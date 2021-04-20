CEE MARKETS-Prague index retreats from fresh high, currencies stall

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies moved sideways on Tuesday, struggling to capitalise on a drop in the U.S. dollar as the region continued to cool after the past month's gains, while the Prague bourse's hot streak also fizzled.
Prague's PX index .PX retreated midday after climbing to its highest since January 2020 in early trade, pulled down by a correction in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR shares.
Among gainers, antivirus software group Avast AVST.PRAVST.L led, with shares rising over 2% after solid first-quarter earnings led it to confirm a 2021 revenue growth outlook at the upper end of its 6-8% range.
The London-listed group also led the FTSE.
On currency markets, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was steady at 361.0 to the euro and the Polish zloty EURPLN= sat at 4.551, both still showing signs of a correction seen recently.
"With the dovish position of the MPC, which does not indicate a possibility of interest rate hikes, further appreciation of the zloty may be limited," PKO BP said in a note.
"We assume that the EUR/PLN will remain in the 4.55-4.57 range in the near future."
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was down less than 0.1% a day after an auction in which the finance ministry sold more than expected.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1% to 25.905 per euro, steady amid a row with Russia after Prague voiced suspicions that Russian intelligence had been involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in 2014. Moscow said the allegations were absurd.
The row is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.
Utility CEZ's CEZP.PR shares held near highs last seen in 2015 after the Czech government said on Monday it would not invite Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant.
That effectively rules Russia out of the deal.
"Given the way the contracts with the state are set and 100% financing by the state, the course of the tender should not have a major impact on the company itself," J&T Banka analysts said.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9050
25.9390
+0.13%
+1.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.0000
360.9150
-0.02%
+0.48%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5512
4.5521
+0.02%
+0.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9285
4.9257
-0.06%
-1.29%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5725
+0.05%
-0.28%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1106.15
1108.0100
-0.17%
+7.69%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42089.01
42388.09
-0.71%
-0.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1997.67
1998.99
-0.07%
+0.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11111.79
11103.96
+0.07%
+13.32%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1049.96
1049.66
+0.03%
+16.55%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1878.36
1881.75
-0.18%
+8.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.13
768.60
+0.20%
+2.87%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
521.55
520.57
+0.19%
+16.54%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6900
0.0410
+137bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4000
-0.0470
+198bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8230
-0.0440
+205bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1150
0.0080
+079bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8290
0.0010
+141bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5280
0.0140
+175bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.42
0.62
0.89
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.11
1.24
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.27
0.38
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.