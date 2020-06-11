CEE MARKETS-Prague index drops most since April as gloomy Fed hits stocks

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech shares fell the most in two months on Thursday as central European bourses retreated after a downbeat outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve cooled expectations of a swift global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Currencies also eased to the weak end of ranges they have stuck to so far in June after gains in May.

Risk appetite waned after the Fed's outlook showed a years-long battle to recover the jobs and economic ground lost due to the new coronavirus outbreak that put much of the world in lockdown for a period this year.

The main Prague stock index .PX fell more than 3% on Thursday and was down 2.9% at 0947 GMT, putting it on course for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April. Bank stocks were hardest hit.

"The Fed outlook showed the economy was not in as great shape as the market was thinking," J&T Banka's head of research Milan Vanicek said.

Budapest .BUX lost 1.2%. Warsaw was closed for holiday.

Bucharest .BETI lost 1.6%.

Romanian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill postponing any plans to list or privatise state-owned companies by two years, a move that analysts and investors said would stunt capital markets and isolate the economy.

Central Europe's economies face steep recessions in 2020 because of the coronavirus impact despite gradually reopening since May.

While analysts project currencies to gradually gain, most have steadied into tight ranges this month. On Thursday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.4% to 4.47 to the euro and Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.3%, approaching the technical 345 level.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.1%, cutting some losses in early trading.

On bond markets, Czech yields fell after the Fed news, with 5-year paper bid at 0.52%, staying off lows touched in May.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1147 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.5890 26.5635 -0.10% -4.35% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 344.3300 343.3600 -0.28% -3.83% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4700 4.4532 -0.38% -4.78% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8365 4.8352 -0.03% -1.00% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5680 7.5695 +0.02% -1.62% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5400 117.5600 +0.02% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 914.20 941.9200 -2.94% -18.06% .BUX Budapest .BUX 37050.96 37514.79 -1.24% -19.60% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1841.18 1841.18 +0.00% -14.37% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8688.25 8830.41 -1.61% -12.92% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 868.62 872.83 -0.48% -6.18% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1658.98 1658.98 +0.00% -17.77% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 680.12 681.96 -0.27% -15.16% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 459.93 462.28 -0.51% -19.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.2170 0.0520 +085bps +7bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5230 -0.0440 +113bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.9230 0.0040 +131bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.2640 0.0230 +089bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.8490 0.0200 +146bps +6bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.4050 -0.0100 +179bps +5bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.30 0.34 0.36 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.79 0.72 0.68 0.90 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.26 0.25 0.28 0.27 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

