CEE MARKETS-Profit taking pushes Central European currencies lower

WARSAW, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreated on Friday from a 15-year high against the euro, leading other central European currencies lower as investors cashed in on recent gains.
On Thursday the Czech currency closed at its strongest point since July 2008, having found support from hawkish central bank comments recently. The Polish zloty meanwhile ended Thursday at its highest level since late December and has gained nearly 1% over the past three days.
"One can clearly see there is appetite for profit taking on such positions," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.
"The zloty has pushed ahead of the emerging markets basket in recent days and has become expensive in relation to other currencies - this makes exiting this type of position, closing such aggressive bets, quite attractive and it is probably happening," he added.
According to a Bank Millennium note, it will be increasingly difficult for the zloty to gain over the next few days and possibly weeks.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.42%, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= had slid 0.22% by 0940 GMT.
"We are more of the opinion that hawkish comments (on possible rate hikes) are communication weapon to dissuade markets from betting on a premature decline in interest rate cuts, possibly to help the crown," CSOB said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was also down, losing 0.23%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.3410
23.2420
-0.42%
+3.50%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.5000
373.6500
-0.23%
+6.66%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6485
4.6385
-0.22%
+0.88%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9384
-0.12%
-0.04%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1415.54
1404.3500
+0.80%
+17.79%
Budapest
.BUX
43255.59
42687.24
+1.33%
-1.23%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1844.89
1840.77
+0.22%
+2.95%
Bucharest
.BETI
12459.85
12459.85
+0.00%
+6.83%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1226.38
1229.13
-0.22%
+16.93%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2249.94
2249.17
+0.03%
+756.24%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
878.88
878.88
+0.00%
+6.58%
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.55
615.55
+0.00%
+2.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0230
0.2600
+321bps
+23bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2110
0.0170
+280bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8020
0.0320
+241bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1470
-0.0220
+334bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1550
-0.0210
+374bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2060
-0.0210
+382bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.23
6.99
6.40
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.50
13.77
12.45
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.81
6.45
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Susan Fenton)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
