as far as Moscow goes.
The Budapest .BUXindex, which had earlier been on course for its biggest one-day loss since September 2020 for a second straight day, recouped losses by the afternoon, leaving it down 1.05% at 1520 GMT.
Lender OTP OTPB.BU, which has operations in Ukraine and Russia, was down less than 3% after a fall of more than 9% in early trade. The bank said Tuesday it saw no operational problems but was monitoring developments.
Prague .PX stocks lost 0.4% while Warsaw's blue-chip index was able to add 1.5%.
Focus was turned also to Hungary's central bank, which was undeterred on Tuesday in its fight against surging inflation that has hit a 15-year high. The bank hiked its main interest by 50 basis points and said tightening would continue.
Interest rate hikes have given support to central Europe's currencies, and the forint has led gains so far in 2022, rising almost 4%. But analysts said the impact of Tuesday's rate hike might be short-lived.
"The forint's rate is now mostly moved by the geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the risk-off mood due to that," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank, said.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day at 355.67 to the euro in the afternoon, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.4% to 4.547 and the Czech crown EURCZK=dropped to 24.494 to the euro and touched a one-week low.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1620 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4940
24.3665
-0.52%
+1.54%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.6700
356.3900
+0.20%
+3.86%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5473
4.5293
-0.40%
+0.96%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9453
-0.03%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5345
-0.01%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.5800
-0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1397.04
1402.4100
-0.38%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47962.78
48470.72
-1.05%
-5.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2100.46
2069.53
+1.49%
-7.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13019.29
12977.85
+0.32%
-0.32%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1224.05
1254.32
-2.41%
-2.50%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2099.41
2125.62
-1.23%
+0.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
853.69
865.06
-1.31%
+4.01%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.11
621.37
-1.01%
-3.24%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9770
0.1380
+435bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2300
-0.0170
+320bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9270
-0.0150
+266bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6650
0.0510
+404bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0960
0.1450
+406bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9340
0.0860
+367bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.87
6.04
5.95
4.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.73
4.78
4.77
3.47
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alicja Ptak and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Heinrich)
