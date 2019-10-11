CEE MARKETS-Politics dominate news, markets mildly positive

By Marton Dunai and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets opened on a mildly positive note on Friday as politics dominated the news in most markets, with elections due in Poland and Hungary, and the Romanian government falling after losing a confidence vote.

Poland, by far the region's largest economy, holds general elections on Sunday in which the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is expected to hold on to power, paving the way for spending increases and likely continued friction with the European Union .

The fiscal impact of those measures has mostly been priced in, so an albeit unlikely opposition victory would trigger a sharp rally in Polish assets, Commerzbank said in a note to clients.

"Going with the major polls, our base-case is that PiS will win handily and set up a majority government," it said. "Sharp minimum wage hikes and spending increases will follow, driving the fiscal deficit wider next year. Conflict with the EU will continue in the background."

Opinion polls show that conservative leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's PiS, a eurosceptic grouping with a nationalist tilt, is likely to win a second term but may have to seek allies among the opposition.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's centre-left government collapsed on Thursday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty due to a fragmented opposition.

A new cabinet will be elected in a Parliamentary procedure but a new election is unlikely before next year.

The leu EURRON= has been stable, and Commerzbank said it was unlikely to take a big hit as "changes in government really are nothing new in Romania."

"Further depreciation potential is likely to be limited... there is now hope of a new direction being taken in politics, in particular as regards fiscal policy, which would reduce the potential for conflict with the EU."

Hungary holds municipal elections on Sunday that may have little impact on local assets - the ruling right-wing Fidesz party is expected to maintain its dominance of municipalities nationwide and of politics overall.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has had a two-thirds majority in parliament - enough to push through constitutional changes - for most of his decade in power, and even the strongest showing for a broad opposition alliance would only dent that dominance slightly. No general election is due until 2022.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0946 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8300

25.8210

-0.03%

-0.48%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.5500

332.3200

+0.23%

-3.16%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3048

4.3143

+0.22%

-0.35%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7595

4.7553

-0.09%

-2.22%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4275

7.4255

-0.03%

-0.24%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5000

+0.09%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1005.46

997.2800

+0.82%

+1.92%

Budapest

.BUX

39695.92

39466.35

+0.58%

+1.42%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2130.28

2122.99

+0.34%

-6.43%

Bucharest

.BETI

9513.18

9479.50

+0.36%

+28.84%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

866.12

870.11

-0.46%

+7.69%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1944.18

1940.56

+0.19%

+11.17%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.67

747.70

-0.14%

-1.97%

Sofia

.SOFIX

558.51

557.44

+0.19%

-6.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2500

-0.0040

+196bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0340

0.0090

+176bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2470

0.0040

+174bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5070

0.0030

+222bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6850

-0.0250

+242bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9270

-0.0070

+242bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.27

2.24

2.12

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.30

0.33

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((marton.dunai@tr.com; +36-30-952-7878 (Cell/Signal); https://reut.rs/2OXGXbW ;))

