CEE MARKETS-Rate hike expectations buoy forint, zloty as central banks fight inflation
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies firmed on Monday, supported by expectations of more interest rate hikes in Hungary and Poland later this week as central banks in the region are fighting a jump in inflation.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.48% and was trading at 363.32 per euro as markets were expecting another hike of the one-week deposit rate on Thursday at the central bank's weekly tender, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"Markets are pricing in further rate increases this week in Hungary and Poland as well, which is lifting currencies in the CEE region," one trader said. "The global mood is also somewhat brighter."
Last Thursday, the forint hit a three-week high after the bank raised rates for the fifth time in under three weeks to tame rising inflation.
Investors are also keeping an eye on key November inflation data in Hungary to be published on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, November headline inflation is expected at an annual 7.3%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% stronger and trading at 4.5880 to the euro as markets were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis-point rate hike.
Last month, the Polish central bank surprised markets with a massive 75 basis-point hike to 1.25%. Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinksi said last week that there was room to raise interest rates, but not unlimited.
"We would be surprised if the MPC chose a smaller rate hike than 50 bps, especially in light of stubbornly high core inflation," Citi wrote in a research note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.17% and was trading at 25.380 versus the common currency.
In the Czech Republic, markets scaled back rate hike expectations at the end of November after Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters that he saw rate hikes closer to the standard move of 25 basis points.
The CNB's monetary department director Petr Kral said in an interview published on Monday that the level of market pricing on further Czech interest rate hikes is in line with the central bank's forecast.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Bucharest .BETI adding 0.73%. Prague .PX was 0.63% higher, while Warsaw .WIG20 strengthened 0.7%.
Budapest .BUX led gains by adding 0.79%. Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU was 1.41% higher by 0927 GMT after it said that it signed a deal to purchase Albania's Alpha Bank.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3800
25.4230
+0.17%
+3.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.3200
365.0500
+0.48%
-0.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5880
4.5973
+0.20%
-0.63%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9491
4.9485
-0.01%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5265
+0.02%
+0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1371.40
1362.7900
+0.63%
+33.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51307.69
50904.91
+0.79%
+21.85%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2194.93
2179.71
+0.70%
+10.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12469.37
12379.50
+0.73%
+27.17%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1221.41
1221.16
+0.02%
+35.58%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1993.20
1993.37
-0.01%
+14.60%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.26
833.64
-0.29%
+11.04%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
620.27
624.54
-0.68%
+38.60%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8770
0.0030
+361bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7050
0.0060
+333bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5850
0.0000
+296bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0020
-0.0070
+373bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.4380
0.1060
+406bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2920
0.0700
+367bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.95
3.95
3.88
3.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.50
4.53
4.50
3.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.24
3.42
3.41
2.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.