PX

CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks set for biggest loss since 2020 as Ukraine tensions hit

Contributors
Anita Komuves Reuters
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Prague stocks were set for their biggest one-day loss since the end of 2020, and other central European bourses also fell with global markets amid persisting tensions around Ukraine, although most currencies held on to gains with rate hike expectations lending support.

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Prague stocks were set for their biggest one-day loss since the end of 2020, and other central European bourses also fell with global markets amid persisting tensions around Ukraine, although most currencies held on to gains with rate hike expectations lending support.

Prague's equities .PX were down 2.17% by 1453 GMT while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 2.94%. Budapest .BUX was 2.62% lower, while Bucharest .BETI slid 1.24%.

Central Europe's stock markets were under pressure from the start on Monday, with lower liquidity in Prague leading to losses, traders said, even amid optimism over Ukraine.

Russian troops have been massing around Ukraine's borders, prompting Western fears of an invasion that Moscow has denied.

News that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to hold a summit on the crisis had lifted sentiment earlier on Monday but that soon faded, sending stocks down and accelerating losses in central Europe.

Currencies fared better but have been volatile due to tensions in Eastern Europe over the past weeks, although they remain near 2022 highs.

With markets looking to a further interest rate hike in Hungary on Tuesday, the forint EURHUF= held early gains and led the region on Monday, rising 0.35% to 356.54 per euro. It has added 3.6% since the start of the year.

"Tomorrow's rate hike is taken for granted by investors, so it won't really move the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"If the central bank raised the base rate by more than 50 basis points, that would be positive for the currency, but I do not see a big chance for that."

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.04% to 4.5329 per euro.

Strong retail data on Monday, combined with robust industrial output figures last week, backed bets for further rate hikes.

"Overall, this all adds up for us to an environment in which the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will continue to tighten monetary policy. We expect the main interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points in March," Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said

Among other trade, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased up 0.21%, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1553 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3600

24.3100

-0.21%

+2.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.5400

357.8000

+0.35%

+3.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5329

4.5312

-0.04%

+1.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9450

+0.00%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5360

7.5355

-0.01%

-0.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1403.62

1434.7200

-2.17%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48922.68

50237.20

-2.62%

-3.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2080.28

2143.28

-2.94%

-8.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13024.66

13187.59

-1.24%

-0.28%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1247.48

1270.23

-1.79%

-0.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2125.08

2121.11

+0.19%

+2.20%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

865.06

864.27

+0.09%

+5.39%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

622.72

624.08

-0.22%

-2.04%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9780

0.0720

+444bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2390

-0.0170

+330bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9390

-0.0050

+275bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5650

-0.0760

+402bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.8390

-0.0880

+390bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.8470

-0.0480

+366bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.80

5.95

5.85

4.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.63

4.67

4.64

3.44

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alex Richardson)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More