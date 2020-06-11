CEE MARKETS-Prague index drops most since April as gloomy Fed hits stocks

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech shares fell the most in two months on Thursday as central European bourses retreated after a downbeat outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve cooled expectations of a swift global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Currencies also eased to the weak end of ranges they have stuck to so far in June after gains in May.
Risk appetite waned after the Fed's outlook showed a years-long battle to recover the jobs and economic ground lost due to the new coronavirus outbreak that put much of the world in lockdown for a period this year.
The main Prague stock index .PX fell more than 3% on Thursday and was down 2.9% at 0947 GMT, putting it on course for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April. Bank stocks were hardest hit.
"The Fed outlook showed the economy was not in as great shape as the market was thinking," J&T Banka's head of research Milan Vanicek said.
Budapest .BUX lost 1.2%. Warsaw was closed for holiday.
Bucharest .BETI lost 1.6%.
Romanian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill postponing any plans to list or privatise state-owned companies by two years, a move that analysts and investors said would stunt capital markets and isolate the economy.
Central Europe's economies face steep recessions in 2020 because of the coronavirus impact despite gradually reopening since May.
While analysts project currencies to gradually gain, most have steadied into tight ranges this month. On Thursday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.4% to 4.47 to the euro and Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.3%, approaching the technical 345 level.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.1%, cutting some losses in early trading.
On bond markets, Czech yields fell after the Fed news, with 5-year paper bid at 0.52%, staying off lows touched in May.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1147 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5890
26.5635
-0.10%
-4.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.3300
343.3600
-0.28%
-3.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4700
4.4532
-0.38%
-4.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8365
4.8352
-0.03%
-1.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5680
7.5695
+0.02%
-1.62%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5600
+0.02%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
914.20
941.9200
-2.94%
-18.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37050.96
37514.79
-1.24%
-19.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1841.18
1841.18
+0.00%
-14.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8688.25
8830.41
-1.61%
-12.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
868.62
872.83
-0.48%
-6.18%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1658.98
1658.98
+0.00%
-17.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
680.12
681.96
-0.27%
-15.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
459.93
462.28
-0.51%
-19.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2170
0.0520
+085bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5230
-0.0440
+113bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9230
0.0040
+131bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2640
0.0230
+089bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8490
0.0200
+146bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4050
-0.0100
+179bps
+5bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.34
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.72
0.68
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.25
0.28
0.27
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
