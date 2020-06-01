CEE MARKETS-Prague, Warsaw stocks climb near peaks, FX up

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stocks approached multi-week highs on Monday and the zloty led currency gains as less bleak manufacturing surveys and stronger risk appetite from global investors boosted central European assets.
Purchasing managers' index data showed central Europe's manufacturing downturn eased in May, although the readings remained well below the level dividing contractions from growth as firms began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.
There were also signs that the worst might be over among euro zone factories - a vital sign for a region dependent on its trade with western Europe.
"The situation in industry and other sectors of the economy will improve together with the easing of restrictions connected to the new coronavirus," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.
He said June figures could show a slower drop in output.
Stocks rose on Monday, with Prague .PX up 1.5% and Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 adding 0.5%. Both were near their highest levels seen since early March.
The market mood was also boosted by the United States taking less severe action than feared over a new security law that China is imposing on Hong Kong.
Budapest and Bucharest bourses were closed for a holiday.
Polish banking stocks recovered after suffering following a surprise interest rate cut last week.
On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= returned to firming as it again tested 2-1/2 month highs against the euro.
At 1007 GMT, it traded up 0.7% at 4.42 to the euro.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.6% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.3% at 26.82 per euro, touching a 1-1/2 month peak.
"It's a risk-on mood on the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The sell-off of the dollar is helping the rally in emerging markets."
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1207 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.8200
26.9070
+0.32%
-5.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.0900
347.2250
+0.62%
-4.04%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4200
4.4494
+0.67%
-3.70%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8460
+0.12%
-1.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5870
7.5900
+0.04%
-1.87%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.5900
+0.00%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
908.59
895.5200
+1.46%
-18.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35875.71
35875.71
+0.00%
-22.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1731.82
1722.65
+0.53%
-19.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8701.29
8701.29
+0.00%
-12.79%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
836.77
833.77
+0.36%
-9.62%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1628.00
1635.37
-0.45%
-19.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
678.16
673.16
+0.74%
-15.41%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
471.51
452.71
+4.15%
-17.01%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1380
0.0720
+080bps
+8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4840
0.0510
+113bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8430
0.1280
+127bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2370
0.0550
+090bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7080
0.0130
+135bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2150
0.0300
+164bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.26
0.25
0.26
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.81
0.78
0.73
0.91
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.27
0.27
0.26
0.28
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
