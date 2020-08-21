CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens on concerns of rising coronavirus infections

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty slipped on Friday, as a fresh record number of daily coronavirus cases added to worries about the toll the pandemic is taking on the global economy.

Poland reported 903 new daily cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a record that came just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve spooked global markets with minutes that showed doubts about the U.S. economic recovery.

"The overall sentiment right now is not so optimistic due to the evolution of the pandemic in Europe," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

At 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker against the euro at 4.3913. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=dipped 0.24% to 349.88 in thin trade, as the local market was closed for a holiday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were broadly flat at 26.05 and 4.84, respectively.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 1.324%

On Thursday, Poland's government accepted an amended 2020 budget with a deficit of 109.3 billion zlotys. Before the pandemic struck it had been planning to have the first balanced budget in three decades in 2020.

"Recently, the ministry of finance has not carried out regular bond auctions due to the record amount of funds accumulated in budgetary accounts, but the increase in borrowing needs may cause them to appear in the calendar in the coming months...," PKO BP analysts said in a note.

"Such an arrangement should support the maintenance of 10-year bonds close to 1.35% in the coming weeks."

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell just over 2 basis points to 0.987%.

Stocks were higher, in line with other European markets which had shrugged off negative French, German and euro zone PMI data.

In Prague, the PX index .PX was up 0.98% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 gained 0.46%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0500

26.0500

+0.00%

-2.37%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.8800

349.0500

-0.24%

-5.35%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3913

4.3844

-0.16%

-3.07%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8395

-0.01%

-1.07%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5270

+0.05%

-1.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

897.68

889.0100

+0.98%

-19.54%

Budapest

.BUX

36043.56

36043.56

+0.00%

-21.79%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1823.42

1815.03

+0.46%

-15.19%

Bucharest

.BETI

8690.73

8702.02

-0.13%

-12.89%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

863.36

861.98

+0.16%

-6.75%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1597.26

1595.94

+0.08%

-20.83%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

673.04

680.10

-1.04%

-16.05%

Sofia

.SOFIX

436.71

435.81

+0.21%

-23.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1330

0.0080

+082bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6400

-0.0640

+135bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9870

-0.0220

+150bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1560

-0.0080

+084bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7210

-0.0370

+143bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3240

-0.0270

+183bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.41

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.78

0.83

0.88

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.23

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague, Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

