CEE MARKETS-Prague index drops most since April as gloomy Fed hits stocks

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech shares fell the most in two months on Thursday as central European bourses retreated after a downbeat outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve cooled expectations of a swift global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Currencies also eased to the weak end of ranges they have stuck to so far in June after gains in May.

Risk appetite waned after the Fed's outlook showed a years-long battle to recover the jobs and economic ground lost due to the new coronavirus outbreak that put much of the world in lockdown for a period this year.

The main Prague stock index .PX fell more than 3% on Thursday and was down 2.9% at 0947 GMT, putting it on course for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April. Bank stocks were hardest hit.

"The Fed outlook showed the economy was not in as great shape as the market was thinking," J&T Banka's head of research Milan Vanicek said.

Budapest .BUX lost 1.2%. Warsaw was closed for holiday.

Bucharest .BETI lost 1.6%.

Romanian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill postponing any plans to list or privatise state-owned companies by two years, a move that analysts and investors said would stunt capital markets and isolate the economy.

Central Europe's economies face steep recessions in 2020 because of the coronavirus impact despite gradually reopening since May.

While analysts project currencies to gradually gain, most have steadied into tight ranges this month. On Thursday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.4% to 4.47 to the euro and Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased 0.3%, approaching the technical 345 level.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.1%, cutting some losses in early trading.

On bond markets, Czech yields fell after the Fed news, with 5-year paper bid at 0.52%, staying off lows touched in May.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1147 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5890

26.5635

-0.10%

-4.35%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.3300

343.3600

-0.28%

-3.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4700

4.4532

-0.38%

-4.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8365

4.8352

-0.03%

-1.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5680

7.5695

+0.02%

-1.62%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5600

+0.02%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

914.20

941.9200

-2.94%

-18.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37050.96

37514.79

-1.24%

-19.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1841.18

1841.18

+0.00%

-14.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8688.25

8830.41

-1.61%

-12.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

868.62

872.83

-0.48%

-6.18%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1658.98

1658.98

+0.00%

-17.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

680.12

681.96

-0.27%

-15.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

459.93

462.28

-0.51%

-19.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2170

0.0520

+085bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5230

-0.0440

+113bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9230

0.0040

+131bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2640

0.0230

+089bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8490

0.0200

+146bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4050

-0.0100

+179bps

+5bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.34

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.72

0.68

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.25

0.28

0.27

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

