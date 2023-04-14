CEE MARKETS-Profit taking pushes Central European currencies lower

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreated on Friday from a 15-year high against the euro, leading other central European currencies lower as investors cashed in on recent gains.

On Thursday the Czech currency closed at its strongest point since July 2008, having found support from hawkish central bank comments recently. The Polish zloty meanwhile ended Thursday at its highest level since late December and has gained nearly 1% over the past three days.

"One can clearly see there is appetite for profit taking on such positions," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.

"The zloty has pushed ahead of the emerging markets basket in recent days and has become expensive in relation to other currencies - this makes exiting this type of position, closing such aggressive bets, quite attractive and it is probably happening," he added.

According to a Bank Millennium note, it will be increasingly difficult for the zloty to gain over the next few days and possibly weeks.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.42%, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= had slid 0.22% by 0940 GMT.

"We are more of the opinion that hawkish comments (on possible rate hikes) are communication weapon to dissuade markets from betting on a premature decline in interest rate cuts, possibly to help the crown," CSOB said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was also down, losing 0.23%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.3410

23.2420

-0.42%

+3.50%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.5000

373.6500

-0.23%

+6.66%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6485

4.6385

-0.22%

+0.88%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9384

-0.12%

-0.04%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1415.54

1404.3500

+0.80%

+17.79%

Budapest

.BUX

43255.59

42687.24

+1.33%

-1.23%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1844.89

1840.77

+0.22%

+2.95%

Bucharest

.BETI

12459.85

12459.85

+0.00%

+6.83%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1226.38

1229.13

-0.22%

+16.93%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2249.94

2249.17

+0.03%

+756.24%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

878.88

878.88

+0.00%

+6.58%

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.55

615.55

+0.00%

+2.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0230

0.2600

+321bps

+23bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2110

0.0170

+280bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8020

0.0320

+241bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1470

-0.0220

+334bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1550

-0.0210

+374bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2060

-0.0210

+382bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.23

6.99

6.40

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.50

13.77

12.45

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.81

6.45

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.