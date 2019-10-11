CEE MARKETS-Politics dominate news, markets mildly positive

By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets opened on a mildly positive note on Friday as politics dominated the news in most markets, with elections due in Poland and Hungary, and the Romanian government falling after losing a confidence vote.
Poland, by far the region's largest economy, holds general elections on Sunday in which the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to hold on to power, paving the way for spending increases and likely continued friction with the European Union .
The fiscal impact of those measures has mostly been priced in, so an albeit unlikely opposition victory would trigger a sharp rally in Polish assets, Commerzbank said in a note to clients.
"Going with the major polls, our base-case is that PiS will win handily and set up a majority government," it said. "Sharp minimum wage hikes and spending increases will follow, driving the fiscal deficit wider next year. Conflict with the EU will continue in the background."
Opinion polls show that conservative leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's PiS, a eurosceptic grouping with a nationalist tilt, is likely to win a second term but may have to seek allies among the opposition.
Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's centre-left government collapsed on Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty due to a fragmented opposition.
A new cabinet will be elected in a Parliamentary procedure but a new election is unlikely before next year.
The leu EURRON= has been stable, and Commerzbank said it was unlikely to take a big hit as "changes in government really are nothing new in Romania."
"Further depreciation potential is likely to be limited... there is now hope of a new direction being taken in politics, in particular as regards fiscal policy, which would reduce the potential for conflict with the EU."
Hungary holds municipal elections on Sunday that may have little impact on local assets - the ruling right-wing Fidesz party is expected to maintain its dominance of municipalities nationwide and of politics overall.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has had a two-thirds majority in parliament - enough to push through constitutional changes - for most of his decade in power, and even the strongest showing for a broad opposition alliance would only dent that dominance slightly. No general election is due until 2022.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0946 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8300
25.8210
-0.03%
-0.48%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.5500
332.3200
+0.23%
-3.16%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3048
4.3143
+0.22%
-0.35%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7595
4.7553
-0.09%
-2.22%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4275
7.4255
-0.03%
-0.24%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.5000
+0.09%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1005.46
997.2800
+0.82%
+1.92%
Budapest
.BUX
39695.92
39466.35
+0.58%
+1.42%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2130.28
2122.99
+0.34%
-6.43%
Bucharest
.BETI
9513.18
9479.50
+0.36%
+28.84%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
866.12
870.11
-0.46%
+7.69%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1944.18
1940.56
+0.19%
+11.17%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.67
747.70
-0.14%
-1.97%
Sofia
.SOFIX
558.51
557.44
+0.19%
-6.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2500
-0.0040
+196bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0340
0.0090
+176bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2470
0.0040
+174bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5070
0.0030
+222bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6850
-0.0250
+242bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9270
-0.0070
+242bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.27
2.24
2.12
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.30
0.33
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.68
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))
