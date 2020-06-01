CEE MARKETS-Prague, Warsaw stocks climb near peaks, FX up

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stocks approached multi-week highs on Monday and the zloty led currency gains as less bleak manufacturing surveys and stronger risk appetite from global investors boosted central European assets.

Purchasing managers' index data showed central Europe's manufacturing downturn eased in May, although the readings remained well below the level dividing contractions from growth as firms began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

There were also signs that the worst might be over among euro zone factories - a vital sign for a region dependent on its trade with western Europe.

"The situation in industry and other sectors of the economy will improve together with the easing of restrictions connected to the new coronavirus," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.

He said June figures could show a slower drop in output.

Stocks rose on Monday, with Prague .PX up 1.5% and Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 adding 0.5%. Both were near their highest levels seen since early March.

The market mood was also boosted by the United States taking less severe action than feared over a new security law that China is imposing on Hong Kong.

Budapest and Bucharest bourses were closed for a holiday.

Polish banking stocks recovered after suffering following a surprise interest rate cut last week.

On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= returned to firming as it again tested 2-1/2 month highs against the euro.

At 1007 GMT, it traded up 0.7% at 4.42 to the euro.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.6% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.3% at 26.82 per euro, touching a 1-1/2 month peak.

"It's a risk-on mood on the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The sell-off of the dollar is helping the rally in emerging markets."

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1207 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.8200 26.9070 +0.32% -5.18% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 345.0900 347.2250 +0.62% -4.04% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4200 4.4494 +0.67% -3.70% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8400 4.8460 +0.12% -1.07% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5870 7.5900 +0.04% -1.87% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5900 117.5900 +0.00% -0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 908.59 895.5200 +1.46% -18.56% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35875.71 35875.71 +0.00% -22.15% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1731.82 1722.65 +0.53% -19.45% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8701.29 8701.29 +0.00% -12.79% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 836.77 833.77 +0.36% -9.62% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1628.00 1635.37 -0.45% -19.30% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 678.16 673.16 +0.74% -15.41% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 471.51 452.71 +4.15% -17.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1380 0.0720 +080bps +8bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.4840 0.0510 +113bps +5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8430 0.1280 +127bps +11bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.2370 0.0550 +090bps +6bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7080 0.0130 +135bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2150 0.0300 +164bps +1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.26 0.25 0.26 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.81 0.78 0.73 0.91 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.28 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.