CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks set for biggest loss since 2020 as Ukraine tensions hit
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Prague stocks were set for their biggest one-day loss since the end of 2020, and other central European bourses also fell with global markets amid persisting tensions around Ukraine, although most currencies held on to gains with rate hike expectations lending support.
Prague's equities .PX were down 2.17% by 1453 GMT while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 2.94%. Budapest .BUX was 2.62% lower, while Bucharest .BETI slid 1.24%.
Central Europe's stock markets were under pressure from the start on Monday, with lower liquidity in Prague leading to losses, traders said, even amid optimism over Ukraine.
Russian troops have been massing around Ukraine's borders, prompting Western fears of an invasion that Moscow has denied.
News that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to hold a summit on the crisis had lifted sentiment earlier on Monday but that soon faded, sending stocks down and accelerating losses in central Europe.
Currencies fared better but have been volatile due to tensions in Eastern Europe over the past weeks, although they remain near 2022 highs.
With markets looking to a further interest rate hike in Hungary on Tuesday, the forint EURHUF= held early gains and led the region on Monday, rising 0.35% to 356.54 per euro. It has added 3.6% since the start of the year.
"Tomorrow's rate hike is taken for granted by investors, so it won't really move the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"If the central bank raised the base rate by more than 50 basis points, that would be positive for the currency, but I do not see a big chance for that."
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.04% to 4.5329 per euro.
Strong retail data on Monday, combined with robust industrial output figures last week, backed bets for further rate hikes.
"Overall, this all adds up for us to an environment in which the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will continue to tighten monetary policy. We expect the main interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points in March," Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said
Among other trade, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased up 0.21%, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1553 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3600
24.3100
-0.21%
+2.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.5400
357.8000
+0.35%
+3.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5329
4.5312
-0.04%
+1.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9450
+0.00%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5360
7.5355
-0.01%
-0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1403.62
1434.7200
-2.17%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48922.68
50237.20
-2.62%
-3.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2080.28
2143.28
-2.94%
-8.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13024.66
13187.59
-1.24%
-0.28%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1247.48
1270.23
-1.79%
-0.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2125.08
2121.11
+0.19%
+2.20%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
865.06
864.27
+0.09%
+5.39%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.72
624.08
-0.22%
-2.04%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9780
0.0720
+444bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2390
-0.0170
+330bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9390
-0.0050
+275bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5650
-0.0760
+402bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.8390
-0.0880
+390bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.8470
-0.0480
+366bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.80
5.95
5.85
4.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.63
4.67
4.64
3.44
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alex Richardson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
