CEE MARKETS-Prague, Warsaw stocks climb near peaks, FX up

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Czech and Polish stocks approached multi-week highs on Monday and the zloty led currency gains as less bleak manufacturing surveys and stronger risk appetite from global investors boosted central European assets.

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stocks approached multi-week highs on Monday and the zloty led currency gains as less bleak manufacturing surveys and stronger risk appetite from global investors boosted central European assets.

Purchasing managers' index data showed central Europe's manufacturing downturn eased in May, although the readings remained well below the level dividing contractions from growth as firms began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

There were also signs that the worst might be over among euro zone factories - a vital sign for a region dependent on its trade with western Europe.

"The situation in industry and other sectors of the economy will improve together with the easing of restrictions connected to the new coronavirus," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE.

He said June figures could show a slower drop in output.

Stocks rose on Monday, with Prague .PX up 1.5% and Warsaw blue chips .WIG20 adding 0.5%. Both were near their highest levels seen since early March.

The market mood was also boosted by the United States taking less severe action than feared over a new security law that China is imposing on Hong Kong.

Budapest and Bucharest bourses were closed for a holiday.

Polish banking stocks recovered after suffering following a surprise interest rate cut last week.

On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= returned to firming as it again tested 2-1/2 month highs against the euro.

At 1007 GMT, it traded up 0.7% at 4.42 to the euro.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= rose 0.6% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.3% at 26.82 per euro, touching a 1-1/2 month peak.

"It's a risk-on mood on the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The sell-off of the dollar is helping the rally in emerging markets."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1207 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.8200

26.9070

+0.32%

-5.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.0900

347.2250

+0.62%

-4.04%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4200

4.4494

+0.67%

-3.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8460

+0.12%

-1.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5870

7.5900

+0.04%

-1.87%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.5900

+0.00%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

908.59

895.5200

+1.46%

-18.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35875.71

35875.71

+0.00%

-22.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1731.82

1722.65

+0.53%

-19.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8701.29

8701.29

+0.00%

-12.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

836.77

833.77

+0.36%

-9.62%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1628.00

1635.37

-0.45%

-19.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

678.16

673.16

+0.74%

-15.41%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

471.51

452.71

+4.15%

-17.01%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1380

0.0720

+080bps

+8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4840

0.0510

+113bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8430

0.1280

+127bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2370

0.0550

+090bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7080

0.0130

+135bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2150

0.0300

+164bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.26

0.25

0.26

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.81

0.78

0.73

0.91

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.27

0.27

0.26

0.28

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More