CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens on concerns of rising coronavirus infections

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty slipped on Friday, as a fresh record number of daily coronavirus cases added to worries about the toll the pandemic is taking on the global economy.
Poland reported 903 new daily cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a record that came just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve spooked global markets with minutes that showed doubts about the U.S. economic recovery.
"The overall sentiment right now is not so optimistic due to the evolution of the pandemic in Europe," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
At 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% weaker against the euro at 4.3913. The Hungarian forint EURHUF=dipped 0.24% to 349.88 in thin trade, as the local market was closed for a holiday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were broadly flat at 26.05 and 4.84, respectively.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 1.324%
On Thursday, Poland's government accepted an amended 2020 budget with a deficit of 109.3 billion zlotys. Before the pandemic struck it had been planning to have the first balanced budget in three decades in 2020.
"Recently, the ministry of finance has not carried out regular bond auctions due to the record amount of funds accumulated in budgetary accounts, but the increase in borrowing needs may cause them to appear in the calendar in the coming months...," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
"Such an arrangement should support the maintenance of 10-year bonds close to 1.35% in the coming weeks."
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR fell just over 2 basis points to 0.987%.
Stocks were higher, in line with other European markets which had shrugged off negative French, German and euro zone PMI data.
In Prague, the PX index .PX was up 0.98% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 gained 0.46%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0500
26.0500
+0.00%
-2.37%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.8800
349.0500
-0.24%
-5.35%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3913
4.3844
-0.16%
-3.07%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8395
-0.01%
-1.07%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5270
+0.05%
-1.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
897.68
889.0100
+0.98%
-19.54%
Budapest
.BUX
36043.56
36043.56
+0.00%
-21.79%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1823.42
1815.03
+0.46%
-15.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
8690.73
8702.02
-0.13%
-12.89%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
863.36
861.98
+0.16%
-6.75%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1597.26
1595.94
+0.08%
-20.83%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
673.04
680.10
-1.04%
-16.05%
Sofia
.SOFIX
436.71
435.81
+0.21%
-23.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1330
0.0080
+082bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6400
-0.0640
+135bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9870
-0.0220
+150bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1560
-0.0080
+084bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7210
-0.0370
+143bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3240
-0.0270
+183bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.41
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.83
0.88
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.23
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague, Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
