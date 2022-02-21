CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks set for biggest loss since 2020 as Ukraine tensions hit

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Prague stocks were set for their biggest one-day loss since the end of 2020, and other central European bourses also fell with global markets amid persisting tensions around Ukraine, although most currencies held on to gains with rate hike expectations lending support.

Prague's equities .PX were down 2.17% by 1453 GMT while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 2.94%. Budapest .BUX was 2.62% lower, while Bucharest .BETI slid 1.24%.

Central Europe's stock markets were under pressure from the start on Monday, with lower liquidity in Prague leading to losses, traders said, even amid optimism over Ukraine.

Russian troops have been massing around Ukraine's borders, prompting Western fears of an invasion that Moscow has denied.

News that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to hold a summit on the crisis had lifted sentiment earlier on Monday but that soon faded, sending stocks down and accelerating losses in central Europe.

Currencies fared better but have been volatile due to tensions in Eastern Europe over the past weeks, although they remain near 2022 highs.

With markets looking to a further interest rate hike in Hungary on Tuesday, the forint EURHUF= held early gains and led the region on Monday, rising 0.35% to 356.54 per euro. It has added 3.6% since the start of the year.

"Tomorrow's rate hike is taken for granted by investors, so it won't really move the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"If the central bank raised the base rate by more than 50 basis points, that would be positive for the currency, but I do not see a big chance for that."

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.04% to 4.5329 per euro.

Strong retail data on Monday, combined with robust industrial output figures last week, backed bets for further rate hikes.

"Overall, this all adds up for us to an environment in which the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will continue to tighten monetary policy. We expect the main interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points in March," Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said

Among other trade, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased up 0.21%, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1553 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.3600 24.3100 -0.21% +2.10% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 356.5400 357.8000 +0.35% +3.60% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5329 4.5312 -0.04% +1.28% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9450 4.9450 +0.00% +0.06% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5360 7.5355 -0.01% -0.25% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4800 117.5800 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1403.62 1434.7200 -2.17% .BUX Budapest .BUX 48922.68 50237.20 -2.62% -3.54% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2080.28 2143.28 -2.94% -8.23% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 13024.66 13187.59 -1.24% -0.28% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1247.48 1270.23 -1.79% -0.64% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2125.08 2121.11 +0.19% +2.20% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 865.06 864.27 +0.09% +5.39% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 622.72 624.08 -0.22% -2.04% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.9780 0.0720 +444bps +6bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.2390 -0.0170 +330bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 2.9390 -0.0050 +275bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 3.5650 -0.0760 +402bps -9bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.8390 -0.0880 +390bps -9bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 3.8470 -0.0480 +366bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.96 4.96 4.72 4.73 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 5.80 5.95 5.85 4.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 4.63 4.67 4.64 3.44 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alex Richardson) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

