CEE MARKETS-Prague index retreats from fresh high, currencies stall

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies moved sideways on Tuesday, struggling to capitalise on a drop in the U.S. dollar as the region continued to cool after the past month's gains, while the Prague bourse's hot streak also fizzled.

Prague's PX index .PX retreated midday after climbing to its highest since January 2020 in early trade, pulled down by a correction in MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR shares.

Among gainers, antivirus software group Avast AVST.PRAVST.L led, with shares rising over 2% after solid first-quarter earnings led it to confirm a 2021 revenue growth outlook at the upper end of its 6-8% range.

The London-listed group also led the FTSE.

On currency markets, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was steady at 361.0 to the euro and the Polish zloty EURPLN= sat at 4.551, both still showing signs of a correction seen recently.

"With the dovish position of the MPC, which does not indicate a possibility of interest rate hikes, further appreciation of the zloty may be limited," PKO BP said in a note.

"We assume that the EUR/PLN will remain in the 4.55-4.57 range in the near future."

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was down less than 0.1% a day after an auction in which the finance ministry sold more than expected.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1% to 25.905 per euro, steady amid a row with Russia after Prague voiced suspicions that Russian intelligence had been involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in 2014. Moscow said the allegations were absurd.

The row is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.

Utility CEZ's CEZP.PR shares held near highs last seen in 2015 after the Czech government said on Monday it would not invite Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a planned tender for a new unit at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant.

That effectively rules Russia out of the deal.

"Given the way the contracts with the state are set and 100% financing by the state, the course of the tender should not have a major impact on the company itself," J&T Banka analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9050

25.9390

+0.13%

+1.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.0000

360.9150

-0.02%

+0.48%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5512

4.5521

+0.02%

+0.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9285

4.9257

-0.06%

-1.29%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5725

+0.05%

-0.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1106.15

1108.0100

-0.17%

+7.69%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42089.01

42388.09

-0.71%

-0.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1997.67

1998.99

-0.07%

+0.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11111.79

11103.96

+0.07%

+13.32%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1049.96

1049.66

+0.03%

+16.55%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1878.36

1881.75

-0.18%

+8.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.13

768.60

+0.20%

+2.87%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

521.55

520.57

+0.19%

+16.54%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6900

0.0410

+137bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4000

-0.0470

+198bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8230

-0.0440

+205bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1150

0.0080

+079bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8290

0.0010

+141bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5280

0.0140

+175bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.42

0.62

0.89

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.11

1.24

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.27

0.38

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey)

